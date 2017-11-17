Oracle: A Lagging Tech That May Be Attractive Now

Investors and swing traders may find ORCL an attractive lagging stock that could turn things around over the next few years.

Yet, it has revamped its entire product line for the cloud, and its new database may represent a material advance over its prior one and those of competitors.

ORCL, a 100X P/E stock in the old bubble era, has been a laggard due to weak operating performance for several years.

Background

When looking for more seasoned tech names than the newbie stars such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), companies that have retained their focus, admitted their errors and made the multi-year effort required to get back in the growth game may provide fertile ground. One look at the chart of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shows that while ex-CEO Steve Ballmer did not lead the company to greater heights overall, he did lead it to the cloud (maybe even before it was given that name) and thus laid the groundwork for MSFT's reemergence as a growth stock.

Could Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) pull a MSFT?

I think so, and ORCL is self-consciously trying to follow that pattern.

Founded 40 years ago by Larry Ellison, ORCL IPO'ed in 1986. Adjusted for numerous splits, one share that IPO'ed at $15 has a post-split (current) value of 4.6 cents. Adding in dividends, its CAGR total return has been about 16%. However, it peaked adjusted for all splits in 2000 at $45.50, so it has spent the past 17 years basically going nowhere from a frenetic peak.

Sometimes, these very prolonged consolidations from very high prior peaks work out well going forward; crude oil rose 12X from 1970 to 1980, then trended down for the next 18 years, and then rose another 12X in the next 10 years.

Thus ORCL could be a relatively low risk opportunity for today's pricey stock market. That's because the technical set-up may be interesting along with substantial improvement in ORCL's product lines.

Tech's Technicals Could Now Be Helping Laggards (Part 1)

Tech is acting very well, with good rotation amongst the leaders. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) breaks out, then settles back, but not too badly. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon enter corrections, back and fill a little, then boom! Some good news sends them into fresh new high territory. This is '90s stuff. It is like biotech (IBB) in 2013-2015. It is how stocks in secular bull markets act when they are also in cyclical bull phases. Eventually, traders may look for laggards to join and refresh the party.

Thursday's surge in Cisco Systems (CSCO) to post-Tech Wreck highs on basically uninspiring operating results and guidance is an example of what could happen to ORCL. Eager buyers came in with no clear reason for a buying panic, but the stock closed up 5% despite backing off almost a point from its intraday high into the close.

Now, if CSCO were a weak company, I would look at its price action skeptically. But CSCO is an extremely strong company, both financially and operationally (A family member worked there for a number of years, so I learned some of the inside story).

I wish CSCO good luck in its transition to more of a software and services company.

In contrast to CSCO, ORCL has always been a software company. ORCL's foray into hardware, including picking Sun Microsystems up at what it thought was a bargain price, did not lead to ORCL's promised emergence as a hardware powerhouse, but software is a much better business.

ORCL has spent years reengineering its software products to be cloud leaders. As it discussed 1-2 months ago, and as I reported in an Oct. 1 article, with the stock at $48.35, it is making the case that it is both a cloud company and that it is an AI company. As support for the latter assertion, it points to what it calls the self-diagnosing and self-healing capabilities of its latest and greatest database.

In the current upbeat global economic environment, with high profit margins, ORCL, a business-to-business provider of technology, may be well positioned to benefit from what could be a virtuous cycle: higher profits leading to higher tech spending.

Thus, as with CSCO's breakout Thursday, ORCL could move out of its consolidation pattern first on hope, and then it could begin to grow again for real. After all, at least ORCL broke to all-time high territory in June, and CSCO is still far from its $82 peak. ORCL's chart appeals to me more than that of CSCO.

In addition to the rotational and bargain-hunting possibilities for ORCL, futures market speculators in tech have been strangely restrained.

Tech's Technicals: Promising (Part 2)

Here is a 5+ year chart of the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) presented by FINVIZ:

That's pretty impressive. One might think that speculators could not jump on this moving train fast enough.

Not so for the past few months, however.

Look at the lower of the two "COT" (Commitment of Traders) panels at the bottom of the graphic. This "mini" is the one that has mattered the past several years.

The green line shows the net positioning of commercial hedgers; its level is equal and opposite to that of the sum of the red line (large speculators who are usually dominant) and the blue line (small speculators).

Since late June/early July, the net positioning of the speculators has dropped to nearly zero net long contracts.

This is best seen by noting the green line moving up toward the zero level (Via the link, you can look more closely at this chart by clicking the "D" or daily button on the top right of the screen; this is a "W" or weekly chart to show a longer time period).

I have been taking this surprising caution amongst speculators bullishly. It is one of the key reasons I ramped up my tech exposure and have devoted many more articles to the sector.

No guarantees, of course, and that leads to ORCL.

ORCL Says The Right Things At Its Annual Meeting

Per the Seeking Alpha transcript, the initial questions after the business of the meeting were finished allowed ORCL to summarize its strategy and provide a few encouraging details.

This section has three sub-sections.

Applications

Larry Ellison made sure that people understood that ORCL's large software applications business has been rewritten for the cloud, and that ORCL's goal is to cannibalize its on-site application business to gain greater profits from the cloud. Pardon a long quote from Mr. Ellison, but for investors who missed the updates from the last conference call and the Analyst Meeting on and around October 5, this is important. Here is how disproportionate profit growth may occur:

... we built all new applications for the cloud... And we have been encouraging people to move from what we used to call the E-Business Suite, our on-premise Suite of applications to something called our Fusion suite or Cloud suite... a migration from an older technology to a more modern technology... we get approximately 3X more from a customer who is using our cloud system than an on-premise system... There is more profit associated with the cloud business, because we are providing much more benefit to the customer. We are providing... the computers and the network and the power and the data center and the services and all of these other things, not just giving them a piece of software to run. So that cannibalization is actually part of the plan and it’s going very, very well.

When something is going not just well, not just very well, but very, very well, it has to be at least doing well in my somewhat jaded experience with corporate-speak.

So the application move to the cloud may have real promise to assist profits on a multi-year basis.

Database technology

The core database has been improved, made more robust against hackers, and I expect will be a successful product. Quoting from a different response by Mr. Ellison:

And one of the great things about the Autonomous Database is once vulnerability is detected, the system automatically fixes itself, immediately fixes itself without any human intervention. No one else has anything like that. Amazon has nothing remotely like that nor does Microsoft nor does IBM or anybody else. So, we take security very seriously. We think it’s a competitive advantage. We think, for example, putting your data in an Oracle cloud... is much safer from cyberattacks than putting it in your own data center.

ORCL may make databases a bit of a growth business again, and if it gets to host them in the cloud, additional profits should also be realized.

Bottom-up examples

Co-CEO Mark Hurd pointed to ORCL's growing success in the largest vertical in information technology, financial services. He pointed out that IBM (IBM) once did about 30% of its business with financial services firms. But ORCL has been growing in this sector. Mr. Hurd reports that it is the largest IT supplier to one of the four largest banks and is nearly the largest with two others. He also pointed out that the two other largest verticals (broad industry groups), telecom and retail, are the areas where ORCL is strongest along with financial services.

Just to push back on that latter point: what matters is if a company is strong in the growth industries of the future. Apart from IT itself, it is not clear to me that the three industries he names are necessarily the fastest growers going forward. So we shall see about that. Also, AMZN, the second largest US retailer, is obviously not using ORCL databases, so one big chunk of retail is off limits to ORCL (though AMZN's competitors may move toward ORCL for the same reason).

Finally, co-CEO Safra Catz commented that state and local governments have been eager to move to the cloud, and have very limited in-house tech expertise. This segment is about 20% of US GDP, is data-rich, and thus could represent a nice growth area for ORCL.

Risks

Of course, all bull theses have weaknesses. ORCL has numerous company-specific and general market risks. Please be aware of them if you are thinking of investing.

Conclusion: Relative Valuation, Other Reasons To Like ORCL's Fundamentals As Well As The Technicals



As always these days, even for someone like me who almost always looks at GAAP rather than the friendly-to-insiders non-GAAP (fake) earnings, there are still two alternative valuation metrics. One assumes some theoretical "normal" valuation, where P/Es and interest rates are at some "average" for some period. In that theoretical world, which has not existed in the US for at least 50 years other than in brief periods when valuations were transitioning from "too low" to "too high," ORCL's valuation strikes me as "OK" but not worth owning.

However, the S&P 500 (SPY) is at about a 12% premium to ORCL on a GAAP TTM P/E basis, and I think it should be at least the other way round. The QQQ P/E is above 26X. Given that ORCL's entire business is B2B, rather than consumer-facing, and that most of its customers have high switching costs, I would point to MSFT's 28X P/E as a comparable. ORCL's P/E is a little over 21X. Whereas in the 1999-2000 period, ORCL's P/E traded for a time at a big premium to that of MSFT.

Could this recur?

In addition, on July 31 or August 1, Larry Ellison exercised stock-based compensation for 246,000 shares and sold none of them. If anyone does not need to own 246,000 shares, it is he, given that his share count rose to 1.124 billion. Larry Ellison eats home cooking. The same day, his close friend and co-CEO Mark Hurd exercised 262,000 shares of the same zero basis stock and has sold none of it. While there have been several other large options exercises and corresponding sales the past few months, the Ellison-Hurd accumulation of over half a million shares looks encouraging.

I made other comments on other points about valuation, the important AT&T (T) relationship, insider incentives to get the stock price much higher, and other matters in my October ORCL article (same link as above). For brevity's sake, I will skip them and move to a final thought.

I propose the following analogy, going back to the post-Brexit vote sell-off in June 2016. This period followed the bottoming of a prolonged period of global industrial malaise. The upturn we are now enjoying had actually begun, according to some sources, in May, a typical three-month period after the stock market and oil prices bottomed. Crude prices plus prices of several metals such as platinum (PPLT) and silver (SLV) had risen during the first half of the year. However, the more thinly-traded palladium (PALL), which is much rarer than platinum, had underperformed its metal peers. So I wrote an article looking for neglected turnaround economically sensitive situations, in addition to moving from a bond bull to an ex-bond bull. The article's title was A Top In Bonds? Back To Cash, Buying Palladium And The U.K.

Since then, bonds have in fact done poorly (I turned much more bearish on them in August last year, then neutral and then bullish again this year), and palladium prices have come close to doubling.

Could ORCL be like palladium, a good asset that has not felt the love of its peers, but then a bull market leader?

This is the three-year chart of ORCL vs. QQQ:

ORCL data by YCharts

Larry Ellison owns 27% of ORCL, and with the acquisition spree apparently over, the company may return to shrinking its shares outstanding. So, as with PALL, there may be a bit of scarcity value to ORCL's shares. Everybody looks at charts differently. I like the pattern of ORCL rising the past year to post-Tech Wreck highs, then consolidating - still above those highs. Remember, ORCL's fall from the $50s to the $48 level in September came largely because of weak Q2 guidance (the November quarter). But in my view of ORCL, it will certainly take time for the new products to gain traction. Big companies, which are ORCL's main customers, move at slow, measured paces. So I'm prepared to be patient here and trust that the triumvirate running ORCL are optimistic for the right reasons. The stock exercises by Messrs Ellison and Hurd a few months ago support that view.

It may take more time, and success is not guaranteed in any way, but ORCL may again be viewed as a growth stock.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCL, AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.