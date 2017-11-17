Roku: Potential Acquisition Target With 33% Upside

Investment Thesis

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has seen a large surge in pricing since November 8, driven by strong quarterly results and a new agreement with Philips to put the Roku OS onto Philips (NYSE:PHG) televisions. These results have caused some contributors to turn bearish on Roku, although shares still trade below others' projected ranges.

I model that Roku's value is $54/share, based on a DCF valuation. This is based on Roku gaining a 30% market share of a 200 million streaming device, including smart TVs and over-the-top (OTT) streaming devices, market in 2022. This is further based on an estimate that over the next 10 years, Roku will be able to increase its operating margins to 35%, between Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the two largest digital advertising companies.

I also believe that Roku would be a strong acquisition for any of its competitors. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) may be especially well-served by purchasing the $4 billion company, given Microsoft's previous late entry into mobile OSes and subsequent failure in that market.

How Roku Makes Its Money

My first exposure to Roku was through owning one of its OTT streaming devices, which I use regularly and enjoy. These Roku devices compete with Google's Chromecast, Apple's (OTC:APPL) AppleTV, and Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Fire TV. They are used predominantly to watch Internet-based TV streaming services, such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Hulu, Amazon Video, and the various sports streaming services, including MLB.tv and WWE Network (WWE). But these devices are not how Roku makes its money. Instead, these devices are sold at close to break-even pricing to grow the Roku OS platform.

Roku makes money by growing its platform operating system, Roku OS, and serving advertisements on that platform. Roku OS runs not only on Roku streaming devices but also comes as the operating system used in television brands, including Hisense, Insignia, Sharp, and RCA. Platform revenue and profit will be the driving factor in Roku's future success or failure due to the much high margins on platform revenue: Year to date, Roku's platform margins are 74%, while player margins are only 7%.

Roku has been successful thus far in growing its platform and in monetizing its platform users. This revenue comes in the form of advertising revenue from streaming content on Roku's platform, as well as some signups originating from Roku's platform. Interestingly, Roku derives almost no revenue from Netflix and YouTube. Roku states that the biggest five broadcasters make up 70% of streaming on Roku, with Netflix taking about one-third of all streaming hours. However, the arrangement with Netflix and YouTube is sensible, in that Roku is attempting to build Roku OS into a strong streaming platform, and it cannot be a strong streaming platform without access to these dominant streaming services. Both services are so large that Roku cannot afford to take them off its platform, or else users would switch away from Roku OS and to a YouTube- and Netflix-friendly platform instead.

Roku's Potential Growth and Market Size

Determining the possible size of Roku's market is a highly speculative task. However, it is crucial in order to determine what Roku might look like in five to ten years. As of October, Roku had 16.7 million active accounts (up 48% since a year ago) and earned $3.40 in quarterly platform revenue per active user (up 60% since a year ago). But what might Roku's user base look like in five or ten years?

To tackle this question, I will first look at possible numbers of Netflix subscribers in five years. Then, I will look at the proportion of Netflix subscribers who watch primarily on their televisions. I will then approximate a total number of users streaming Internet content to their televisions from this figure, including both Netflix subscribers and non-subscribers. This is the market which Roku will compete for in the future.

First, it is instructive to look at projections of Netflix subscribers in 2022. These projects vary significantly: Digital TV Research suggests Netflix will have 123 million subscribers in five years, while CNBC has posited that 250 million subscribers may be possible. One contributor to Seeking Alpha suggests a figure of 193 million subscribers. Taking these figures together, and being a bit conservative, let's suggest that Netflix might boast 150 million subscribers in 2022.

According to Adweek, televisions represent only 21% of Netflix signups. However, after one month, televisions are the primary device for 48% of Netflix subscribers, and after six months, this figure rises to 62%. Thus, the longer a user is subscribed to Netflix, the more likely they are to have a television as their primary viewing device. Projecting this into the future, let's suggest that perhaps 80% of Netflix subscribers will watch at least some Netflix on their televisions in 2022. This is higher than 62%, but that figure includes only primary devices and not all devices and is after only six months. By 2022, many Netflix subscribers will have been subscribing for years, and smart TVs will be more prevalent than they are today. Thus, it is probable that a higher proportion of users will watch on their televisions in 2022 than do today. Accordingly, this would leave 120 million Netflix subscribers who stream to their televisions.

This underestimates the market for television streaming, because not all users who stream to their television will subscribe to Netflix. For the sake of simplicity, let's suggest that there might be another 80 million people streaming to televisions that do not have Netflix. Last year, comScore reported that 1 out of 4 households with an OTT streaming device did not have Netflix, which would amount to a projected 40 million people. However, I choose to use a higher figure, because it is probable that in five years, the market for online streaming will be more competitive and fractured than it is today as companies like Disney (NYSE:DIS) form their own services. Further, Roku users who purchase an OTT streaming device are disproportionately likely to subscribe to Netflix compared to those who own a television with Roku OS, since the former group purchased a dedicated OTT streaming device, while the latter merely purchased a television. Using my 80 million estimate results in 200 million users streaming to their televisions in 2022.

Roku's Market Share in 2022

Next, we estimate Roku's share of the 200 million user market in 2022. Today, the three most common types of systems used for streaming to televisions are OTT streaming devices, built-in smart TV operating systems (including Roku OS), and gaming consoles.

Roku is the market leader in OTT streaming devices with an estimated 49% share of the market.

By 2022, the streaming landscape is likely to be considerably different. Smart TV sales will continue to grow and will represent a much larger proportion of the audience for streaming content. Similarly, sales of OTT streaming devices are likely to fall, as more users will have smart TVs and fewer users will need an additional OTT streaming device.

Similarly, gaming consoles may decline as a proportion of television streaming as a result of smart TV proliferation, since it will be more convenient to simply press a "Netflix" or "Roku" button on the remote than to load up an app within the console. Gaming console users are also disproportionately likely to have a modern smart TV, since gaming tends to adopt new technology more quickly than other entertainment.

For this reason, Roku's deal with Philips is important for Roku. Roku should aim to become integrated onto as many smart TV brands as possible in order to thrive and grow its platform. While Roku does not receive direct benefits (e.g., licensing fees) from television manufacturers, the network effects of having more users are very important to the company's future.

We license our Roku OS to certain TV brands to manufacture co-branded smart TVs, or Roku TVs. The primary economic benefits that we derive from these license arrangements have been and will likely continue to be indirect, primarily from growing our active accounts and increasing hours streamed. We have not received, nor do we expect to receive significant license revenue from these arrangements in the near term, but we expect to incur expenses in connection with these commercial agreements. If these arrangements do not result in increased users, hours streamed or we are unable to increase the revenue under these arrangements, our business may be harmed. The loss of a relationship with a TV brand or service operator could harm our results of operations, damage our reputation, increase pricing and promotional pressures from other partners and distribution channels or increase our marketing costs."

Roku Third Quarter 10-Q (emphasis added)

Operating systems (e.g., Windows and Android) gain from the network effect, and Roku OS is no different. As more people use Roku OS, more developers will develop for Roku OS. This, in turn, will make Roku OS more desirable to consumers due to the proliferation of apps and other content on the platform. This advantage is especially pronounced over proprietary software included on some current smart TVs. Such proprietary software is less likely to be updated and supported in the future and less likely to add support for emerging streaming services in the future. These network effects are likely to lead to a small number of players dominating the smart TV OS market.

Adding additional users to the Roku OS platform will also increase Roku's bargaining position with its streaming partners, enabling the company to increase its revenue per user.

Roku: Potential Acquisition Target?

Network effects are likely to cause significant consolidation in the streaming platform industry. Currently, there are four large players in the OTT streaming device market: Apple, Amazon, Google, and Roku. It is probable that network effects will limit the number of competitors in this market. This market will parallel the markets for desktop and mobile OSes. In both cases, early computers and smartphones offered a wide variety of proprietary OSes, but the market contracted over time to one dominant player (DOS/Windows and Android) and one proprietary OS (Mac OS and iOS).

If this happens, what is likely to happen to Roku? Roku is, by far, the smallest competitor in the streaming platform industry, as the other companies involved are all worth over $500 billion, while Roku sits at approximate $4 billion. Due to its size and single-product nature, Roku is therefore the most likely to be acquired.

Of the other names in the market, Apple seems the least likely to acquire Roku. Apple rarely acquires companies, and further, Apple rarely develops platforms for other manufacturers. Thus, it is unclear what a company like Roku, whose best asset is an existing base of television manufacturers bundling its software, might offer Apple. Instead, Apple's most likely course is to either to produce its own televisions or to exit the market.

Of these companies, Roku and Google dominate the smart TV OS market. Google's technology is currently offered on more televisions than Roku, based on an unscientific look at Best Buy (NYSE:BBY). Google's Android TV is offered on Sony (NYSE:SNE) televisions, while Chromecast is offered on televisions from Vizio and Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF). Meanwhile, Roku is offered on televisions from Insignia, Sharp, TCL, and Hisense. Neither Amazon Fire nor Apple TV is integrated into any televisions at this time.

Thus, Google may be Roku's primary competitor moving forward. To fight Google on even footing, Roku may seek a deep-pocketed ally or purchaser. The two most likely candidates could be Amazon, which has shown interest in the market, and Microsoft. Microsoft's entry into mobile was too late to cause a dent in the Google/Apple duopoly, and it may not wish to repeat that mistake in smart TV OSes. If Microsoft wishes to fight for control of the television operating system market, Roku would make an extremely wise strategic acquisition, especially while Roku is relatively inexpensive at about $4 billion market cap.

Similarly, Microsoft has experience in dealing with many of the players in the smart TV market, who also make Windows-powered laptops and other devices. This experience may help Roku secure agreements with the likes of Sony, Toshiba, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), LG, and others who have offered Windows-powered devices in the past. The partnership with Roku would also benefit Microsoft. Smart TVs will have more and more computing power in the future, moving them closer to desktop computers and to tablets, which are markets Microsoft actively competes in.

Acquiring Roku may also have app store synergies for Microsoft. Microsoft may be able to combine the Windows and Roku app stores in the future, which would increase the number of apps available on both platforms and thereby increase the desirability of each platform. (This would not be entirely painless, since Roku OS is primarily direction-pad-controlled, while tablet OSes are primarily touch-based, but this could be overcome.) Accordingly, it is my view that Roku is a compelling acquisition target for Microsoft, offering entry into new markets and offering synergies with existing markets.

Projecting Roku's Future Revenue and Earnings

Roku has 16.7 million active users by their own count. Market share estimated vary. As above, comScore suggests Roku has a 49% market share. According to eMarketer, Roku has a 23.1% share of the connected TV market. BI Intelligence reports that Roku's market share is 37%.

Network effects are likely to shrink the streaming platform market in the future. Particularly, I do not expect Apple to license out Apple TV to other manufacturers. Thus far, Amazon has also not actively pursued deals to put Amazon Fire TV onto smart TVs. Thus, Google is Roku's primary competitor in the smart TV market, while all four compete in OTT streaming devices.

Which this situation could easily change in the future, one possible scenario is that Roku and Google will continue to strengthen their positions through having their OSes included on smart TVs. Meanwhile, Amazon and Apple's positions in the market will weaken. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect that Roku might have a 30% share of the 200 million users streaming Internet-based content to their televisions by 2022. This market share is diluted from the above figures by the use of gaming consoles and other devices to stream to televisions as well.

To hit 60 million users, with growth scaled linearly, Roku's current 48% year-over-year growth will decline to 12% by 2022. Past this, I project that Roku's user growth will further linearly slow to 3% per year by 2027, as the market reaches saturation.

Roku has also effectively monetized its user base while continuing to grow that base. During the past year, Roku has increased its per-user quarterly platform revenue by 60%, from $2.10 to $3.40. Based on Roku's current growth, the company does not yet appear to have reached a ceiling in just how much it can monetize each user. As Roku OS gains popularity, the company will have a stronger bargaining position with various streaming services to use Roku-provided ads on those services. However, if smart TV users grow to make up a larger portion of Roku OS users (compared to OTT streaming device users), per-user engagement with Roku may decline (since purchasers of a smart TV are likely to spend less time watching streaming content than purchasers of an OTT streaming device).

Based on this, I estimate that Roku's per-user platform revenue growth will decline from 25% in 2018 to 3% in 2022, with per-user growth slowing to levels approximating inflation as Roku fully-monetizes its streaming users. Putting the above together, I project that by 2022, Roku will have 60 million active users, rising to 82 million in 2027. Per user revenue will increase from $11 in 2017 to $21 in 2022 and up to $25 by 2027.

Source: Roku filings and my estimates

At the same time, I project that player revenues will decline 5% per year until 2027. This decline will be caused by the proliferation of smart TVs, as the industry moves away from OTT devices and into smart TVs. Note, however, that this projection is unimportant for Roku's profits: During the past two quarters, Roku's cost of revenue for players has been 93% of its player revenue. Thus, it is relatively immaterial how many players Roku sells (as distinct from the size of their platform), since Roku makes very little profit on players. Meanwhile, cost of revenue for Roku's platform over the past year has been only 26% - while Roku's player revenue does not contribute to increased profit, higher platform revenue significantly helps Roku's bottom line. These projections result in the following player revenue and platform revenues in the future.

Source: Roku filings and my estimates

Roku's Future Operating Margins and Reinvestment

In the past quarter, Roku's operating margins were -6%. However, this was a quarter in which player revenue was higher than platform revenue. Player revenue is largely profit-neutral to Roku, while platform revenue is highly profitable.

In order to estimate Roku's future operating margins, I look at the two largest digital advertising networks: Facebook and Google. Like these companies, a successful Roku will derive the bulk of its revenue from advertising and will gain from network effects. These network effects provide Roku with a substantial moat, since other entrants will be unable to match Roku's breadth of apps and developer network. This will enable Roku to earn returns which are comparable to those of its peers.

FB Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

During the past twelve months, Facebook has had operating margins of 48%, while Google has operating margins of 24%. A mature Roku is likely to be more like Facebook than Google, as Roku will not have significant server costs, unlike YouTube (Google). However, to be somewhat conservative, I have projected Roku's operating margins to rise linearly from a projected -1% in 2018 to 35% in 2027. This increase will be due to network effects and due to the fact that linear growth in platform size will not require linear growth in development costs.

At the same time, Roku's reinvestment needs (working capital and net capital expenditures) will remain low. Roku's business is not a capital-intensive one, since costs to grow the business are primarily R&D costs, and the company does not require large capital expenditures or working capital (e.g., inventory) needs. In 2016, Roku's net reinvestment was $20 million, on revenues of about $400 million, or 5% of its revenue. Roku's future reinvestment needs are likely to be comparable.

Source: Roku filings and my estimates

I have further estimated Roku's future tax costs at 20%, beginning in 2022, as the company burns off its accumulated losses and begins paying taxes. This estimate is comparable to Google's current tax rate, although it is lower than what is currently paid by Facebook and Netflix. Roku does not currently break its income down country by country, but if Roku's future income includes significant non-US income, the company may be able to pay less than 20% tax rates.

FB Effective Tax Rate (TTM) data by YCharts

Discount Rates and Valuation

To find a discount rate, I estimate Roku's beta using a bottom-up beta approach. A regression beta is unsuitable for Roku due to a lack of stock price history to perform regressions against. Therefore, I've chosen to compare Roku to a basket of other companies within the space of Internet streaming, OTT devices, and digital advertising, including Facebook, TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO), Netflix, Pandora (NYSE:P), and others. Based on this comparison, I believe that the unlevered beta for Roku's business is 1.03. This beta, combined with Roku's lack of debt, current 0% tax rate, and small amount of cash, results in a levered beta of 1.01. (Roku listed a small amount of debt in its most recent 10-Q, but also noted this debt was repaid in October.)

Source: My estimates

This value, when combined with the current U.S. market equity risk premium, results in a cost of equity of 7.3%. Because Roku does not have any debt, this cost of equity is also Roku's cost of capital. Others may choose to use different discount rates for Roku, so I also provide valuations using other discount rates below.

In my valuation, Roku's cost of capital will decline once the company has positive operating profits. This is because I model Roku to carry an optimal level of debt, based on Damodaran's default spreads and interest coverage ratios. Once Roku makes an operating profit, I model that Roku's will maintain an interest coverage ratio of 7.5, resulting in a credit rating of A2 and a cost of debt of 3.5%. Thus, by 2027, I model that Roku should carry approximately $2 billion in debt to maximize value to shareholders. This increased debt will reduce cost of capital to 7.2% by 2022, with the cost of capital decreases due to debt being partially offset by increased costs of equity as Roku becomes leveraged.

Source: My estimates

Based on the above, I value Roku at $54 per share, using a 2.4% terminal growth rate. While the company's shares have rapidly gained value since its earnings release, Roku still offers significant upside to investors. This upside is, however, heavily affected by the cost of capital used, since Roku's significant profits will occur years into the future.

Source: My estimates

Risks and Catalysts

Roku is a young growth company, especially with respect to platform revenue. To reach 30% market share in 2022, Roku will need to maintain its existing relationships with manufacturers of smart TVs and build new relationships with other manufacturers. Presently, Roku OS is primarily found on lower-end televisions, while Google's software tends to be found on higher-end televisions. Roku must work to build its reputation and become a platform which consumers prefer on their smart TVs. I appreciate that Roku is actively developing new streaming players and pricing them at attractive price points. While the players themselves do not meaningfully contribute to revenue, they will increase the size of Roku's platform, aiding network effects. Further, consumers with exposure to Roku's platform may also be more likely to later choose a smart TV that also uses Roku OS.

Roku's fight for smart TV dominance will be difficult considering Google's size advantage. Google can out-spend Roku if it chooses to do so. Further, Apple or Amazon may also enter the smart TV market in the future, which could dilute Roku's market share. Thus far, Roku has performed well in the face of this competition in OTT streaming devices. There is little reason to doubt that Roku can perform just as well in the smart TV market in the future.

The biggest catalysts for price increases in Roku will include signing deals with more major television manufacturers, increasing the size of Roku's user base and being better able to monetize each user. Further, I believe that Roku is a strong candidate for an acquisition by the likes of Amazon or Microsoft, if it wishes to compete with Google in the smart TV market. Microsoft may view Roku favorably, given Microsoft's late entry into (and subsequent failure in) mobile operating systems. Roku's approximate $4 billion market cap may also make Roku an attractive acquisition target for any of the major players in the market, as it represents a relatively small investment to enter a valuable market.

Conclusion

Roku is an attractive young company that has shown strong leadership to fight the large competitors in the OTT streaming device market and to maintain the largest market share within that market. However, that market will shift away from OTT streaming devices and into smart TVs in the future. Only Google and Roku appear interested in this market, which should allow Roku to grow its market share to 30% or higher. Roku's business model will enable it to make strong operating margins, as advertising revenue will scale up linearly with users, while costs of development do not scale up in the same manner.

Roku is also an attractive acquisition target for any of the players in its industry and also for Microsoft. An acquisition by a major player would benefit Roku significantly, since it would give Roku access to capital to improve its products and to compete with Google (unless it was purchased by Google).

Based on my projections of 60 million users in 2022 and 35% operating margins by 2027, I value Roku at $54 per share, approximately a 33% premium over its current price. While Roku will face significant hurdles in competing with giants like Google, its performance to date has been very strong. Roku's continued user base growth and growth in revenue per user is promising for the future of the company, whether or not it becomes an acquisition target.

