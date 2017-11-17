'Other Guys Read Playboy, I Read Annual Reports': A Beginner's Guide To The 10-K

We attempt to answer that below and propose a tentative reading strategy for 10-Ks.

(Ferdinand Pecora, the 1930s "Hellhound of Wall Street." Wikipedia.)

The 10-K annual report came into existence with the 1934 Securities Exchange Act. This law was a result of public scrutiny of the famous Pecora hearings. After 1929, the stock market plunged 80% through 1932, ending the “new era” bull market. Recriminations soon began. The first order of business: round up the fraudsters - then grandstand, scapegoat, and legislate.



Stock market operator Joseph Kennedy - a plunger, businessman, and father of President John F. Kennedy - was appointed to head the newly created Securities and Exchange Commission on the theory that to catch a crook, you needed to hire a crook. The ensuing U.S. disclosure laws then became the model for securities regulation all over the world. They were crucial to restoring trust in markets and provided a fitting framework for the increasing separation between ownership and control. Ben Graham felt he had to revise chapters of Security Analysis, published in 1934, after the laws were passed.



The 1933 Securities Act dealt with the truth telling in the primary market, aka, in IPO disclosures. The 1934 Act was related to the secondary markets and was about ongoing disclosure: quarterly financials, news items, registrations, proxies, etc. The 10-K is the audited annual report -- the most important document of them all.

The 10-K is a creature of the law, which is a good thing. This means the documents are repetitive and become easier to read with practice. For those parched of facts in the frothy seas of fake news, 10-Ks are refreshingly fact filled. It is not for nothing that Warren Buffett feasted on a steady diet of annual reports for his entire adult life.



In what follows, we will take a look at selected sections of the 10-K and review the information therein. After reviewing the contents of the 10-K, we suggest a step by step reading strategy.



How To Find S.E.C. Filings



Filings search at the Securities and Exchange Commission. Filings on Seeking Alpha - e.g., for Facebook (FB): FB SEC Filings - Facebook. Filings are under “Key Data” Search a ticker, Click “Key Data” Click “SEC Filings”



Page One



On the first page we have some important items.



In the middle, a list of securities registered for trading with the SEC (orange). You also have the company's headquarter location, its “principal executive offices,” and its state jurisdiction (green). At the bottom, the most recent share count, citing multiple classes (blue). For those interested in legal niceties, there is more on page one: fiscal year-end, seasoned issuer status, filer type, among others.

Page Two - Table of Contents



“Study the table of contents, as you would a road map before taking a trip,” wrote Mortimer Adler. In our case, the map is always the same, even if the subchapters vary:



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements PART I Item 1. Business Item 1A. Risk Factors Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments Item 2. Properties Item 3. Legal Proceedings Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures PART II Item 5. Market for Registrant’s Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities Item 6. Selected Financial Data Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure Item 9A. Controls and Procedures Item 9B. Other Information PART III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance Item 11. Executive Compensation Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence Item 14. Principal Accounting Fees and Services PART IV Item 15. Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules

We will here focus on parts I and II.



Part III is usually “incorporation by reference” and thus will direct you to a corporation's proxies.

Part IV is also largely “incorporation by reference” but frequently contains useful information. Examples of interesting files, which are frequently incorporated by reference and attached in the exhibits are: a list of subsidiaries, engineering reports for oil and gas reserves, material contracts, etc.



For the average company, the show is in Parts One and Two.



Part One - Business, Risk Factors, Properties

Business (Item 1)

“Know what you own,” says Mr. Lynch. Accounting figures, in the end, can only be understood once they are connected with the actual business being studied. It is easy to think of stocks as blips on a screen, bouncing around on a “random walk,” describable only by their mathematical properties and a handful of financial ratios. But businesses only can create value for their shareholders if they create value for their customers, which implies providing some real world service - it is the nature of this service, the nature of its markets, which must guide the interpretation of the financial results in the end.



Risk factors (Item 1A)



This section is very useful as it can alert you to aspects of the business you may have neglected in your study. Rule one is you don’t lose money and one aspect of knowing your downside is about understanding risks. A good student should read all risks listed, even the boiler plate, until they get the point. After sufficient knowledge, one will be able to distinguish between what to can skim and what to read.



Frequently, you will find out about big concentrations, either in (1) customers and (2) suppliers, or (3) in control. You will also find information on related party transactions, sensitivity to raw material prices, hedging, and discussions of key persons. These are all important qualitative aspects of analysis, critical for a basic understanding of a company. There is considerably more variety here than I’ve listed - be on your toes.



Properties (Item 2)



This can be useful if you want to better understand a company's geography. Small REITs, further, may list all their properties here. Larger REITs typically list or discuss their properties in the business section or in the exhibits.



Legal proceedings (Item 3)



Many companies have legal happenings afoot. These can be deeply troubling or run of the mill. Best to review thoughtfully and see if the newspapers have an opinion.



The Mine Safety Disclosure (Item 4) only applies to mining firms.



Part Two - The Figures



Item 5: Market for Registrant’s Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities



This section provides relevant information regarding share repurchases, dividends and other equity related matters. Needless to say, this sometimes paints a worrying picture of capital destruction, with average buyback prices above current market prices.



Item 6: Selected Market Data



Aka, 5 years of accounting and operational statistics. Given that this is the only place where you can find 5 years of data within the doc, besides the qualitative historical narrative in Item 1, this is worth examining. You will also see here all the accounting and operational statistics, which management, and its industry, view as important. Take notes of the important trends.



Item 7: Management’s discussion and analysis



This can be a very important section, although some firms follow the legal minimum, to be sure.



This is the section that will reveal the underlying mechanics of how the company performed. e.g., did one segment do well and another poorly? How much has a new acquisition or a new product category contributed to revenue? Basically, what is the changing composition of products, segments, geographies, margins, etc.? These questions are, from a narrative point of view, incredible important. More often than not, these narratives are critical to understanding a firm.



Item 8: Financial Statements



Of course, the financial statements are themselves important, and that includes the notes. Given that this is a domain of wide consequence, a full discussion would lead us too far afield. Naturally, you’d better understand accounting if you want to make adjustments as a basis for forward looking projections. And - surprise, surprise - you cannot trust management's non-GAAP figures and thus have to “roll your own” (see my article on GAAP v. Non-GAAP).



That said, within the important footnotes of Item 8 there are certain neglected sections, including the operating “Segments” section.



Like “Management’s discussion and analysis” this section provides insights into the mix of business operations, which combine to obtain the consolidated result. According to the SEC, a segment needs to be disclosed if it makes up more than 10% of revenues, operating profits or assets (simplified for brevity). That said, there are tricks where corporations, through consolidation and definitional changes, can keep information out of the docs.



Another section that is useful is the debts section (e.g., “Long term debt”). Here you will find a list of debts outstanding, including the cost of debt, amounts, and the maturity schedule. Along these lines is also the “commitments and contingencies” section. Riveting stuff. Details on stock based compensation and equity dilution is also available in detail (e.g., the “Stockholder’s Equity” note). Acquisitions will be listed here in a separate note.



Despite highlighting some gems of this treasure trove, all the footnotes are useful - you ought to read them all.



Item 9 & Item 9A: Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure & Controls and Procedures



If there is a change and/or problem between the accountants and management, it will be found here. This also contains the auditor's opinion of the company's internal accounting controls. More often, however, this section redirects you to the financial statements in Item 8, where the accountant's statements will either prefixed or appended.



This material is usually boiler plate - except when it is not, which implies there is a problem. A serious student will read every word a few times until they know what to expect in the normal case.



A (tentative) Step by Step Reading Strategy



Note shares outstanding, securities registered, and jurisdiction (Page one) Read the business narrative (Item 1) Specific industries will have specific discussions, be sure to understand these in proper context, particularly when there is a large number comparable firms (e.g., community banks, miners, oil and gas related firms, etc.). Read the section headers in the Risk Section (Item 1A) and study sections, which are relevant and not boilerplate. Look for concentrations in (1) customers, (2) suppliers and (3) control. Look for trends and important operating statistics in “Selected Market Data” (Item 6) Note big trends and changes. You investigate those in the next three steps. Look at the financial statements and review footnotes You should inspect the notes with as much vigor as you inspect the statements themselves -- the notes are the financials. Review the “Management Discussion and Analysis” for additional narrative regarding the financials, particularly relating to questions you may have formed in steps #4 and #5. Look at the “Segment Reporting” section in the footnotes, among others, to monitor any progress of the divisions, which may not have made it into “Management Discussion and Analysis.”

Conclusion



“You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make him drink,” says an old English phrase. According to the WSJ, the size of 10-Ks have increased in word count from 30,000 words in 1997 to nearly 42,000 in 2015. Sizable numbers. Against these daunting numbers is the fact that 10-Ks make for good reading, once you know what to look for. As Buffett once said, ‘other guys read Playboy, I read annual reports’ (source, 4:29).



The trouble is that, if you don’t actually read these documents, you may not fully appreciate the breadth of the information available to you. And if you don’t read the information, you are in no better position than the retail investor of the mid-1920s who faced a steep information asymmetry. If you are not reading the documents, you are at a disadvantage.

