Part I - 5 Offshore Drillers Still In The Race After Q3 - Doomed?

I see five Offshore drillers that I consider solid enough to survive these next two to three years. I will study and compare them in Part II.

It is more an issue about the oil prices staying above $55-$65 a barrel which is considered the true breakeven price for the whole oil sector without exception.

Vladimir Zernov developed four most common arguments predicting an imminent doom of the offshore drilling industry, in a new article.

Investment thesis

"Energy forecasting is easy. It's getting it right that's difficult" - Graham Stein, 1996.

And we have had plenty of "forecasting" overloading both the press and the internet since the world heard Harold Ickes, US Secretary of the Interior, chanting this whooping conclusion, "We're running out of oil!", in 1943.

Yes, predicting the demise of one of the most prominent sources of energy that the civilized world had utilized is indeed easy to suggest.

Take a number! Just read my respected colleague Vladimir Zernov refuting the words of doom cast upon the offshore drilling industry. Interesting concept and I recognize that it is a subject of interest.

First, introducing a subject so complexed by using words such as "doomed" or "terminal decline" to qualify the offshore industry which represents nearly 30% of the total oil equivalent production up until 2040, while cleverly attracting curiosity and interest, will not cross the line drawn in the sand called logic and common sense.

In fact, investing in offshore drilling is even more appealing now than ever, in my opinion. I agree totally with Vladimir Zernov's conclusion.

Our world definitely needs a constant oil and gas production in the future to adapt to the growing need of our modern expanding world for electricity and energy. It is just a fact, period.

Then, where do you want to get the electricity that we need to function and thrive? Besides any new future changes in our reckless behavior to run this planet unexpectedly into the ground as suggested by the famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawkins.

Prof Hawking said it was only a matter of time before the Earth as we know it, is destroyed by an asteroid strike, soaring temperatures or over-population.

My Opinion against the arguments alleging the potential doom of the offshore drilling industry.

Vladimir Zernov developed four most common arguments predicting an imminent doom of the offshore drilling industry, in a new article:

1 - The rise of the electric vehicles (EVs). It is not an argument in my opinion.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), according to Vladimir, "gets the lion's share of market attention, but there are many producers who already have developed - or are in process of developing - their own electric cars. Nevertheless, the actual size of the electric vehicle industry is still small."

In my opinion, it is the perfect "red herring" used to promote an industry desperately in need of cash and recognition. Look at the last Model 3 and you will understand what I mean.

The Tesla Model 3 is one of the most anticipated vehicles of all time. The Californian company received nearly 400,000 pre-orders, worth upward of $10 billion simply by showing off a close-to-production prototype.

Over the last few years, there has been a growing debate about electrification and autonomous cars not just within the energy industry but also the mainstream media. Is everyone definitely missing the point here?

Most of U.S. electricity is generated using fossil fuels. According to the EIA, natural gas and petroleum amount to 34.4% of the total used for electricity generation, while coal still represents 30.4% and will potentially be replaced, down the road, in part by natural gas and petroleum.

Then, this first argument is not really an argument justifying the doom of the offshore drilling industry? The need for fossil fuel is not the result of the world potentially switching from a car running on oil to an electric car?

The world will need to drill, even more, to quench the thirst for electricity and therefore, we will need to drill even more fervently, onshore and offshore, to respond to the increasing demand.

2 - Increasing Shale production will reduce offshore drilling to the point of obsolescence.

In contrast, the second argument can be considered as a genuine threat to the offshore drillers. According to Vladimir Zernov,

To sum up, shale is certainly eating deepwater's lunch in the short term. However, it cannot fill the void created by the lack of investment in recent years in the longer term. The reasons for this are the growth in oil demand on the back of world economic growth and declining rates in existing fields....

I have reported the progress of Shale producers such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY) which is the number one producer in the Permian with 293k Boep/d -- Please read my article here -- or EOG Resources (EOG) -- please read my article here -- and it is true that Shale production is increasing fast, whereby, the rate of production increase is starting to slow down.

Speaking about longer-term perspectives, the International Energy Agency is projecting that U.S. shale oil production will grow from 6.5 mboe/d in 2015 to 11.6 mboe/d in 2025.

Still, the boom in US oil shale production is not really a threat to deepwater drilling, but mounting costs and nearly flat oil prices will continue to challenge offshore operators looking to develop deepwater fields.

In fact, conventional oil & gas producers are launching this year, new projects at the fastest rate since the oil prices crashed in 2014, in a sign of offshore producers snapping back against competition from pure US shale producers amid "low crude prices for longer".

A simple look at a few oil majors' recent quarterly results is very telling. For instance, more new oil and gas fields were given the go-ahead in the first nine months of this year than in the whole of 2016. Take a look at a few oil majors such as:

The first half of this year saw no less than 15 large conventional upstream oil and gas projects reaching FID (final investment decision), with reserves of about 8 billion Boe and according to WoodMac, this number will grow to 25 at the end of 2017.

However, it is still below the 40 projects approved annually. According to Rystad, 105 projects have been delayed in 2017 due to low oil prices including 64 in the deepwater and shallow water oil and gas.

The main reason is that oil producers are trying to imitate the business model adopted by US Shale which focuses on potential resources that can be developed at the lowest cost in the shortest time -frame possible to generate cash flow and sustain a generous dividend policy.

This means that the large majority of the projects approved this year are considered "brownfield" expansions of already mature fields, leaving the riskier "greenfield" projects waiting for higher oil prices, which are slowly crawling up and are back basically to the highest level seen in 2015 now.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Two examples,

The huge project called Liza discovery in the Stabroek block (ExxonPhillips and Hess principally), off the coast of Guyana has been made possible, in part, by competitive day rates from offshore drillers down to breakeven price. The Liza prospect is estimated to contain recoverable reserves of 800 million to 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

The Zhor natural gas project in the Shorouk concession, off the coast of Egypt (Rosneft, BP, and ENI(E)) is another huge project

In fact, it is not really the US Shale against the Offshore drillers that seems the real issue here. Transocean (RIG) in its latest presentation (Source Morgan Stanley research) indicates that breakeven for a number of major offshore projects has gone down from $93 per barrel to $46 per barrel now.

It is more an issue about the oil prices staying above $55-$65 a barrel which is considered the true breakeven price for the whole oil sector without exception.

3 - Renewable sources like wind, solar, and hydroelectric power.

I do not think we can really consider this subject as a threat to offshore drilling survival. Renewables such as solar and wind will always be helping but will not be sufficient and consistent to derail the actual production model. However, the only long-term solution that has not been indicated by Vladimir Zernov is called: Nuclear fusion. I see it as the real threat long-term.

"Even though we have hundreds of years more before we're all out of conventional energy sources", it will come to a point when we will be starving and offshore drilling will not be sufficient or even obsolete.

Whereas nuclear fission involves taking heavy, unstable (and already radioactive) elements like Thorium, Uranium or Plutonium, initiating a reaction that causes them to split apart into smaller, also radioactive components that release energy, nothing involved in fusion is radioactive at all. The reactants are light, stable elements like isotopes of hydrogen, helium or lithium; the products are also light and stable, like helium, lithium, beryllium or boron.

4 - Rig oversupply.

Again, this subject is not really a threat to survival for the offshore drilling industry. It is an important component, nonetheless, and the industry will have to retire a large number of jack-ups and floaters to overcome this situation, which keeps day rates at an atypical threatening level and reduces the fleet value for all offshore drillers to a fraction of what has been paid and indicated in their books.

According to Vesselvalue, Pacific Drilling filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, has seen its fleet value drop from $5.98 billion in 2013, to a little over $1.07 billion today.

Commenting on Pacific Drilling, Vesselvalue's head of Offshore Charlie Hockless said the outlook for the ultra-deepwater asset rigs was bleak.

In the case of Pacific Drilling, their fleet is entirely comprised of high spec ultra deepwater drillships, all built at the South Korean yard Samsung at a cost of $500-700 mil each.

This is a painful process and owners like Transocean, Diamond Offshore (DO), and Noble (NE) have been particularly good at this.

However, according to Bassoe last week, new rigs are taking over old rigs that will be retired soon.

So competitive supply, while still too high for dayrates to start rising, isn't really that high. As the market improves, as the oil price continues to break through recent highs, and as onshore/shale production efficiency falls, offshore drilling rig demand will eventually make a strong enough comeback to provide cash flow to owners with young fleets.

David Carter Shinn from Bassoe Offshore said,

they'll have to survive on low dayrates until supply is completely reset and demand rises back toward historical averages. Dayrates for new rigs, even if they're preferred by oil companies must remain low enough for long enough to ensure that some old rigs don't become attractive upgrade targets and stay in the market. But the market outlook hasn't been better (apart from ultra deepwater) since 2014, and optimism is coming back quickly.

And concluded,

The market is moving in the right direction, and if it does, we'll see a modern global rig fleet with higher utilization and sustainable dayrates sometime during the next two to three years.

This is a reasonable timing that works well for the five Offshore drillers that I consider solid enough to survive these next two to three years.

The part II will compare these five offshore drillers.

