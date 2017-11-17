The Fate Of FAs And IT: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

The first time I ever visited a portfolio manager’s office was back in the late ’90s tech boom. I interviewed managers of a then flavor-of-the-month fund company specializing in Internet stocks. One portfolio manager I met just sat at his desk trading in and out of tech stocks. He paused to speak with me, then went back to taking small profits here and there. Though he worked in a gleaming office building in San Francisco’s financial district, any view that his dingy office might have commanded was obscured by a tower of analyst reports extending from wall to wall. I was extremely unimpressed because I knew it was simply impossible to read and assimilate that kind of highly perishable information, which in any event he seemed disinclined to do, given his trading habits (Imagine the tax bill his trading generated!).

What I could not envision at that time was that the day would come when such vast quantities of information could be read and assimilated - that day being today, in the age of IT, AI and algorithms. But…I’m still not impressed. I have no doubt that there are tremendous advantages to AI. But at the end of the day, nothing will change the principle of “garbage in, garbage out.” You can import data into the program, but the output does not include wisdom.

This all came to mind as I read an article in Canada’s Globe and Mail called “Artificial Intelligence - Coming to an Advisor Near You.” The article quotes York University’s eminent finance professor Moshe Milevsky noting that "the science [of applying computer skills to investing] isn't new. What has changed is the speed and the ability to go through reams of statistics, finding relationships quickly and being able to implement the statistical techniques."

That’s correct, of course. So firms that can access experts with genuine investment savvy and capable programming abilities can generate useful algorithms. But the "relationships" that are quickly found don’t have a long shelf life. No one will find the enduring secret as to how to make more money than everyone else, or better yet, how to make non-stop profit for all comers, so we can all just retire. There are no money trees and there’s no permanent advantage in investing.

What there will always be a need for, however, is human judgment. Take heed advisors, as Dr. Milevsky articulated that point particularly well:

"Advisors are going to have to do more than just advise [sic] about money. They're going to have to become social workers and gerontologists and understand more about tax and estate planning and family dynamics - all things the algorithm isn't going to be able to do."

Robots may be squeezing out advisors - as they are just about everybody else. But the robot can only make logical deductions; it lacks understanding of what drives people. I again quote Milevsky:

"…Is the algorithm going to convince my mother that she has too much money in GICs [the Canadian equivalent of CDs]?"

Advisors grounded in principles of personal finance, who are “people” persons and who can inspire trust, are still very much needed and wanted.

Please share your thoughts on this in our comments section. Meanwhile, below please find links to other advisor-related content on today’s Seeking Alpha.