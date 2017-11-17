GE: Tumbling Down The Rabbit Hole

This too will pass, however investors have no idea of when, why, or at what price.

General Electric's (GE) November 13, 2017 investor's update day was much anticipated. Perhaps it went as well as might have been rationally expected. Sadly, that was not well at all.

GE's investors' update presentation addressed painful issues

CEO Flannery promised that everything would be on the table. When it came to GE's cash generation, the table was heavily weighted with barbed barriers. Points that were particularly raw included the following:

the decision to cut the dividend.

GE's pension woes.

the information that no further dividends will come from GE capital in the near term.

Please note that while I find these disturbing, I am not suggesting that they were errors by team Flannery, which must play the game with the hand it has been dealt.

On the dividend, this cut has been telegraphed by a cascade of news stories over several months. The handwriting became ever clearer during the recent Q3, 2017 CC, when GE announced that it had put a hold on GE capital's dividend to its parent pending its review of its insurance reserves.

The fact that the cut was telegraphed did not make the final decision any easier to swallow. GE's stock has reacted exactly as one might expect. The cut has not relieved the controversy.

There is still a loud contingent who would rather have seen a more severe cut or an excision of the dividend entirely. Their complaints rise in chorus with jilted shareholders who rely upon the dividend for their expenses or to justify continued ownership of the stock. SA's comment streams, along with GE's price action, confirm that a sizable group are giving up on the stock.

On the pension, of all the issues, facing GE none is more complex than its pension underfunding. According to GE's 10-Q for Q3, 2017, at page 10 and elsewhere in the document, GE had paid $1.4B of pension costs for 2017 compared to zero in 2016.

Ever since the Bloomberg article last June, GE's pension issues have gathered mindshare as a looming concern. CEO Flannery addressed them as part of his balanced capital allocation initiative reflected on Slide 15 below:

In the investors' update presentation, Flannery explained his pension approach as follows:

...with respect to funding our pension plan, so we have looked at the environment, looked at our pension plan situation and we're going to take advantage of the rate environment that we see right now, the economics that are available to us right now, and borrow $6 billion and contribute that into our pension plan, and that will essentially prepay or prefund if you will cash contributions that we are obligated to make in our pension plan for 2018, 2019 and 2020.

This does not solve GE's overall pension issues. It does show a commitment to addressing them, and in time, containing them. The way I see the decision is straightforward. GE does not want its pension issues to expand beyond their current level.

By borrowing the money now, when it deems conditions to be favorable for such a loan, GE is casting a near term settlement. It reverses previous pension neglect and expects to remove pension demands from its cash issues over the next three years.

The third barrier to cash generation relates to dividends from GE capital. GE warned of this issue during its Q3 CC. CFO Miller addressed it again on the 11/13/17 investors' update call as follows:

... as many of you know we’re in the middle of an ongoing reserve review at our insurance businesses there. This process is ongoing, it involves multiple third parties and it’s not done at this point and I don’t have a number for you today. We’re on track to conclude that in December. And we mentioned to you before, that we’re not taking a second half GE Capital dividend of about $3 billion. And as we go through this process at this point I do expect to charge to be more than that, but we do have capital plans in place and we don’t expect the GE parent cash in the GE Capital.

The bottom line is that GE Capital will not be available to contribute cash to the parent as it has done in the past for an indefinite period. Indeed, later in her presentation she states that GE does not expect to take any GE capital dividend in 2018.

GE's investors' update presentation lacked concrete points on which to construct a near-term positive narrative.

It is becoming ever clearer that the die is cast for GE. 2018 is to be another in a tiresome procession of rebuilding years. Going forward, GE's three core businesses will be aviation, healthcare and power. Aviation is the all-star, healthcare is the solid backup. To put it kindly, power is struggling through a sophomore slump.

The introductory metrics in aviation show the scope of GE's achievement. CEO Flannery set it out as follows:

Our aviation business, right now 300,000 people as we hear in the sky sitting in planes powered by GE jet engines that’s the size of the City of Pittsburgh.

Awesome...but irrelevant, GE has torched any claim it may have had to attract investors with such observations. So how about GE's strategic review slide on its aviation all star. I set it out below:

GE aviation boasts of exciting stuff for sure. How about financial returns? Should they not be equally exciting? This slide mentions no financial metrics.

GE aviation's leader, David Joyce, participated in the presentation. He discussed 11 slides detailing the exceptional scope of GE aviation. It is clearly the leading player in powering civilian and military aircraft.

Its revenues are vast as shown by the slide below:

GE aviation is a revenue champion. It is expecting that 2018 will be another positive year. GE aviation also generates substantial profits and healthy cash flow consistent with the capital intensive operation such that it is.

If GE's other team members were as strong as aviation, GE would not be in the fix it is in.

Healthcare is Flannery's baby. He was in the process of building it up when he was tapped to become CEO of the entire business. Healthcare's metrics are shown on GE's Q3, 2017 earnings slide deck as follows:

During his 11/13/17 investors' update, Flannery enthused about the global growth in healthcare. He also expressed interest in GE's role in digital disruption in the business. He is intrigued by the potential that life sciences, now a small part of GE healthcare, presents for the future.

As suitable for the second player, healthcare is not currently a match for aviation in terms of size or profitability. It is a company with which Flannery rightfully feels comfortable.

Power, the third member of GE's new triumvirate, is currently no candidate for top spot from a profit or cash generation perspective. It has definite potential as a problem child. Power's performance, or lack of same in Q3, 2017, played a significant role in GE's current doldrums.

Power's Q3, 2017 financial metrics showed a steep decline in profitability, per the slide extract below:

Flannery was understandably reluctant to jettison GE's largest business. The following slide from the investor presentation shows how integral it is to the world's power equation:

Flannery is counting on GE's ability to operate this incredible array of businesses profitably. Whether GE can actually do so is uncertain. Flannery's plan offers no magic bullet. His prescription is heavy on basic blocking and tackling. The following slide sets it out:

I am confident that such actions, effectively implemented in a favorable economic environment, can be successful. GE's current plight undermines confidence that such success will in fact follow.

GE's long term value creation block on Slide 55 of its investors' update presentation targets free cash flow conversion rates of 90-100%. By way of comparison, 90% is the rate that smaller, but comparable, peer Honeywell (HON) showed for its FCF conversion rate in Honeywell's Q3, 2017 (slide 4).

Angst at GE will give way to green shoots in time. GE may restore confidence in its ability to execute. Perhaps Q4, 2017, will not be as bad as one might fear. Q1, 2018, may start a new cycle of beats, grounded in solid performance, not financial engineering.

GE seems to have preserved decent manufacturing bones while its fleshy management has given way to rot. Once management reasserts control, an acceptable new normal may take root.

In the interim we will go through painful bouts of price discovery as the stock settles and equilibrium appears on the horizon. GE's price action since the beginning of 2017 does not show any particular ledge where resistance might take hold.

GE data by YCharts

We know that it will steady at some point, but we do not know when or at what price. Blood is in the streets; heroes will buy.

Conclusion

When it comes to GE, silly season is in full swing. CNBC is always there with ideas. This morning, 11/16/17, SA included a CNBC segment in which Jim Kramer agreed that putting Jack Welch back on the board for a short time to tell what went wrong would be a fine idea.

Such a notion absolutely horrifies me, but my crystal ball has been cloudy on such points. The mere fact that such an idea would arise shows the macabre cast of GE's prevailing investor sentiment.

To offer an accent, Moody's chipped in today downgrading GE's vaunted rating from A1 to A2. It did so based on weakness in power, oil and gas and transportation. Bob Pisani speculated on CNBC's trader talk that GE may lose its spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The situation is scary to behold. GE has become a hot potato. When it will cool is a moot point.

