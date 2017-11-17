Clorox: Return On Equity Over 100%

How is this possible? A DuPont analysis and comparison among its peers could shed some light.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is a widely known firm, one with iconic brands and an illustrious history. Looking at its "headline" return on equity provided on most financial sites gives the impression that it's such a great firm that it can create ROE of over 100%. That is infinitely better than peers such as Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), competitors that earn returns on equity of about 27% and 23%, respectively. Is Clorox simply a better business?

Breaking Apart ROE Provides More Clarity

While Clorox is what I'd consider a great business, I'd also argue that its advertised ROE is basically meaningless. To illustrate why I think this, I'll break its return on equity down into five pieces with the below DuPont analysis that I created using data from its 10-K forms.

The abnormally high leverage ratio of 10.83x asset-to-equity magnifies the firm's return on equity into the stratosphere. Underlying ROE is much lower. To get an idea of what underlying ROE looks like, I'll also provide DuPont analyses for Clorox's peers - starting with Procter & Gamble - and compare them.

Procter & Gamble: Higher Margins, Weaker Efficiency



The leverage ratio for Procter & Gamble is only 2.18x while margins are higher. We can also take note of the asset turnover ratio, which is much higher over at Clorox. It's actually more than double that of P&G's, indicating much, much better efficiency. P&G's tax burden (above 1) is largely due to a "one-off" situation regarding its discontinued operations. This accounted for $5,217 (in millions) - up from only $577 (in millions) in fiscal 2016 - of 2017 net earnings attributable to PG, so I'd like to adjust the firm's return on equity by utilizing "net earnings from continuing operations" as the numerator in the ROE equation.

This puts Procter & Gamble's adjusted tax burden more around the 0.73 range. Despite the higher margins, I'd say Clorox still earns higher "underlying" ROE, because its margins aren't that much slimmer than P&G's, while its asset turnover is more than double. This much higher asset turnover ratio more than offsets the lower margins, as well as the weaker tax and interest burdens. If we held leverage constant, Clorox's ROE would be higher than Procter & Gamble's.

Church & Dwight: In The Middle Of The Pack

Next, I'll look at Church & Dwight, one of my favorites in the CPG space.

Church & Dwight maintains the least amount of leverage out of the three firms we're comparing, yet resides in the middle as far as margins and asset turnover go.

Like P&G, it's also improved its asset turnover ratio over the last three years. Clorox might maintain the highest asset turnover ratio, but it's also sinking, which is something to keep an eye on going forward. Still, Clorox wins the efficiency battle, which entitles it to the highest "underlying" ROE, in my opinion.

If we want to get theoretical and play around with the numbers a bit, we can apply a leverage ratio of 2.16x (to closely match its peers) to Clorox and hold everything else constant. That would still put its return on equity above both P&G and Church & Dwight - coming in at roughly 33.44%.

Summing things up, I think Clorox still maintains superior "underlying" return on equity when compared to its peers, even when putting leverage on an "even playing field". This doesn't change the fact that it has a very large amount of leverage (and a debt-to-equity ratio over 2.5x compared to ratios far below 1x for both PG and CHD), so should investors be concerned?

Stellar Cash Flow And Solid Credit Ratings

While Clorox carries a larger amount of debt in relation to equity on its books than peers, it also maintains a strong investment grade credit rating.

Source: Clorox 2017 annual report

This allows it to access cheap debt, especially in a low-rate environment; so as long as it's able to generate strong earnings and cash flow to cover interest payments, this shouldn't be a problem.

Clorox gushes cash and tends to turn a double-digit amount of every $1 in sales right into free cash flow.

Source: Clorox 2017 annual report

The company maintains a healthy interest coverage ratio as well, as indicated in its annual report.

The firm appears to be financially sound, and the lack of equity appears to come largely from buybacks and, to a lesser extent, negative currency fluctuations.

CLX Retained Earnings (Annual) data by YCharts

As seen above, retained earnings continue to climb each year, while management continues to shrink the share count.

Conclusion

Clorox looks like a financially strong company that earns strong, industry-leading "underlying" return on equity. The ROE numbers advertised on most financial sites, however, appear to have little value due to the distortion caused by the firm's unusually high leverage ratio. Clorox's vastly superior asset turnover ratio appears to be one of the main culprits of its better return on equity, which offsets other flaws, such as lower margins.

This is also reflected in its leading return on assets ratio of roughly 15.48%. So to answer the question "is Clorox simply a better business?" from the beginning of the article, I'd say that yes, it is - at least through the lens of underlying return on equity as well as return on assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.