Fundamentals Support Strong Lithium Pricing In 2018

2017 will be highlighted as a transformational year for the automotive business as the industry has committed to the electrification of select car models with longer term high volume production targets. In direct response to this macroeconomic trend, the battery manufacturing industry has committed to ramping up global production capacity which has since expedited a flurry of investment activities downstream throughout the lithium exploration and production markets. The investment thesis at this conjunction is very simple - lithium producing companies will benefit from increasing selling prices for their materials. Additionally, lithium exploration companies who have proven resources will also benefit as the overall value of their assets will increase. Like any market which is rising it can be profitable to simply own assets within that market, called momentum investing. The simplest way to own assets in the lithium market is to acquire and hold shares in lithium exploration and production companies. Although it is difficult to identify pure play lithium production companies there are a few select options which will directly benefit from the rising lithium tide. All indications are leading investors to believe that lithium carbonate pricing will remain strong and appreciate in 2018 (See: Lithium Mining - Understanding The Emerging Supply Landscape).

Transportation and stationary storage take front seat

These days, it doesn't take much digging to uncover dozens of headlines from the transportation industry around the shift to electric drive. Many forms of transportation are converting to electric including: passenger vehicles, municipal bus fleets, heavy duty vehicles, scooters and mopeds. Jaguar, Volkswagen Group, Renault-Nissan and Daimler have all announced plans to build EVs and some will build or expand their own battery manufacturing capacity. Volkswagen Group (OTC: OTCPK:VLKAY) intends to build 3 million EVs a year by 2025 while LG Chem announced that they will invest $1.6 billion in a new Polish based battery manufacturing facility which will produce up to 100,000 EV batteries per year. This simply illustrates that the battery manufacturing industry needs to significantly scale up global production capacity in the next years. Based on available delivery dates, the ramp-up of the electric vehicle market will occur in the next 24 - 36 months which has sent the battery manufacturing business into a whirlwind. Tier 1 battery manufacturers such as Panasonic (OTCPK:OTCPK:PCRFY), Samsung (OTCPK:OTC:SSNLF), Sony (NYSE:SNE), BYD (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDF), and LG Chem (OTCPK:OTCPK:LGCLF) have announced their intentions to remain at the forefront of the next stage of demand. Battery manufacturers either deliver cells or modules to their customers who then package or integrate into battery packs or final systems.

An undiscussed topic is the impact that the automotive battery demand will have on the stationary energy storage markets. The stationary storage market consist of three primary applications being: residential, commercial and utility scale. In the North American residential storage markets, it has become clear that there is a shortage of high volume bankable energy storage systems which is the result of battery production being allocated to the automotive industry due to higher volumes and margin. Battery manufacturers are deciding on pushing into high-volume margin opportunities which could prove challenging for the stationary energy storage markets unless there is a switch to automotive grade batteries for non-automotive applications (See: North American Residential Storage Market Set For Rapid Growth).

The above graph illustrates the dramatic ramp-up in the stationary energy storage markets between the years of 2017 to 2022. Installations in 2017 are expected to reach 591MWh in North America which is equivalent to around 8,000 electric vehicles with an automotive storage capacity of 60kWh each. By 2022, the electric vehicle equivalent would be over 100,000 vehicles per year. Although the automotive business will drive developments in the lithium supply chain, the stationary energy storage markets should not be discounted. The above figures do not include the booming Asian and European energy storage markets which would add significant demand to the above figures.

Demand arising from the stationary storage market will assist in keeping lithium carbonate in tight supply in 2018 and beyond. This rapidly growing segment of the market should not be discounted from the demand side of the equation.

Development time required for new lithium brine sources

A lithium brine project can take between 7 to 10 years to bring to full scale production. Orocobre (OTCPK:OTCPK:OROCF) and Toyota Tsusho (OTCPK:OTCPK:TYHOF) Joint Venture project at Olaroz is the most recent lithium brine project to reach commercial production in 20 years (See: Orocobre- The Road To Lithium Production In Argentina). Therefore, it is fair to use the Olaroz project as a benchmark when determining the length of time to commercialize a lithium brine project. As early as 2008, Orocobre set off to acquire a lithium basket of land packages in Argentina with the intentions to explore and eventually develop a lithium brine facility. In January 2010, Orocobre began conducting a joint feasibility study for the development of lithium resources at the Olaroz project. In December 2012, mining rights and development authorization were issued by the Province which allowed for construction to commence in the second half of the year. By December 2014, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place signaling the beginning of high volume production. The end of Fiscal Year 2017 highlighted that the company was still in the process of ramping up the project as material delivered from Olaroz was around 11,000T LCE of the 17,000T LCE name plate capacity. Orocobre and the industry alike have hopefully learned a lot the development of lithium brine facilities which could assist shorten the time to market for new projects. However, as a benchmark the investors should use a 7-10 year development cycle for lithium brine facilities. Lithium Americas brine project located within close proximity of is now fully funded into the construction stage with initial lithium carbonate expected to be produced in 2017.

The large portion of the junior exploration companies which have recently entered the lithium market are purely speculative investments with little substances to support any valuation. Of course, the global markets will require new hard rock and brine projects to develop but new capacity will come from incremental increases at existing facilities as illustrated in the graph above. It is also important to mention that nearly all new lithium capacity has missed deadlines and the expectation is that explorers and producers will continue to miss targets. The point being drawn is that lithium projects have a very long project development cycle and nearly always fall behind schedule. Should only a few of the scheduled projects slip by even as little as 12 months, the impact on global carbonate pricing will be felt throughout the supply chain. More importantly, any delays on the lithium production output ramp-up could delay battery manufacturing facilities from expanding. It only makes sense that battery manufacturers either enter agreements with their material supply partners or move downstream to lock in supply agreements directly with lithium producers.

Offtake agreements keep new juniors out of market; oligopoly remains true and strong

Another important trend is that lithium explorers are entering off-take agreements with companies who will resell the product or integrate the material into their own processes, such as battery material companies. A great example of this is Lithium Americas who entered an off-take agreement with Chinese battery group, Ganfeng Lithium. Lithium Americas has entered this agreement as it secures a buyer for the lion's share of production at their lithium brine facility and also illustrates to investors that demand is present for its lithium products. For Ganfeng Lithium, this allows them to secure supply agreements with their customer base such as LG Chem or Panasonic. For the industry, this simply means that Lithium Americas is pulled out of the market. Although supply is increasing, these off-take agreements limit the amount of lithium carbonate which is widely available, especially for smaller battery material companies which could further escalate regional prices of lithium products such as in China. Off-take agreements are great for the lithium producer and the large battery companies but it continues to limit the amount of material available in circulation. Further, by material not being widely available, the lithium oligopoly will continue to have a strong hold over supply and pricing. This is another important trend which will ensure that pricing remains strong in 2018.

Industry needs time to mature and develop

The lithium battery industry as a whole is a relatively new business with less than 30 years of track record. Further, the new applications for lithium battery technologies are only starting to open up. Yes, consumer devices have benefited from the adaption and cost reduction in lithium battery technologies but these devices consume a small amount of lithium per device. Applications such as electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems are able to command a larger amount of lithium per battery module due to an increase in storage capacity while still being able to sell these devices in volume. Both of these new emerging markets for lithium batteries are unproven will prove to be vulnerable in the years ahead, so should demand spike in sales for these products than the lithium carbonate market will enter a significant undersupply. There is also the possibility that these technologies take much longer to adapt than the industry believes. Overall, as probably experienced in all new industries there is going to be variability between supply and demand over the next years as the supply side takes longer than expected to ramp-up while the demand side is still too unpredictable. Both of these factors will ensure that lithium prices remain strong in 2018.

Orocobre, Lithium Americas provide exposure to increasing lithium carbonate pricing

Two companies which provide direct exposure to increasing lithium carbonate pricing are Lithium Americas and Orocobre who are located in the Cauchari-Olaroz region of the Puna Plateau which holds over 80% of the world's lithium brine reserve. Orocobre (OTCPK:OTCPK:OROCF) has gradually been ramping up its production over the past few years to its potential annual nameplate capacity of 17,000 T LCE. In FY2017, the company reported sales of 11,500 T LCE which indicates that the ramp-up is ongoing but the company should be able to be running at nameplate by the end of CY2018. Further, the company has announced an expansion effort at its Olaroz lithium brine facility (See: Orocobre Set To Expand lithium Production). Lithium Americas (OTCPK:OTCQX:LACDD) has secured over$190 million in project financing from its strategic Chinese partner, Ganfeng Lithium. Phase one of the project is expected to be producing lithium in late 2019 with an annual nameplate capacity of 25,000 T LCE. Phase two will see the project scale up to 50,000T LCE.

Orocobre Olaroz Project - Lithium Brine Pond with processing facility

The lithium oligopoly and an ETF

Recently established specialty ETFS such as the Lithium Global X Fund provide exposure to the entire supply chain including electric vehicle manufacturers and multinational chemical companies who are well diversified across many sectors. Therefore, these ETFs will not provide an investor to direct upside to lithium carbonate, in fact, some of the holdings within the ETF may suffer should the gap between supply and demand continue to widen.

The three key global lithium producers include: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA. (NYSE: SQM), Albermarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) and FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC). All of the companies are well diversified chemical companies who do not provide direct exposure to potential increases in lithium carbonate pricing.

SQM is the world's largest producer of lithium who is focused on their 40,000 tonne lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE)/year brine facility located in Chile at the Salar de Atacama. In 2017, amid rising demand for lithium batteries, shares in SQM rose form 2014-16 trading lows to near all-time highs which pegged the stock at above $55/ share in the fall of 2017. At present the company currently pays shareholders a moderate dividend which yields over 3% annualized and a 44 Price to Earnings ratio and an inconsistent dividend payment. In 2014, the company paid $1.41/share while in 2013 the company paid $1.04/share.

FMC through their lithium division, has owned and operated a 17,000 t/yr lithium brine facility at the Salar del Hombe in Argentina. FMC is a very large and diversified multinational chemical company addressing the agricultural, consumer and industrial markets around the world through innovative solutions, applications and market-leading products. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. At present the company trades at a 57 X Price to Earnings ratio while paying a quarterly dividend of .17/share which yields less than 1 percent on an annual basis. As most established lithium producers, shares in FMC have been trending higher from 2016 lows of around $35/ share to around $90/ share in the fall of 2017.

Albermarle Corporation is a global leader in the specialty chemical business who in 2015 completed the acquisition of Rockwood Holdings in an all cash and stock transaction valued at $6.2. Through the acquisition they now control one of the only operating lithium brines in North America located in Silver Peaks, Nevada within close proximity to Telsa Motors' operating Giga Factory. The North America operations produce 50,000/t of LCE per year while the Silver Peaks facility produces 20,000t of LCE per year. Albermarle offers their shareholders a dividend which yields 1 percent on an annual basis and trades at a Price to Earnings Ratio of 47. Since 2016, shares in the company have more than doubled from around $50/ share to over $120/share.

