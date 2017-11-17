Buy The Dip At Amplify Snack Brands

Current valuation for Amplify is too low, and as the valuation gap closes, we expect Amplify shares to appreciate over 40% ag.

Recent results and guidance were not good, but weren't terrible either, and the company is still growing well above the industry rate.

The past two years have not been kind to Amplify Snack Brands (NYSE:BETR). After an IPO at $18 per share in August 2015, the shares have since lost 70% of their value and now trade at just over $5.00. Revenue and earnings growth have been OK, but far below the market's original expectations, as increased competition and excessive discounting in the Ready to Eat (RTE) popcorn market took its toll. It is also becoming clear that the company overpaid and took on too much debt when it acquired Tyrrells just over a year ago.

That being said, when you take a step back and look at Amplify, there is a lot to like. Despite missing expectations, Amplify is still growing close to 10% organically and several times faster than the broader packaged snacks category. It's profitable, generates decent EBITDA and cash flow, and has a huge opportunity to continue its growth through continued SSS growth, expanding its distribution network, and cross-selling Tyrrells where Skinny Pop is sold and vice versa.

Furthermore, Amplify just hired two veteran executives in the roles of CFO and COO from Danone (OTCQX:DANOY)/WhiteWave Foods (NYSE:WWAV). They have direct experience in leading a Better For You (BFY) packaged foods company through international growth and the challenges that come with it, and their hiring could be a major inflection point for the company. WhiteWave Foods traded at just $16 in 2013 and was acquired last year by Danone for over $56 per share. Amplify is a potential buyout candidate as well, although the investment case does not depend on that happening.

We believe the recent sell-off has created a great opportunity to buy Amplify Snack Brands for long-term holders. Worries over liquidity, capitulation from earlier investors losing patience with the company, and conservative guidance resulted in a much greater sell-off than was warranted. As organic revenue and EBITDA growth continues, and current fears over liquidity subside, we believe Amplify Snack Brands will appreciate to $7.30, which represents over 40% upside from Wednesday's close of $5.13. If Amplify is acquired - a scenario we believe to be increasingly likely - the acquisition price will likely be around $10.

Amplify's Products

Amplify is best known for its largest product - Skinny Pop Popcorn. Prior to 2015, Skinny Pop was Amplify's only product, and it still makes up 60% of sales. However, since then, the company has added Paqui (flavored tortilla chips), Oatmega (vegan protein/granola bars), and Tyrrells (kettle cooked chips) plus a few other small brands that don't contribute materially to revenue.

Amplify focuses on the "Better For You" packaged snacks category. All of Amplify's core products are gluten-free, non-GMO, and labeled as "Organic" in some variation, but in a mainstream appeal way, similar to Annie's.

The Growth Opportunity

Amplify has been growing rapidly for several years and posted YoY revenue growth of over 39% in the most recent quarter. Much of that is due to the acquisition of Tyrrells. However, even on an organic basis, the company grew almost 10% this quarter.



The growth story going forward for Amplify has two components: segment growth in its product categories and increasing the distribution of its products.

First, the segment growth in Amplify's product categories. The broader packaged snack industry is only growing in the low single digits. However, Amplify occupies two of the fastest growing subsections of the industry.

All of Amplify's products are classified as Better For You snacks, and that portion of the industry has been growing 2-3x faster than the traditional packaged snacks industry for all types of snacks. But there are also differences in the growth rates for specific types of snacks, with some declining in the mid single digits and some growing over 10%. Skinny Pop belongs to the RTE Popcorn snack grouping, and that subcategory is the fastest growing in all of packaged snacks at 10.9%.

Source: IRi/Company Presentation

Paqui and Tyrrells belong in categories growing between 2% and 3%, and Oatmega's category comes in at 1.7%. Again, these growth rates include all snacks of that specific type and do not distinguish between BFY or not. Once you factor in both the specific snack-type growth rates and consider all of Amplify's products are in the BFY category, it becomes clear Amplify is well-positioned for further organic growth.

The second part of the growth story is Amplify's ability to increase its distribution points both in the US and internationally. This distribution opportunity applies to both adding the number of stores that sell Amplify's products in the first place and cross-selling Skinny Pop where Tyrrells currently is sold but Skinny Pop is not and vice versa.

Source: IRi

As you can see, the opportunity for Amplify to continue adding distribution points is large. Since Skinny Pop has the best brand recognition, highest percentage of repeat purchasers, and highest sales velocity (weekly sales divided by distribution points), we don't see why Skinny Pop cannot ultimately reach about as many distribution points as Smartfood.

Source: IRi/Company Presentation

Between the overall category growth in Amplify's products and added distribution points, Amplify should be able to maintain high-single digit growth for the foreseeable future. That is what organic growth has been for several quarters, and that is what is implicit in the company's guidance for 4Q17.

The more uncertain area of growth for Amplify is how successful it will be at cross-selling Tyrrells in the US and Skinny Pop internationally. Both of these initiatives have just started and won't be in full swing until 2018. This could be a huge opportunity. For example, if Amplify is able to get Tyrrells in a third of the places where Skinny Pop is sold over the next two years, and once it is there, it has a third of the sales-per-store as Skinny Pop, that would add an incremental $20 million to revenue and lift Amplify's total growth rate into the low teens. It is too early to tell if the company will have success integrating Tyrrell's and Skinny Pop into the others markets or not, but the potential for it to meaningfully add to the company's growth is there.

Liquidity/Balance Sheet

Amplify's leverage is high, and its cash flows will be tight for at least the next few quarters. However, when you look at the company's expected sources and uses of liquidity over the next year, we feel very confident that it will not run into real problems on the liquidity front:

Ideally, Amplify will not have to draw on the revolver anymore at all. By our estimates, it won't have to and will be able to fund all its cash requirements through cash on hand and CFO with $3 million to spare without needing the revolver. However, drawing on the revolver a little bit is no issue as long as it draws less than $5 million and avoids the covenants that come with drawing 30% or more of the total revolver capacity. It's worth noting that the $3 million cushion mentioned includes paying down $6 million of debt from the 1% amortization on the term loan.

As long as Amplify can get through 2018 (and really just the first two quarters) without a liquidity problem, things start looking much better, and the company will be able to deleverage fairly rapidly. Its stated leverage target is 4.5x.

Valuation

The recent sell-off in Amplify has led to the shares being extremely undervalued, in our opinion. Amplify now trades at a discount to all the comparable companies we looked at in its peer group despite having much stronger growth prospects.

Our price target of $7.30 is the weighted average of applying the average comparable company multiple to Amplify for EV/EBITDA, P/S, and P/E. We believe the EV/EBITDA multiple is the most appropriate metric to use since it takes into account the balance sheets of each company, but including the others does not change the final price much, so we left them in.

Applying multiples is always more of an art than a science. While we use a group of "comparable" companies, there are many differences between these companies and Amplify. In some ways, these companies are larger and do not have liquidity worries, so they should command a higher multiple than Amplify. However, these comps also have limited growth, and Amplify's upside potential is far greater than any of the comps, so in that regard, Amplify should trade at a premium. As liquidity fears subside, we believe the net effect of the two positives/negatives will largely balance out, and Amplify will trade up to or slightly above the industry averages.

Our valuation does look at forward-looking metrics and multiples, so below is the model we used to arrive at our 2018 Revenue, EBITDA, CFO (for liquidity), and EPS numbers. Although management has not given explicit 2018 guidance yet, it did say enough on the last earnings call to arrive at a pretty good estimate. Key inputs were guided by management's comments and include:

Revenue growth of 7.5% "slightly above" midpoint of 4Q17 guidance of 6%

Gross margins down 110 bps YoY as continued promotional activity is partially offset by increased scale/lower fixed cost COGS and eliminating the lower margin private label business in Europe

Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 24.4% "slightly above" 4Q17 guidance of 24%

2017 Effective Tax Rate of 38% (tax credit in 4Q17 as liability is shifted into 2018)

Note that in this model, we do not break out the EPS adjustments used to get to the adjusted EPS numbers, but the EPS in the comparable valuation table is the same as the adjusted EPS used by management and the sell side.

Overall, we believe Amplify has a high likelihood of beating these estimates, but it doesn't need to for the stock price to increase substantially. We also believe after several quarters of missing expectations and bringing in a new CFO and COO that Amplify is resetting expectations (aka taking a bath), so it can start beating them going forward. 4Q guidance seemed lower than the tone of the call would suggest.

As an added bonus, an acquisition of Amplify seems increasingly likely. The new CFO and COO have experience from selling WhiteWave to Danone, and WhiteWave and Amplify share many similar traits. With larger companies in the industry posting stagnant growth at best, the industry overall seems ripe for deals. Amplify is one of the only pure-plays in the BFY packaged goods category that is big enough to move the needle at the larger players and attractively valued. Synergies from rolling Amplify into a larger distribution network and eliminating the balance sheet issues would be immediately accretive to a buyer as well.

When Danone acquired WhiteWave, it paid over 21x on an EV/EBITDA basis. Amplify probably wouldn't get that high of a multiple, but even a 16x deal multiple would result in a share price of nearly $10 or double where Amplify trades today. Acquisition potential in and of itself is usually not a good enough reason to buy a stock, and for Amplify, we see it as nice bonus upside potential.

Conclusion

Overall, despite the risks associated with Amplify's high leverage, we believe Amplify is a rare opportunity in today's market to buy a growing company in an attractive market segment at a very reasonable price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BETR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Own both shares of BETR and the April 2018 $5 call options.