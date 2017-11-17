Cisco: Turning Into Another IBM?

As an income oriented investor, I find myself attracted to large cap, highly profitable, cash rich, "old tech" names. To me, even though they're technology companies, these are defensive holdings. It's not hard to find very attractive yields in the "old tech" area of the market with reasonable dividend growth prospects, to boot. However, I'm starting to think that investors ought to be careful in this space because these yields won't be sustainable forever if company sales continue to decrease.

In any markets, there will always be winners and losers. In the "old tech" space, Microsoft (MSFT) has crowned itself the turnaround king under its new visionary CEO, Satya Nadella. His massive push into cloud has made MSFT a world leader and changed the tone that investors and analysts took with this company, from an old and tired play on legacy computing software to one of the hottest growth names in big tech. Oracle (ORCL) seems to be making nice strides as well, carving out an important role in the cloud space, alongside behemoths like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN).

And on the other end of the spectrum, we arrive at IBM (IBM), which has recently extended its streak of negative revenue growth to 22 consecutive quarters. And don't get me wrong, I'm long IBM and I've even considered adding more several times on recent weakness because of that company's appealing valuation alongside of its ~4% dividend. I don't mind putting capital at risk while being paid to wait for a turnaround when I'm receiving a yield like that.

It wasn't all that long ago when Microsoft was in a similar boat to where IBM sits now, with very negative sentiment surrounding it, a stagnating share price, and the only positive aspect of the stock being its dividend yield. MSFT's turnaround has boosted shareholder's wealth significantly and I think the same thing could happen for a company like IBM, should it begin to carve out notable market share in a high growth industry. The benefit of technology is that it's able to pivot and evolve. This is especially the case for companies specializing in software.

As you can see below, picking the right stock to own in the "old tech" space can be very important. Just look at the relative out performance that we see when comparing the ultimate winners and losers in this space. Back in late 2012 when this graph begins, I would argue that the market was probably more bullish on IBM. Well, it couldn't have been more wrong. Obviously no one has a crystal ball and I don't blame anyone for getting this one wrong back in November of 2012; however, performance doesn't lie and eventually, I think it makes sense to read the writing on the wall and cut ties with dogs like IBM (or, at least, stop adding to them and instead, focus on winner whose results prove they've turned the corner with new capital).

So, all of this leads me to the primary subject of this piece, another "old tech" company that I own, but am beginning to become concerned about: Cisco (CSCO). Like IBM, CSCO has embarked on a notorious streak of negative quarterly revenue of its own. CSCO's streak isn't anywhere near as worrisome as IBM's, however, after 8 quarters of negative top-line comps, it's undeniable that we're witnessing a dubious trend.

So, am I saying that it's time to sell CSCO shares? Not exactly. If you did, especially after this post-earnings bump towards all-time highs, I wouldn't blame you. There are certainly other areas of the market where I feel fairly confident that you will receive much better growth. However, when you factor in dividend income as well as relative valuations, CSCO does appear to be cheap.

Just like any company in the midst of a sales slump, a cheap valuation like this could either represent a tremendous long-term value or a dangerous value trap. Without foresight, it's impossible to tell which. What I am saying is that investors should be very cautious when putting money into a company like CSCO at today's prices because if the company's management isn't able to turn the top-line around we likely don't have to look much farther than IBM's chart to see where this one is heading.

I'm holding onto my CSCO shares right now for several reasons. First and foremost, right now, I believe the company's ~3.2% yield to be safe. I suspect that CSCO will continue to produce annual dividend growth in the high single digit/low double digit range for the next few years, at least. This means, that from an income specific standpoint, CSCO more than meets the expectations that I have for my DGI holdings. As you can see below, CSCO doesn't have a long dividend growth history, but it has been impressive thus far. As the company's payout ratio rises, I expect the annual dividend increases to be more in-line with earnings growth, but for the time being, management still has a bit of wiggle room there.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graph

Secondly, CSCO has a strong balance sheet, with $71.6b of cash/cash equivalents on the balance sheet at the end of the quarter and a relatively low amount of debt (~$10b short-term debt & ~$25b long-term debt). I don't know if we'll see sweeping tax reform anytime soon, but I do think that repatriation makes sense from a bipartisan perspective and we'll see that in the near future. CSCO will be a major beneficiary of repatriation and I suspect the company will not only further reward shareholders with all of these billions should they be allowed to return them to the U.S. at favorable rates, but I also believe they will continue to make bolt on acquisitions that will eventually (hopefully) trickle down to the bottom line.

And lastly, I continue to believe that this stock has upside due to its relatively low valuation; though, it's important to note that this upside is speculative because it is based upon management's ability to really turn the corner in terms of revenue stream diversification away from legacy hardware that is shrinking. After its ~6% ER related bump, CSCO is trading for ~14.6x current analyst 2018 EPS expectations. This is relatively cheap compared to the broader market as well as the tech sector, but it also happens to be the most expensive premium that CSCO shares have sold for since mid 2010.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graph

With regard to the transition from legacy hardware to reoccurring software revenues, CSCO is in a very similar boat to the aforementioned IBM. In today's market there is a wide gap between the premiums that the market places on hardware versus software. It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that management teams would rather their stock trade with a software multiple as opposed to the near single digit hardware multiple. Heck, even the largest company in the world, Apple (AAPL), has been dealing with this issue for years. Apple, with enough cash on the balance sheet to buy just about any company in the world, currently trades for ~14.8x 2018 analyst EPS estimates. It's obvious that companies dealing primarily in hardware sales are demonized due to a general lack of flexibility and fears of being bypassed by technological innovation. This is why CSCO highlighted the fact that 32% of its revenue in the recent quarter were reoccurring. This is the type of sales that the market really wants to see. However, I don't think that CSCO will be able to shed this "old tech" legacy hardware reputation until these software/service oriented sales make up more than 50% of the company's overall business.

CSCO has been working hard to make this change, making a handful of small, bolt of type acquisition in growth markets; however, the transition is still a slow one with reoccurring revenue growth as a percentage of total revenues up only 3% y/y. CSCO's growth markets (IoT, security, data center, etc) still aren't big enough to turn the negative tides that we're seeing in the switching/routing business. And although CSCO traded up today based upon the fact that management hit the upper end of both top and bottom line estimates during the quarter and gave an upbeat guide (relative to analyst expectations), it's still worth remembering that the Q2 guide was for more negative top-line growth (and basically flat bottom line performance as well). CSCO seems to be making strides in the right direction but it isn't there yet and it's difficult for me to consider paying a multi-year premium for a company when it's on such a long quarterly streak of shrinking sales.

So, at the end of the day, I wanted to write this piece to counter balance some of the strong bullish sentiments that I've seen regarding CSCO as of late. I think the company is a fine hold, but I'm personally not planning on buying more until I see top-line growth. I think the company is headed in the right direction, growing its services, focusing on reoccurring and deferred revenue rather than old school hardware sales; however, I don't think the long-term runway to growth is clear at this point as the company continues to face strong competition.

To me, CSCO sits somewhere in between the Microsoft's and the IBM's of the world. It's not a growth company (yet), but while it does seem to have better growth prospects than IBM, which trades for less than 11x 2018 EPS estimates, it's value seems to imply more growth than the company is likely to deliver. Frankly, I'd rather buy both MSFT and IBM than CSCO right now. I'm attracted to both MSFT's growth prospects and IBM's value. CSCO, on the other hand, seems to be trading in no-man's land. Because of this lack of identity, I wouldn't be surprised to see outsized volatility in the name moving forward as the market figures out what to make of CSCO's turnaround agenda.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, IBM, MSFT, AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.