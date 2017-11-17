A Power Shift In Big Tobacco

Whether we want to admit it or not, vaping is a burgeoning industry worldwide and shows no signs of slowing down. Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), Altria Group (NYSE:MO), and British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) face an increasing threat from e-cigarettes and vaporizer brands. These devices and e-liquid makers are escalating in popularity at a far greater rate than conventional tobacco products in youth markets. As popularity spreads and education about smokeless tobacco products continues, these products will increasingly eat into big tobacco’s smokeables market share. Bis Research recently conducted what was intended as a “conservative” market research survey that estimates that:

The global e-cigarette market was estimated to be worth $8 billion in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.34% throughout the forecast period to become a $46.9 billion industry by 2025.

Declining Sales In Smokeable Tobacco Products

As the e-cigarette and vape industry grows, smokeable tobacco product sales are slowing for companies such as Altria Group Inc. and British American Tobacco. In its most recent Q3 results, Altria’s net revenues fell 2.5% to $6,729 million in the quarter, which was the result of weaker net revenues from its smokeable products segment. Similarly, despite the growth of certain brands, British American Tobacco also saw group cigarette volume fall 5.6% when compared to its prior year’s performance.

Why Does This Matter

What should be a growing concern for investors in companies such as Philip Morris International, Altria Group Inc., and British American Tobacco is that while they offer healthy dividends of 4.09%, 4.11%, and 3.49%, respectively, they are simply not taking an effective stance within the growing market of electronic cigarettes and, specifically, vape products. Countless “E-Liquid” vape brands are growing market share month over month with triple-digit growth, all while Big Tobacco is attempting to play catch up through internal innovations.

The problem with attempting to execute and build brands and products internally to compete with the vape industry is that the strategy is inherently flawed from a regulatory standpoint. As of August 8th, 2016, no new tobacco products are allowed to be released without being approved by the FDA prior to doing so. The FDA’s premarket tobacco product application process will require years of application testing before allowing new smokeless tobacco products into North American markets that launched after the aforementioned deadline. This means that while companies such as Altria Group Inc., Philip Morris, and British American Tobacco attempt to launch products such as the highly successful IQOS and GLO in the U.S., other vape enterprises already on the market will continue to capture substantial market share.

Everything considered, there are some silver linings to the forays into new tech for these big tobacco enterprises. As an example, Philip Morris’s new IQOS product line and technology is already generating 12.7% of Philip Morris’s net revenues and accounts for $947 million in revenues for the company in just 7 quarters. Furthermore, product reviews and consumer retention are incredibly high with the product, and in effect, the IQOS is quickly poised to capture a number of strategic international markets, and in return, mitigate losses to the vape industry. These markets include but are not limited to: Canada, Latin America, Eastern Asia, and Europe. That being said, other key players such as British American Tobacco also have smokeless devices such as the GLO, which are also competing for those same territories. The GLO has had substantial success with product inventories completely sold out across Japan. One issue both companies are currently facing has to do with supply chain. This is a problem seen with many other major popular hardware device manufacturers in the electronic cigarette sector.

What is concerning is that the overall successes of the GLO and the IQOS are coming at the expense of the North American market, which is being fragmented and consumed by a number of growingly popular vape enterprises. However, this can present some unique opportunities for growth investors.

Brands with Highly Effective Product Lineups Taking Over

The vape industry is one powered by brands and flavor diversity. However, potency of nicotine has never quite matched up to that of a conventional combustible cigarette. This has given big tobacco enterprises an edge over the vape industry’s products. However, this is now starting to change. Among the companies growing substantially within the vape space are JUUL by PAX and Solace Technologies. Both companies have pioneered a new category of nicotine known as nicotine salts, which can present quite a problem for these big tobacco conglomerates. Nicotine salts are known for having altered PH levels, similar to conventional combustible tobacco products. As a result, these nicotine salts are capable of being absorbed at a faster rate than conventional tobacco products by the human body, which in turn, makes them more addictive. As this category becomes more popular, suppliers of the devices (PAX) and suppliers of the e-liquids (Solace Technologies) are becoming growing threats in the United States for big tobacco enterprises. It is estimated that Solace Technologies has grown to moving hundreds of thousands of products a month, and JUUL by PAX is moving millions of units a year. These volumes should be setting off alarms for big tobacco executives that the industry is getting to a point where it will eventually no longer be containable via acquisitions.

An Interesting Long-Term Position

One company that has quietly made some substantial inroads into making strategic but early investments into the vape arena is Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB). With a $331 million market cap and trading at a relatively cheap P/E ratio of 9, Turning Point Brands has acquired some strategic distribution channels within the vape sector. Additionally, the company has made numerous acquisitions of other smokeless chewing tobacco and snuff brands such as Stoker’s and Big Mountain to help diversify their revenue streams. The company itself has grown in net income from -1.6m to 26.9m in just 4 years. In addition, Turning Point Brands has also reduced its liabilities from 357 million to 251 million in the same four-year period. This rarely talked about company has also acquired two strategic vapor distribution channels Vapor Shark and Vapor Beast, which are two of the largest distributors in the United States. With Turning Point Brands securing distribution of the East and West Coast, all it needs to do now is begin acquiring key brands within the sector to become the dominant player within the market, which will in turn, dramatically increase their cash flow.

Among the two analysts currently covering the position, both have issued buy ratings on Turning Point Brands.

Conclusion

With the smokeable tobacco market declining globally, the U.S. market is getting captured by smaller, more agile vape enterprises. Many of these enterprises are poised for success because they’ve had products released prior to the August 8th, 2016, FDA deadline. This allows these vape companies to remain on the market, while newer smokeless hardware products such as the GLO and IQOS still need to go through multi-year FDA applications. This reiterates that one of the strongest viable ways to capitalize on this multi-billion dollar segment is via strategic acquisitions. It is for this reason that we believe Turning Point Brands seems like the most optimum solution for long-term value oriented gains. We still see Philip Morris International, Altria Group Inc., and British American Tobacco as valuable positions. However, we believe that they need to ramp up acquisitions within this market to truly capitalize and control it.

