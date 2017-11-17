Splunk: Sell On The Good News

Software companies in the ~6.5-7x range tend to be pure cloud SaaS companies with recurring subscription revenues. Splunk, which primarily sells on-prem licenses, doesn't fall in this category.

Guidance also received a meaningful bump, as Splunk expects a strong Q4 and introduced FY19 guidance above consensus, sending shares up to new 52-week highs.

For a company expected to pull in ~$1.25 billion in revenue this year, acceleration is truly commendable.

Splunk reported its best quarter in recent memory, with 34% y/y growth in Q3, an acceleration over Q2's growth rate of 32%.

Investors thought Q2 was a huge win for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), a beat-and-raise that sent shares from a $60 range (where it had traded in a range-bound pattern for months) to the high $60s. Now, an even bigger beat in Q3 has sent Splunk rallying to new highs near $80 in post-market trading.

It's been a good year to be a Splunk investor, as seen in the chart above. Splunk has returned ~50% year to date, outpacing both the broader S&P 500 as well as the technology sector. The company had been in a rut for most of 2015 and 2016, as software investors preferred to load up on cloud names like Workday (NYSE:WDAY) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW). A string of strong earnings in 2017, however, has put Splunk back in vogue.

With the stock pushing toward multi-year highs, at a market cap of ~$11 billion and trading at ~6.6x EV/FTM revenues, however, it's time to take a step back and think about taking profits on the trade. While I wish I had held on to Splunk until now (instead of selling post-Q2), I wouldn't be holding past this point.

As a reminder, Splunk is a provider of a software platform that analyzes machine data - data that's automatically generated by activity on devices and computers. Splunk is one of the only - and certainly the largest - vendor in this space, with a large portion of the use cases in detection of cybersecurity risks.

Still, however, the majority of Splunk's business model revolves around selling licenses for the software as opposed to SaaS-style subscriptions, which often raises doubts about the sustainability of its revenue base.

Q3 recap

Splunk posted revenues of $328.7 million in Q3, up 34% y/y, a huge beat over analyst consensus of $309.2 million (+26% y/y) as well as its own guidance of $307-309 million. Notably, the company's growth rate of 34% represented a slight acceleration over Q2's growth rate of 32% - and at Splunk's massive revenue scale, even holding the growth rate steady is impressive; acceleration of any magnitude is a true accomplishment.

Figure 1. Splunk Q3 revenue results

Billings results were equally impressive, with total billings of $381.6 million, up 38% y/y. The fact that billings growth is outpacing revenue growth by a healthy amount is a strong indicator of Splunk's pipeline. The company also added 450 new customers in the quarter.

Splunk also made massive improvements in its margins, shrinking its losses down to near breakeven. As seen in the chart below, Splunk has cut all components of operating spend as a percentage of revenues:



While the drop in R&D (both as a percentage of revenue and in absolute dollars; R&D spending was $85.6 million in 3Q16 versus $74.1 million in 3Q17) isn't necessarily a completely positive indicator, it's the major contributor to Splunk's increased profitability.

Overall, GAAP net losses slimmed to -$50.6 million, a vast improvement over a loss of $93.5 million in 3Q16. Pro forma EPS of $0.17 (which adds back stock comp and one-time items) beat analyst consensus of $0.14.

Guidance: Boosted FY18 guidance and introduced FY19 guidance above consensus

Guidance was the other big highlight coming out of Q3. For FY18 (the current fiscal year ending January), Splunk raised its revenue guidance to $1.239-1.241 billion, implying 31% y/y growth at the midpoint and $20 million ahead of analyst consensus of $1.22 billion. This new guidance range is up roughly $30 million on both ends from the guidance range originally given in Q2 of $1.210 billion to $1.215 billion.

Billings guidance also went up to $1.485 billion from the $1.45 billion figure given in the prior quarter.

Splunk also released FY19 guidance for the first time, allowing analysts to recalibrate their models and pencil in tighter estimates for FY19. Splunk is calling for revenue of $1.55 billion in FY19, implying 25% y/y growth next year relative to its new guidance of $1.24 billion in FY18. Consensus had only called for $1.52 billion.

While the consensus figure represents 23% y/y growth over Splunk's FY18 guidance of $1.24 billion, it represents 25% y/y growth over consensus FY18 guidance of $1.22 billion - so it seems both Splunk and Wall Street had agreed that it would grow at 25% next year; it's just that Splunk pulled in early upside into the fourth quarter of FY18.

With the full view of 4Q18 and FY19 guidance, it's also instructive to step back and take a look at Splunk's growth trajectory. The company grew at 42% y/y in FY17, is expected to grow 31% in FY18 as it closes out Q4, and introduced guidance that calls for 25% y/y growth in FY19. Clearly, Splunk is decelerating its growth on the top line - though, at its ~$1.5 billion scale, that's to be expected.

How should investors react?

Yes, the numbers are good. It's the best quarter the company has seen in a while, and, if I may be a bit of a pessimist, it might be the best quarter Splunk will have in the foreseeable future. Given Splunk's guidance range that points to 31% and 25% growth in FY18 and FY19, respectively, it can be assumed that the company's sequential acceleration this quarter was a one-time deal.

Recall that Splunk relies heavily on license deals in its business model, and license deals, especially the large seven-figure deals, are extremely lumpy from quarter to quarter. While Splunk did achieve commendable outperformance this quarter, it's not necessarily upside that can be sustained into the next quarter - unlike with steady subscription companies, where big new deal signings can guarantee a stable and expanding revenue stream in relative perpetuity.

Based on the risk of heightened expectations for Splunk in the wake of an excellent quarter that it might not be able to replicate, it's probably time to cash in on gains and sit out until a pullback brings the stock to more reasonable levels.

Splunk's post-earnings spike has sent the company to a ~$11 billion market cap and ~$10 billion enterprise value, putting it at a 6.3x EV/FY19 revenues multiple based on its new FY19 guidance of $1.55 billion. This puts Splunk right in line with other mid-/large-cap software names, as shown below:

Splunk's stock is no longer undervalued and already prices in the outperformance it's achieved this quarter as well as the above-consensus guidance for FY19. While its technology leadership and unique positioning in machine data analysis make it an indispensable piece of software that will never tumble the way Tableau (NYSE:DATA), a BI company with plenty of competitors, did in 2015, valuation will probably cap the company's gains in the short term.

