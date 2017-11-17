Why You Should Buy Exxon Mobil's 3.8% Yield

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) will continue to raise its dividend payout, long term. The energy company reported robust financial results for the quarter ending September, which saw profit growth in both upstream and downstream segments. Exxon Mobil benefits from a rebound in price realizations, and the company's free cash flow handsomely exceeds shareholder distributions. As a result, I consider Exxon Mobil's dividend very safe and continue to expect the energy company to raise its dividend payout slowly but steadily over time.

While Exxon Mobil has taken a hit in early 2016 as energy prices fell to their lowest levels in more than a decade, commodity prices have rebounded significantly since the first quarter of 2016. Today, WTI Crude Oil sells for ~$57/barrel (December 2017 delivery contract) and a barrel of Brent Crude costs ~$64 (January 2018 delivery contract), a far shot from the $20/barrel prices investors have seen in 2016. Higher price realizations obviously are a powerful catalyst for Exxon Mobil's upstream business, which has recovered greatly over the last one and a half years.

As far as Exxon Mobil's third quarter earnings are concerned, the energy company benefited profoundly from a rebound in energy prices. In fact, higher price realizations were the single biggest driver of Exxon Mobil's year-over-year profit growth. Exxon Mobil's upstream profits surged from $620 million in the year-ago quarter to $1,567 million in the quarter ending September, marking an increase of $947 million. Higher price realizations explained 91 percent of Exxon Mobil's year-over-year profit surge.

Exxon Mobil's downstream segment also saw a strong increase in profits due to improved margins that were partly offset by the negative impact from Hurricane Harvey. In total, Exxon Mobil's downstream profits totaled $1,532 million (last year: $1,229 million), reflecting an improvement of $303 million.

Exxon Mobil's total profits jumped a whopping 50 percent year over year, thanks largely to its upstream business.

Why You Should Buy Exxon Mobil For A DGI Portfolio

With price realizations recovering and geopolitical uncertainty being a bullish catalyst for higher energy prices, Exxon Mobil's upstream segment is poised to profit going forward. While turmoil in the middle east (Saudi corruption purge, resignation of Lebanese prime minister, heating up Saudi-Iran conflict) is a bullish catalyst for oil prices going forward, Exxon Mobil's free cash flow already is very strong.

Year to date, Exxon Mobil pulled in free cash flow of $13.5 billion, which compares against cumulative shareholder distributions of $9.7 billion, implying an FCF payout ratio of only ~72 percent. In other words, Exxon Mobil has way more cash at its disposal, on a recurring basis, than it needs in order to fund its capex program and shareholder dividends. Importantly, Exxon Mobil regularly has significant excess free cash flow.

Here is how Exxon Mobil's FCF compares against its distributions.

The implication here is clear: Since Exxon Mobil consistently pulls in more cash than it needs for capex and dividends, the odds are in favor of continued dividend growth, and that's especially true in an environment of higher energy prices. I consider Exxon Mobil's dividend - primarily due to its free cash flow strength - to be of very high quality.

Excess FCF Could Be Used For Share Buybacks Or Acquisitions

There are two ways Exxon Mobil could use its excess free cash flow going forward: It could acquire new development assets and/or repurchase shares, both of which are distinct possibilities and in the interest of shareholders. Acquisitions become more attractive in an energy bull market because free cash flow prospects are better. I'd think Exxon Mobil will choose a combination of both acquisitions and share buybacks going forward.

Shale Is Staging A Comeback

The energy price crisis of 2016 has rendered a lot of development projects uneconomical, especially in U.S. shales. That said, though, with the recovery of energy prices, U.S. shale is becoming attractive again for big energy companies as evidenced by rising rig counts. Projected production growth is above-average and could be a catalyst for higher upstream profits and free cash flow going forward.

Valuation

Exxon Mobil will continue to grow its dividend, thus making the current price tag defensible, in my opinion. Exxon Mobil offers investors a rock solid entry yield (which can be expected to increase over time), and the company's strong free cash flow position limits investors' downside.

Here's a valuation chart comparing Exxon Mobil to the two other big American energy companies, Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Your Takeaway

Exxon Mobil didn't slash its dividend payout during the last bear market, thanks to its enormous free cash flow power. As a matter of fact, Exxon Mobil has hiked its dividend during the last downturn, which is a signature feature of a quality income vehicle.

Exxon Mobil's profits rebounded strongly in both upstream and downstream businesses (and despite the negative impact of Hurricane Harvey) in the third quarter, and the company's FCF is as robust as ever. Exxon Mobil's dividend is backed by a mountain of free cash flow, which in turn tilts the odds in favor of continued dividend growth and a rising yield on cost going forward. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

