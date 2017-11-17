Makemytrip Still Has The Edge Over Yatra

Makemytrip (MMYT) and Yatra (YTRA) have taken a beating in the last couple of months with multiples sinking on concerns of the changing shape of the competitive landscape. I still think Makemytrip's approach to stem the tide of attrition to other platforms is innovative relative to peers and the company is therefore placed well to remain on top of market share charts in the medium to long term. When it comes to timing the entry point on this volatile stock though, I haven't had much success yet.

On Yatra, (YTRA) my skepticism on whether it has the right ingredients to extend its longevity in the game continues to increase. Yatra seems like a commoditized platform with little in value proposition to offer its consumers. I therefore, think that a bet on this stock is purely within the realms of speculation at this stage or is a bet hoping for a decent acquirer's multiple.

The Double Black membership initiative

Makemytrip initiated something called the "MMT Double Black Membership", an invite-only loyalty program to keep frequent travelers within its platform. One could label this as any other run-of-the-mill loyalty program. But the offer of 10 free cancellations on flights and hotel bookings could be quite enticing for frequent travelers. Even if the customer cancels one non-refundable flight ticket in a year, he/she could recoup the price of the annual subscription paid for this membership. And in the initial stages, as seen in this emailer I received below, the company was extremely promotional, offering movie ticket vouchers worth INR 1,000 on a membership priced at INR 1,499.

What this does is create a sticky customer base which is relatively rare in the OTA industry. The company can bank on these customers to use its platform as it takes away the apprehension of a change of plans ruining the benefits of booking a ticket early. The company in its second quarter results mentioned that it had enrolled 16,000 members already. While that is a decent number, I think the more important statistic is what portion of these members make a hotel booking on its platform (before and after enrollment, a statistic that the company is likely to have). As the segment with higher margins, it's likely impact on the bottom line will be the most and therefore could be a key indicator of success of the loyalty program.

Tackling the competitive landscape

A few readers have been asking for an update on this ticker by commenting on my previous article. I had promised this piece a lot earlier but I wanted to observe prices on flight tickets on some of the more popular Indian routes to back my assertion. My assertion is this - Makemytrip is moving towards a price matching strategy to tackle the competitive landscape. In select geographies like the US the company is pretty explicit.

The effects of price matching are explained quite well in the Joy of Game Theory by Presh Talwalkar. This example is inspired from the example cited in the book.

Imagine that MMT and Yatra price a flight ticket at $100 and split the market at 50% as a consumer has no incentive to switch between either of the OTAs. However, if a player drops its price it can gain market share at the expense of the other. Therefore, if Yatra prices the same ticket at $50 and MMT prices it at $100, Yatra will gain market share at the expense of MMT. Now, in order to regain market share MMT drops its rates further to $40 resulting in a price war that is ruinous for both the companies. However, if it instead promises to match the lowest price offered by a competitor, competitors have no incentive to cut prices further to gain market share. Best Buy (BBY) is a company that used price-matching to great effect to compete against Amazon (AMZN). As cited in this article, price-matching also create the image that a firm is probably offering the best prices in the industry.

Based on my observations, in terms of pricing, Yatra was often second best to Paytm and MMT. Paytm was cheaper than MMT on select days. While MMT does not have an explicit guarantee terms at the moment for price-matching it seems to be mining data to ensure that it does not come off as more expensive relative to Paytm. (Seen below: A comparison of Mumbai - Delhi flight tickets over various platforms)

Source: Makemytrip

Source: Paytm Mobile App

Source: Yatra

Conclusion

I still think the play on the Indian OTA space through Makemytrip makes a lot of sense. Especially given that the threats from direct bookings on hotels chains and something like AirBnB are less potent in this geography. But given the volatility around the stock it is going to take a long term view and a strong stomach to realize profits on this investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.