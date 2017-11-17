Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Gilead CAR-T Potential, Egalet Surges, Aerie Launches Mid-Stage Study

This abridged “Daily Scoop” is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace.



Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Gilead Sciences

Today we will discuss an article on Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) by Biotech Phoenix, titled “Watch Out Gilead, Juno’s Strategy Might Just Pay Off.”

The article focuses on Gilead’s Kite acquisition. Gilead longs had been waiting for a major acquisition since 2015 as sales of the HCV franchise began to slow down. Hopes of a deal were built up mainly because the HCV assets themselves were acquired through a deal in 2011. But Gilead remained cautious and this combined with slowing HCV sales and negative sentiment on the biotech sector pushed the stock lower.

The big acquisition finally came in August this year. Gilead acquired CAR-T specialist Kite Pharma in a deal valued at $11.9 billion. Biotech Phoenix notes in his article that the deal created “significant excitement for long suffering Gilead shareholders.” The deal also got a thumbs up from the market as Gilead shares jumped to a 52-week high. In October, Gilead also got an approval for the CAR-T therapy, validating the major acquisition.

Biotech Phoenix notes that he had been skeptical of the deal, mainly because of the competitive landscape CAR-T space. The author notes that the competitive landscape in the CD19 CAR-T space has already been changing following the release of abstracts from the upcoming ASH conference. Biotech Phoenix notes that Juno, which has fallen behind in the CAR-T space, announced promising data from its JCAR017 program in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL). Gilead’s CAR-T therapy was approved in the same indication last month.

The author notes that unlike Gilead/Kite and Novartis (NVS) (Novartis was the first to get an approval for its CAR-T therapy), Juno has gone for a different strategy. Juno’s focus has been on optimizing the CD19 CAR-T space based on a multi-product strategy, according to Biotech Phoenix. The author notes that this strategy is “Best in Class.” While he notes that the strategy has meant that Juno will reach the market later and points out other drawbacks, the potential benefit could be ending up with a best in class product. While the strategy may work, it has some definite risks. We believe that Gilead’s strategy of reaching the market first is much safer. While this may limit upside in the long-term if there is a best-in-class product, any potential threat is still a few years away.

In an article shortly after the acquisition, we had noted that the timing of the acquisition and the target are just right. We had noted that the acquisition gives Gilead a foothold in a potential multi-billion dollar market. While acquiring a best-in-class product would have been idea, investors have been getting impatient with Gilead. We believe based on the market sentiment, the Kite acquisition was ideal. We continue to believe in Gilead’s long-term potential.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of AERI, RHHBY, PFE, EGLT, ALKS, BLUE, SNOA, GSK



Aerie Pharma launches mid-stage study of Rhopressa to support marketing application in Japan



Company: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI)



Co Name Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc Ticker AERI Focusarea glaucoma and other eye diseases Today's Price $59.70 52-week high $66.25 52-week low $35.20 %diff--52w-low 69.60 Mktcap 2.19B Volume 652,459.00 CashBalance 194M

Therapy: Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution)



News: Aerie Pharmaceuticals initiates a U.S.-based Phase 2 clinical trial assessing eye drop Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% in Japanese and Japanese-American patients. The primary objectives are to assess the non-inferiority of ocular hypotensive activity of two different dose concentrations versus placebo over 28 days and safety. The company plans to conduct a Phase 3 study in Japan before filing a marketing application there.

The company's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of February 28, 2018. Approval is expected considering the 9 - 1 positive Ad Com vote.



Analysis:Aerie Pharmaceuticals has had an excellent run this year, gaining more than 57%. The stock though is now 10% below its 52-week high. AERI dropped from its 52-week highs during the recent biotech sell-off. We believe that as the sector rebounds, AERI could recapture those levels.

Roche prices hemophilia A med Hemlibra at almost $500K



Company: Roche (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY)



Co Name Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) Ticker RHHBY Focusarea glaucoma and other eye diseases Today's Price $28.90 52-week high $36.82 52-week low $25.25 %diff--52w-low 14.46 Mktcap 202B Volume 1,732,554.00 CashBalance 2B

Therapy: Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh)

Disease: hemophilia A



News: In a clear signal of its confidence in its value proposition, Roche prices just-approved Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) at $482K for year 1 and $448K/year thereafter (wholesale acquisition cost).

According to Cowen's Steve Scala, the annual cost for factor replacement is ~$1M, $400K in patients without factor VIII inhibitors so standard-of-care therapy is also expensive.



Analysis:Roche has been very strategic when it comes to pricing of some of its new treatments. Even its recently approved multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment Ocrevus has been priced 20% below the average price for MS treatments. It will be interesting to see the uptake for Hemlibra is based on the competitive pricing.



Egalet's abuse-deterrent oxycodone safe in long-term study; shares

Close Almost 40% Higher



Company: Egalet (NASDAQ: EGLT)



Co Name Egalet Corp Ticker EGLT Focusarea pain and other conditions Today's Price $1.15 52-week high $10.00 52-week low $0.80 %diff--52w-low 43.75 Mktcap 48M Volume 653,508.00 CashBalance 2.9M

Therapy: abuse-deterrent oxycodone, Egalet-002

Disease: moderate-to-severe chronic noncancer pain



News: Results from a Phase 3 study assessing the safety of Egalet's abuse-deterrent oxycodone, Egalet-002, showed the opioid to be safe and well-tolerated with the incidence of adverse events consistent with an extended-release oxycodone.



Analysis:Peak sales for 002 are estimated at between $200 million and $300 million. The huge rally on Thursday therefore does not come as a surprise. Despite the gains, EGLT shares remain down more than 80% for the year. We expect the rally to continue on this positive development.

In other news



The first patient has been treated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, Northstar-3, evaluating bluebird bio's (NASDAQ:BLUE) LentiGlobin in patients transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia with the β0/β0genotype. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion date is April 2021.



The FDA accepts for review Alkermes plc's (ALKS) New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for Aripiprazole Lauroxil NanoCrystal Dispersion (ALncd), designed for initiation onto ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) extended-release injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia. The agency's action date (PDUFA) is June 30, 2018.



The FDA approves the use of Pfizer’s (PFE) SUTENT (sunitinib malate) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients who are at high risk of renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer) recurrence after a kidney has been removed.

Approval was not as clearcut as usual considering the spit Ad Com vote (6-Yes, 6-No) in September.

The product's labeling contains a boxed warning about the risk of severe liver damage.



Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) gained more than 7% on Thursday in response to its announcement that the FDA has approved a revision to the label of Alevicyn Dermal Spray to include antimicrobial language and antimicrobial data against clinically relevant microorganisms.



The European Commission approved GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol) for the maintenance treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients who are not adequately treated with a combination of an inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting beta2-agonist.



Insider Sales



Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB): Director Neis John disposed 5214 shares for $7,791.



Clearside Biomedical, Inc.(CLSD): Director and 10% shareholder Thorp Clay disposed 35000 shares (1% of their holding) for $245,100.



Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS): Ivers-Read Gillian C disposed 3000 shares for $191,100.



Cutera Inc (CUTR): EVP North America Sales Laber Larry disposed 1250 shares for $55,375.



Illumina Inc (ILMN): EVP Strategy, Corp Development Stapley Marc disposed 2000 shares for $410,958.



Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH): Duffy Michael P disposed 11917 shares for $257,787.





Insider Purchases



Adma Biologics, Inc. (ADMA): 10% shareholder and director Biotest AG acquired 5813954 shares for $12,500,001.



Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX): 10% shareholder Biotech Target N V acquired 60000 shares for $453,966.



Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP): Director Hochman David P acquired 5000 shares for $32,750.



Curis Inc (CRIS): Director Rubin Marc acquired 25000 shares for $24,500.



Delmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DMPI): Interim CEO Zarrabian Saiid acquired 60900 shares for $50,056.



Immunomedics Inc (IMMU): 10% shareholder Venbio Select Advisor LLC acquired 1325000 shares for $13,868,250.



Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX): CFO/GC/Treasurer/Secretary Onsi Douglas E, CEO/President/COB Mirabelli Christopher, Healthcare Ventures Ix and COO Lawlor Augustine all 10% shareholders acquired 1057769 shares each for $6,436,524 each.



Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX): 10% shareholder Venbio Select Advisor LLC acquired 650000 shares for $8,450,000.



Myos Rens Technology Inc. (MYOS): CEO Mannello Joseph acquired 25000 shares for $32,766.



Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS): 10% shareholder Biotech Growth N V acquired 50000 shares for $1,312,390.



Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA): Director Bass James Edward acquired 3888 shares for $93,390.



Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB): Director Springer Timothy A acquired 57598 shares for $534,095.



Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE): Director Azab Mohammad acquired 15000 shares for $33,281.



Zosano Pharma Corp (ZSAN): Director Greathouse Kenneth acquired 50000 shares for $31,159.

Earnings



Corium (CORI) reported its fourth quarter results. The company reported total revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 of $9.4 million, compared with $7.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. Corium reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 of $12.9 million, or $0.36 per share, compared with a net loss of $9.3 million, or $0.42 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) reported that its total revenues for the third quarter of 2017 were $0.74 million, a 43% increase from $0.52 million in the third quarter of 2016. The Company posted a net loss of $11.0 million, or $0.49 per share, for the third quarter of 2017 compared with a net loss of $5.7 million, or $0.26 per share, for the third quarter of 2016.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) reported that its net loss attributable to common stockholders for nine-month period ended September 30, 2017 was $18.9 million, compared with $9.7 million in the same period in 2016. Its net loss per share attributed to common stockholders for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017, was ($1.27), compared with ($0.85) in the same period of 2016.



Analyst Ratings



Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target Avisol Watchlist/Portfolio Avisol Analysis Acorda Therapeutics ACOR Janney Montgomery Scott Set Price Target Hold $26.00 -> $17.00

Yes Acorda Therapeutics ACOR Raymond James Financial Downgrades Market Perform -> Underperform $7.00 -> $13.00



Acorda Therapeutics ACOR Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Buy -> Hold $26.00 -> $15.00



Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Buy $69.00

Yes Athersys ATHX Maxim Group Set Price Target Buy $12.00



Celgene Corporation CELG Oppenheimer Holdings Set Price Target Buy $166.00 Yes Yes Diplomat Pharmacy DPLO Robert W. Baird Downgrades Outperform -> Neutral $24.00 -> $18.00



Egalet Corporation EGLT Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Buy $7.00



Idera Pharmaceuticals IDRA HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $4.00



Loxo Oncology LOXO Citigroup Lowers Target Buy $112.00 -> $108.00



Nabriva Therapeutics AG NBRV HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $20.00 Yes Yes Intec Pharma NTEC Oppenheimer Holdings Set Price Target Buy $15.00



Pacira Pharmaceuticals PCRX Janney Montgomery Scott Set Price Target Sell $27.00



Pfizer PFE Jefferies Group LLC Set Price Target Neutral $39.00 Yes Yes PTC Therapeutics PTCT J P Morgan Chase & Co Upgrades Underweight -> Neutral $15.00



Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE Canaccord Genuity Lowers Target Buy $83.00 -> $80.00 Yes Yes Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN Evercore ISI Lowers Target Outperform $605.00 -> $445.00



Revance Therapeutics RVNC Mizuho Initiates Buy





Sage Therapeutics SAGE Bank of America Corporation Lowers Target Buy $103.00 -> $101.00



Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals SBPH Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Buy $29.00



Shire PLC SHPG Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Buy $222.00

Yes Shire PLC SHPG Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Buy





Stryker Corporation SYK Robert W. Baird Upgrades Neutral -> Outperform $161.00 -> $173.00



Viveve Medical VIVE Mizuho Initiates Buy





Valeant Pharmaceuticals International VRX Deutsche Bank AG Set Price Target Hold $19.00 -> $18.00

Yes

Secondary Offerings



Company Name Ticker Price Stock Offered Assembly Biosciences Inc. ASMB $27.25/Share $60 Million Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc. EBIO $0.80/Share $4.4 Million Nanovibronix Inc. NAOV $4.90/Share $6 Million

