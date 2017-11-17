Is This The One Caveat That Could Slay Bitcoin?

By Parke Shall

Though it may not be popular with those who are bullish on Bitcoin, today, we wanted to change our tone slightly and write about what we believe could be the one thing that may wind up being Bitcoin's debilitating weakness, even as an asset over the course of the long term. The fact that the currency must be transacted digitally and cannot be stored physically is a caveat that we have had trouble overlooking over the last year and a half, and while we remain bullish on Bitcoin, it's a caveat that we wanted to expound on for the benefit of welcoming discourse on the topic.

We have been examining Bitcoin for more than a year now and have written a series of articles on the digital currency that have predicted its move higher. Most notably, our article “Buy One Bitcoin and Forget About It“ has been viewed over 67,000 times and remains our most popular article to date. Our concept for that article was simple. Buy one bitcoin at $1,400 and either expect to lose $1,400 or expect to make multiples of your investment over the course of time. We always knew that Bitcoin's future would likely be a binary reality, and we continue to believe as much today.



Since then, Bitcoin has risen more than four times in value, and those who bought on our initial article have reaped healthy profits. Though we do believe Bitcoin will move higher over the course of the long-term still, we thought the most recent pullback here would be a great time to try and inject some reality into the conversation while taking a moment to identify a caveat that has always been worrisome to us.



For those that follow the digital currency, volatility isn’t anything new. Because of the limited amount of bitcoin in distribution, the currency often has wild swings of double digit percentages over the course of just days. We saw this again over the last week where the price of bitcoin dropped nearly $1,000 before again rebounding $1,000. Here’s a chart of what the last seven days of action have looked like.



Make no mistake, speculation on Bitcoin is not for the faint of heart. This is one of the reasons that we advocated for the strategy of simply buying one and forgetting about it. Watching these price swings on a daily basis could be enough to give you heart palpitations, and despite the fact that bitcoin has been bid up after every crash, watching the crashes and trying not to sell while they happen can be a difficult experiment into trading and investing psychology.

We wanted to expand a little bit on what we think is one of the biggest caveats facing Bitcoin. We sometimes allude to it in articles, but we never really give it the attention that it deserves. The fact that bitcoin must be transacted digitally and can’t be held physically is one of the more worrisome things about it to us. Bulls will argue that because bitcoin is an evolved currency, it is going to require an evolved playing field. That playing field is having first-rate internet access and networking infrastructure anywhere it wants to be transacted.

Granted, we don’t think much about this nowadays. Almost all point-of-sale systems at any business go through the web or are connected to the Internet and ATM machines do the same thing. You insert your card, the machine dials through the internet and checks your balance with your bank, and then gives you your money. Bulls could make the argument that the entire banking system runs on the web and that Bitcoin wouldn’t be the only thing disrupted in a case where our infrastructure was compromised. True.



Those are all very valid points, but at the end of the day, people can take out cash or they can take their gold and they can physically store it on the promises that they own or occupy. There is nothing stopping you from taking several bricks of gold or several stacks of cash and locking it up in a safe somewhere. This is why people own safes. They want to be able to have a hedge in case the system as we know it comes down or is compromised. The fact that people can store cash, precious metals, and other commodities mean that they will be available in a situation where arguably they may be needed the most.



Much of the talk around Bitcoin is that it has a future because it provides a decentralized currency that isn’t run or controlled by any central banks. While this is the case, it isn’t exactly a hedge against our infrastructure going belly up in a worst-case scenario. In a scenario where our infrastructure is compromised, and people do not have Internet access, people ostensibly do not have access to their bitcoin. It is that simple.

If people are buying bitcoin for “end of the world“ type scenarios, they may find out that it is not accessible just when they planned on having it the most or when they need it the most. This may not stop its value from increasing, as it will be transacted in parts of the world where the infrastructure is up and running, but it means that in terms of accessibility, bitcoin is it something that you can't safely save or put away, at least without employing the services of corporations that run highly secure digital bitcoin safes. And even then, if the global infrastructure is compromised, does Bitcoin have a value at that point?

We are not giving up our bullish stance on Bitcoin. We do believe the digital currency is going to continue to be a disruptor, and we think over the course of the long term, the price will continue to appreciate. However, as with all financial assets, we think it is important that investors understand the biggest caveats of what they own. Certainly, we have thought about this caveat long and hard, and it hasn’t stopped us from holding the bitcoin we currently own.



At the end of the day, all of the world's infrastructure going down is an unlikely scenario. One could easily argue that it may never happen. We don’t necessarily disagree with this assessment, but we do continue to believe that it is important that investors understand this caveat. In a situation where bitcoin may be needed the most, and an event where our infrastructure is compromised the most, it may not be accessible. If the sentiment of Bitcoin not being a perfect asset to own in the case of a total disaster begins to make its way through the currency's community or is amplified by critics of the digital currency, we believe this caveat could have somewhat of a resounding eventual effect on both the price of the asset and the sentiment surrounding it.

