With A 23.4% Dividend Yield Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN REML Now More Attractive

REML's Performance Since Inception

High Yielding 2X leveraged ETNs are luring investors seeking income in today's low-yielding environment. A relatively recent addition to the roster of the High Yielding 2X leveraged ETNs is the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML).

It is an exchanged traded note that is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That is the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA: REM). Thus, REML is a another way to get high yields from a leveraged ETN based on an index of mREITs similar to the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL).

From the first day of trading on July 13, 2016 to November 15, 2017 the total return on REML was 43.1% based on a purchase on July 13, 2016 at the closing price of $24.96, the November 15, 2017 price of $28.02 and the reinvestment of dividends through November 2017. It does not include my projected December 2017 monthly dividend of $0.0786. It might be noted that the total return on REML was close to double the total return on the S&P 500 (SPY) of 22.35% over the same period, also with reinvestment of dividends. Over that same period the total return on MORL 43.58%, was almost identical to that of REML. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from 2X leveraged ETNs such as REML are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying business development companies, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

REML vs. MORL

REML is followed much less than MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML is in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are some who see advantages in low volume securities. At times I have been able to execute very favorable trades utilizing limit orders with prices far away from the market in low volume securities. During periods of extreme market volatility it is possible to buy and/or sell low volume securities if you have limit orders in place at prices drastically better than previous levels. That said, REML is probably not for those who plan on trading in and out frequently. The very low volume means that liquidity is poor and thus there is usually a relatively large spread between the bid and ask. Limit orders should be used for now when trading REML. Market orders are definitely not advised. At the other extreme, those who plan to hold a 2X Leveraged ETN until maturity do not care about liquidity. They might be interested to know that REML matures on July 11, 2036. MORL matures on October 16, 2042. Waiting 19 years until REML redeems the shares at net asset value may be more attractive for those very long term investors than waiting 25 years for the maturity of MORL.

Those with accounts at Fidelity might consider REML since Fidelity does not allow new buy orders in MORL or any of the UBS ETRACS 2X Leveraged ETNs. As I described in: REML: Another Way To Get 20% Yield, Or A Warning? I have always thought that there may have been something other than just a desire to limit risks taken by their customers, which caused Fidelity to not allow any more new buy orders in the UBS 2X Leveraged ETNs such MORL. I found it interesting that Fidelity has no problem with me buying penny stocks in bankrupt oil companies selling for less than 10 cents per share see: Swift Energy And Sandridge Energy - Speculative Ways To Bet On Oil Prices, in my IRA account, but will not let me buy more MORL in that account. In any case, whether because REML is below their radar, or the issue was one between Fidelity and UBS, Fidelity does allow buy orders in REML, for now.

Other than trading considerations, there are other reasons that one might consider REML rather than MORL or vice versa. As I discussed in: How Does REM Pay That 15% Dividend? the index upon which REM and thus REML, is based contains more mREITs than the index upon which MORL and MRRL is based. REML now has a basket of 34 mREITs while MORL has only 25. Thus, REML provides more diversification than MORL. As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, diversification can allow for higher expected returns without commensurate increases in risk. Just adding REML to a portfolio that previously only held MORL would make it slightly more efficient. A security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

Additional diversification considerations are that MORL is an obligation of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) while REML is an obligation of Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS). It is highly unlikely that either UBS or CS will default in the foreseeable future. However, to the extent one has any concern over those major banks' future solvency, holding MORL and REML can provide some diversification in that regard. Some have expressed concern regarding the call provisions in ETNs such as MORL. MORL can be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by UBS if the value falls to low or too quickly. That is not really economic call risk. Since, unlike a call on a bond where the issuer has the right to buy back the bond at a specified price below the market value the bond would have without the call, the ability to redeem at net asset value has no intrinsic option value.

REML can be called or redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by CS at any time. This is also the case with almost all mutual funds where the sponsor can close the fund and return the net asset value to the shareholders. Normally, the only time a fund or an ETN would be closed if it was not economic to do remain open. This could occur if it became too small. With leveraged ETNs the sponsor would close it if the value of each share was so low that it posed a margin-type risk. This is the same reason a brokerage firm would liquidate a margin account if the equity relative to the amount borrowed by the account fell to low. In that respect, REML trading at a price close to double that of MORL has less of a prospect of being redeemed because the price per share falls to much. However, in terms of likely to be called because the entire size of the ETN is too low, there is a greater chance of early redemption with REML. In any case, early redemption is more of an annoyance than a risk. One can always use the proceeds from an early redemption to buy securities with similar risk/return profiles. With REML and MORL they would serve as good substitutes for each other in the event of an early redemption.

Analysis of the December 2017 REML Dividend Projection

Most of the REML components pay dividends quarterly. Only three of the REML components: American Capital Agency Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC), ORC and ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR) pay dividends monthly. The January, April, October and July "big month" MORL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since most of the portfolio components pay quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The December 2017 REML dividend will be a "small month" dividend since only the three monthly payers and GREAT AJAX CORP (AJX), a quarterly payer with a November 2017 ex-date, will be included. AJX increased the quarterly dividend to $0.30 from the $0.28 paid in the prior quarter.

My projection for the dividend for REML dividend is calculated using the contribution by component method. REM is a fund that is based on the same index as REML. However, REM is a fund rather than a note and thus does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as distribute the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its' investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to contribution by component dividend projections as a ETN like REML which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture. An estimate of what REM's quarterly dividend would be assuming it would be equal to the net income divided by the number of shares can be seen at: REM And The mREITs Depend On The Fed. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend and ex-date for the REML components. For those four components that will contribute to the December 2017 dividend, the price and contribution to the dividend are also shown.

Outlook For REML and Further Reasons For Caution

Since 2016, the mREITs have significantly outperformed the mortgage-backed securities that comprise much of the securities held by the mREITs. By definition, the basic reason for the outperformance of the mREITs relative to the securities in their portfolio has been the increase in the market price to book value that many of the mREITs have been trading at.

A Seeking Alpha article by Colorado Wealth Management Fund Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For October 25th, 2017 indicates that for 25 mREITs, most but not all, held by REML, the average market to book value was 98.88%. As the title of the above-mentioned article suggests, mREITs have generally been trading at discounts in the last few years. On 12/31/2015 the mREITs followed in the article traded at 78.19% of book value. This was a substantial 21.81% discount. The discounts narrowed until turning into premiums as shown by the 101.35% market to book value of April 27, 2017. From there, the market to book value fell to 96.22% on May 9, 2017. The sharp approximately 5% drop in the market to book value, which over that short period was essentially also a 5% decline market price, illustrates that buying mREITs or portfolios of mREITs such as REM can be problematic when mREIts are trading at premiums to book value. Additionally, when mREITs are trading at premiums to book value, issuance of new shares usually follows. Indeed some mREITs such as ARR and Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) recently announced sales of additional shares near the peak in market to book value.

While there are some factors, other than interest rates that determine the outlook for REML, interest rates are by far the most important factor. It could be said that the movement in the market prices to book values for the mREITs are primarily a function of market participants' expectation of the future path of interest rates. In theory, only the present level of market interest rates should influence the market prices of mREITs. This is because an mREIT, in theory should not trade a at prices significantly different than the book value, because of the possibility of arbitrage.

If an mREIT is trading at a price far above book value, an investor could create a portfolio comprised of exactly the same mortgage-backed securities, interest rates swaps and Eurodollar futures as the mREIT. The arbitrage would be to short the mREIT trading at a large premium, while holding the portfolio that replicates the mREIT. That would not be easy, even for institutional investors. However, the possibility of doing so probably limits the extent that mREITs can ever trade far above book value. Even more difficult would be arbitrage opportunities that might arise from mREITs trading a very large discounts to book value. It would not be that difficult to take the opposite position in the interest rates swaps and Eurodollar futures as the mREIT, but shorting the exact same mortgage-backed securities as those held the mREIT could be very hard. To a large extent, the levels of interest rates depend on monetary policy and fiscal policy. By far the biggest risk for REML and the mREITs is a sharp increase in interest rates. REML and the mREITs can be considered to be somewhat like high-grade fixed income securities in terms of their returns relative to interest rates. However, mREITs can also be seen as businesses that generate income from the spread between long-term rates on mortgage-backed securities and the short-term rates at which they borrow to finance their holdings of mortgage-backed securities.

As I said in: With A 20.3% Dividend Yield MORL Is:

Higher long-term rates can be a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs like NLY and AGNC. Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provides an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher yielding mortgage securities. A highly leveraged mREIT with say 9 to 1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principle each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT.

While rising long-term rates may be a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs, rising short-term rates are a dagger to the heart. The real risk to a highly leveraged mREIT is that short-term rates will rise. Higher short-term rates generally mean smaller spreads between what a leveraged mREIT earns from its portfolio and the interest it pays to finance the securities bought with borrowed funds. When short-term rates get high enough the yield curve can actually become inverted. That is why most of the hedging done by leveraged m REITs involves swaps, swaptions and Eurodollar futures positions which attempt to mitigate the effects of a possible increase in short-term interest rates.

The outlook for both equity and fixed income markets remains cloudy. Higher interest rates would typically hurt the stock market. However, higher interest rates due primarily from stronger real economic growth could be accompanied by higher equity prices. More clarity has appeared regarding tax policy since the Congressional Republicans have passed their proposed tax bill. There is likely to be changes in the final version and there is still even some doubt as to whether anything will be enacted. In: CEFL has a 15.9% yield on annualized monthly compounded basis. I said a few weeks ago:

There are many different ways to categorize households as between those that are middle class and those that are rich. Likewise there are an number of ways to measure how a change in the tax code impacts various sectors in the economy. There are also different methodologies used to calculated what percentage of Federal taxes are paid by middle class households as compared to the rich However, by an conceivable way of delineating the middle class from the rich, and measuring the impact of changes in the tax code, any tax bill enacted this year or next will be the most massive shift in the tax burden away from the rich and thus onto the middle class. We have seen this story before. It is not just a coincidence that tax cuts for the rich have preceded both the 1929 depression and the 2007 financial crisis. The Revenue acts of 1926 and 1928 worked exactly as the Republican Congresses that pushed them through promised. The dramatic reductions in taxes on the upper income brackets and estates of the wealthy did indeed result in increases in savings and investment. However, overinvestment (by 1929 there were over 600 automobile manufacturing companies in America) caused the depression that made the rich, and most everyone else, ultimately much poorer. The quandary for investors can be described as someone who has seen the first and last page of a book, but does not know either how long the book is or what happened between the first and last pages. We know that a massive transfer to the rich will happen. We know that the middle class has a much higher marginal propensity to consume than the rich. We know that initially the rich, or if you rather the job creators, use their additional after-tax income to invest. This extra investment initially boosts securities prices. The higher prices securities for securities enables investments to occur, that might have otherwise been undertaken. These can range from factories, shopping centers and housing. What we don't know is the path that equity prices and interest rates will take between the enactment of the tax shift and the eventual financial crisis or other event occurs, at which time the massive excess of supply of loanable funds as compared to demand for loans will push risk-free short-term interest rates down to near the lower bound, as was the case during the 1930s, in Japan for decades and in America since 2008. The length, path and magnitude of a tax-shift induced cycle, is particularly important to investors in leveraged instruments, such as high yield 2X leveraged ETNs. The phase out and elimination after six years of the estate tax which only impacts those with estates above $5.49 million for individuals and $10.98 million for couples, would be a transfer of many billions to the wealthiest 0.2%. Again, one way or another that would have to be made up by the 99.8%. Shifting the tax burden from the rich to the middle class tends to reduce economic activity. No two overinvestment cycles are identical. This time the picture is cloudier since most of the shift from in the tax burden from the wealthy to the middle class will be via reductions in business taxes. However, that does not mean that changing corporate taxes other than the rate cannot impact economic activity. Reducing taxes on corporations would not increase economic activity since a profit maximizing corporation will make decisions that relating to the level of production, wages and prices that maximize after-tax profit. Since corporate income taxes are a percent of pre-tax profits, the level of output, wages and prices that maximize pre-tax profits are also the same levels that maximize after-tax profits. The was explained in: Get 16.8% Dividend Yield, And Diversify Some ETN Interest Risk. Allowing immediate expensing of capital expenditures or even just allowing vastly increased accelerated depreciation could bring forward capital expenditures that would have otherwise have taken place in the future. This would be particularly powerful if the immediate expensing or extra accelerated depreciation was set to only last for a specified period. Allowing immediate expensing of capital expenditures could even cause projects that would otherwise be not accepted on a net-present value analysis, be undertaken as a result of now having expected internal rates of return exceeding the hurdle rate. There is also a "geographical Laffer Curve effect" when different taxing jurisdictions cause activity to shift from higher tax jurisdictions to those with lower taxes. Generally, this is more pronounced the closer the different jurisdictions are. People driving from New York to New Jersey to pay less sales taxes when they shop are an example. Lower corporate taxes in the U.S. could shift some activity from other countries. Allowing repatriation of corporate profits now nominally held in other countries or just eliminating taxes on foreign earnings could boost the value of shares in multinational corporations. These would include Apple (AAPL) and possibly even General Motors (GM). Most major profitable multinationals have ample access to capital regardless of where their cash is located. Thus, very few multinational corporations are not undertaking any projects because of where their cash is located.

There is now a significant possibility that disruptions to specific sectors in the economy could be more important than the macroeconomic impacts of the Republican tax bill. The risks of defaults stemming from weakness in the housing related sectors exceeds that of health care. The home-builders are correct in their complaints that most of the tax advantages of home ownership will be eliminated in all of the proposed Republican tax bills.

The Senate version now eliminates deductions for state and local taxes, including real estate taxes. The House version allows deduction for real estate taxes up to $10,000. As the home-builders point out, many more middle and low-income people will no longer itemize, since the standard deduction has increased, and many other deductions will be reduced or eliminated. Additionally, a lower limit on mortgage interest deduction for new home purchases reduces tax advantages of home ownership. Thus, as the home-builders now argue, only a few relatively wealthy households that still itemize will get any benefit from the $10,000 deduction. For those wealthy households, a $10,000 deduction is not likely to be a major factor when deciding whether to buy a home. The net result could be a significant negative impact on home prices.

Another potential disruption from the Republican tax bill also stems from the reduction or eliminations of deductions for state and local taxes. As with the real estate impact, the impacts on the finances state and local will vary widely for different regions and locations. There are some jurisdictions that will be severely impacted the reduction or eliminations of deductions for state and local taxes. New York and California are the obvious examples.

Take the example that would be the case if the deduction for real estate taxes were limited to $10,000. There would likely be people in New York and California who were paying $5,000 in property taxes and $5,000 in state and local income taxes. These people would now pay more federal income taxes as compared with someone in a state with no state and local income taxes, who pays $10,000 in property taxes, assume both have the same incomes and itemize. This could cause shifts in businesses out of the states with high state and local income taxes.

The most significant impact could be felt in New York City. In theory, New York and New York City in particular, could reduce income taxes and make up the difference by raising property taxes. This would make sense since New York City residents pay one of the highest state and local income taxes in the nation. Additionally, in terms of tax as percent of market value, New York City residents pay one of the lowest property taxes in the nation. The flight of businesses from New York City could prompt the government to see the advantage of real estate taxes as compared to income taxes, in that real estate cannot be relocated to another tax jurisdiction. However, given the immense power of the real estate interests in New York City, a much more likely scenario would be that as tenants fled New York City, in response to the tax bill, the real estate interests in New York City would force the government to reduce real estate taxes and make up the difference by raising local income taxes. This scenario or something similar might be played out in various other high-tax localities.

Disruption caused by the Republican tax bill could result in various degrees of financial distress and defaults that could cause the Federal Reserve set short-term interest rates lower that what markets are now assuming. This would be a very good development for holders of agency mortgage-backed securities. Leveraged mREITs would benefit significantly. Long-term fixed income securities could also benefit from lower issuance of corporate bonds. Lower corporate income taxes reduce the tax benefits from debt and could give corporations additional funds to pay down debt.

If one was an extreme optimist in terms of the stock market, they might hold out hope that the conflict over the tax proposals, might just be the crisis that enables the USA to replace much or all of the income tax with a value added tax. The tremendous benefits of doing so are discussed in: Value Added Tax: A Way Out Of The Trade War Train Wreck?

Conclusions and Recommendations

With this much uncertainty regarding the future direction of both the fixed income and equity markets, what is an investor to do? If you are reading this you probably are an investor in, or at least a potential investor in 2X Leveraged ETNs such as: REML, MORL, MORL's essentially identical twin UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA: MRRL), UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA: CEFL) and UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA: BDCL). In my article "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool." I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in: 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged basket of mREITs such as the MORL could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to SPY.

That the mREITs are trading at elevated levels relative to book value and in some cases close multi-year highs is certainly cause for caution. REML has come down in price about five points from the October 5. 2017 closing high of $33.18. Active traders might want to take advantage of this $5 price reduction or conversely consider waiting until further price declines, possibly if deeper mREIT discounts return. Furthermore, anyone who thinks that they may have to liquidate a position in these ETNs in the near future should avoid REML, due to its' lack of liquidity. Conversely, some with longer-term horizons may want to consider REML because of its' higher yield and the possibility of using a limit order to pick-up cheap shares if REML hits an air-pocket, which is when the lack of a deep order book causes a thinly traded issue to temporarily dive in price. The other lesson we can learn from the last four years is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like REML, can backfire as the large dividends forgone by waiting, exceeds the savings from a lower purchase price.

Taking all of this into consideration, I am still a cautious buyer of REML and MORL. The yields are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic policy, means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs' use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based. I am diversifying with CEFL and BDCL since there is a small possibility of much stronger economic growth than I expect, possibly accompanying a surge in the Federal deficit. If a Border Adjustment Tax is enacted or something equally catastrophic were to occur, it would be expected that the stock market would decline sharply, but MORL and REML could do better as investors seek the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates.

I was originally drawn to MORL as a vehicle to take advantage of my macroeconomic outlook that interest rates would stay much lower for much lower than many market participants believed. In A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, I explained my view that interest rates were not likely to rise in the intermediate future and the mREITs were a good way to benefit, if my outlook proves correct. Furthermore, MORL would provide a very high yield, in excess of 20%, because of its 2X leverage which involved implicitly borrowing at the 3-month LIBOR rate. This would generate a large positive carry. The same factors still make me a buyer of REML.

All leveraged ETNs have interest-rate risk since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, REML and MORL have much greater exposure to interest rates than CEFL, and CEFL has more interest rate risk than BDCL. In the continuum from mostly interest-rate risk to mostly equity market risk, REML and MORL are the most interest-rate sensitive and BDCL is the most equity market sensitive. For many of the Fargo Business Development Companies in the index upon which BDCL is based, the bulk of their portfolio debt holding are adjustable rate loans. CEFL is between the two and has some interest-rate risk and some equity market risk.

The reason for the difference in relative sensitivity to interest rate and equity market risk amount the three 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs is due to the composition of the indexes upon which they are based. REML and MORL are based on an index of interest sensitive mREITs. This would lead investors in CEFL or BDCL, who feel that they must have a portion of their portfolios in high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL, to consider adding REML and/or MORL to hedge against the risk of much weaker economic growth and BDCL to get the potential gain from much stronger economic growth. This would enable them to maintain the income in the high teens that CEFL now delivers. Likewise REML and MORL investors might want to consider adding CEFL or BDCL in order to hedge the against a high real growth scenario.

My calculation projects a December 2017 REML dividend of $0.0786. The implied annualized dividends would be $5.933, based on annualizing the most recent three months including the December 2017 projection. This is a 21.2% simple annualized yield with REML valued at $28.02. On a monthly compounded annualized basis it is 23.4%.

Aside from the fact that with a yield above 20%, without any reinvestment of dividends, you get back your initial investment in five years and still have your original investment shares intact. If someone thought that over the next five years markets and interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus REML would continue to yield 23.4% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $285,652 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $23,400 initial annual rate to $66,723 annually.

REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend, Prices 11/15/2017

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc 18.92% 9/28/2017 0.3 q AGNC AGNC Investment Corp 11.02% 19.630 11/29/2017 0.18 m 0.0575 STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc 7.92% 9/28/2017 0.48 q NRZ New Residential Investment Corp 7.81% 9/29/2017 0.5 q BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc 4.65% 9/28/2017 0.62 q TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp 4.41% 9/28/201 0.26 q CIM Chimera Investment Corp 4.39% 9/27/2017 0.5 q MFA MFA Financial Inc 4.33% 9/27/2017 0.2 q IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 3.86% 9/26/2017 0.41 q ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 3.78% 9/28/2017 0.46 q CYS CYS Investments Inc 2.42% 9/22/2017 0.25 q RWT Redwood Trust Inc 2.40% 9/14/2017 0.28 q HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 2.36% 10/4/2017 0.33 q PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.12% 10/12/2017 0.47 q LADR Ladder Capital Corp 2.05% 12/8/2017 0.315 q ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc 2.02% 24.400 11/14/2017 0.19 m 0.0089 MTGE MTGE Investment Corp 1.67% 9/28/2017 0.45 q CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp 1.65% 9/28/2017 0.19 q STAR iStar Inc 1.62% 0 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc 1.33% 9/22/2017 0.2 q ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp 1.08% 9/28/2017 0.15 q MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 1.05% 9/28/2017 0.48 q ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc 0.85% 9.700 11/29/2017 0.14 m 0.0070 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp 0.82% 9/29/2017 0.31 q ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp 0.70% 9/28/2017 0.27 q DX Dynex Capital Inc 0.65% 10/2/2017 0.18 q RSO Resource Capital Corp 0.62% 9/28/2017 0.05 q SLD Sutherland Asset Management Corp 0.55% 9/28/2017 0.37 q JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc 0.54% 9/29/2017 0.35 q AJX Great Ajax Corp 0.44% 14.390 11/16/2017 0.3 q 0.0052 KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc 0.43% 9/28/2017 0.37 q TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc 0.43% 10/5/2017 0.33 q CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp 0.42% 9/28/2017 0.49 q GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 0.38% 9/28/2017 0.32 q EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.24% 9/28/2017 0.4 q RAS RAIT Financial Trust 0.10% 8/23/2017 0 suspended

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, REML, MRRL, CEFL, BDCL, AGNC, ARR, ORC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.