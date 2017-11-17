ConEd: Sure It's Overvalued - But I Am Not Selling

Shares of ConEd (ED) have risen from $60 to $87 over the past two years. and currently trade with a P/E=22 and a yield of 3.2%. In comparison, the broadly based Utilities SPDR (XLU) has a P/E=17.8 and a yield of 3.0%. While the extra 0.2% yield does not appear to be worth the over 20% valuation premium the market is giving to ConEd, I am not selling. Why? Because the 10-year Treasury is still under 2.4%, ConEd delivers secure and steady income growth, and the company's entry into natural gas and renewable infrastructure should add a high-quality growth kicker to its base New York utility earnings. In addition, ConEd's dividend is expected to grow at a 3% clip over the next 5 years.

Source: Google Finance

All that said, ConEd appears to be trading in nosebleed territory. If you own shares in a qualified retirement account, you might consider taking some profits. However, for those of us who own shares in a taxable account - and have for many years - you are likely facing a very large capital gain. In that case, it may be best to hold onto the shares and bank the income.

While New York regulators have not allowed ConEd's utilities to earn ROE equivalent to industry averages, the state's regulatory framework is forward looking when it comes to rate cases and decouples rates from customer usage. As a result, ConEd earnings and cash-flow are much less volatile than many other utilities. Moody's and S&P rate ConEd an A3 and BBB+, respectively.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation (available here)

In addition to the secure and stable cash-flow and earnings from the rock solid historical CECONY and O&R utility operations, ConEd has some exciting new businesses which I have highlighted in red in the graphic above.

ConEd Gas Pipeline & Storage LLC

The Mountain Valley Pipeline - in which ED has a 12.5% stake - is a 303 mile long FERC regulated natural gas pipeline that will connect the Equitrans Pipeline System in NW West Virginia to the TRANSCO trunkline in Virginia. The goal is to deliver up to two million dekatherms/day of firm transmission capacity to markets in the Mid- and South Atlantic regions of the United States. The MVP is a joint venture of EQT Midstream Partners (EQM), NextEra Energy (NEE), Con Edison, WGL Midstream and RGC Midstream. EQT Midstream Partners will operate the pipeline.



Source: MVP

While ConEd's 12.5% interest is on the low side, note this is a major natural gas pipeline with a diameter of up to 42". The pipeline is slated to begin construction late this year and is expected to go into service by Q4 2018.

In another JV intended to increase the company's exposure to natural gas, Stagecoach Gas Services is a 50/50 JV between ConEd and Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) that was formed to own and develop natural gas pipeline and storage assets in the Northeast. These premier natural gas pipeline and storage facilities provide a critical link between robust natural gas supply sources and Northeast US demand markets. The JV currently owns and operates:

41 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity.

2.9 Bcf/d of pipeline transmission capacity.

4 major interstate pipelines with interconnects to four major trunklines.

Renewables

Meantime, long-time investors in "stodgy old ConEd" might be surprised to see the size and scope of the company's wind and solar portfolio:

Source: Q3 10-Q (available here)

The Clean Energy Business segment only accounted for only $177 million of revenue (5.5% of the total) and only $54 million (5.3% of net income) during Q3. However, note that total renewable energy generated during the quarter rose to 885 million kWh - up 48.7% yoy. As time moves on, investors should expect ConEd to continue to invest in the fast-growing renewables segment.

Summary & Conclusion

ConEd has made quite a move this year - especially considering the higher interest rate outlook. However, that is a story we've been hearing about for many years, yet the 10-year Treasury is still under 2.4%. As I have written before, and in consideration of the continued income inequality gap in the U.S. consumer driven economy, I find it hard to believe that we will see significantly higher interest rates anytime soon. That said, given a general market wide pull-back, which I consider a distinct possibility given the political and economic uncertainty prevalent under the current administration, investors should not be surprised to see ConEd pullback to the low $70's - at which point I would be a buyer. At $87, ED is a HOLD.

