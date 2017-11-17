United Airlines: Spooked Too Easy

Not meeting initial earnings enhancement targets doesn't mean that investors should sell the stock below $60.

After reporting strong Q3 results, United Airlines (UAL) slumped over 10% and now trades at the yearly lows. The news didn't alter my bullish investment thesis and in fact reinforced the concept that the market spooks too easy on operational discussions providing ultimate value in the airline.

The stock trades below $60 and hasn't rebounded in the weeks following. The only real question is whether this is the low for the quarter as the airline flies into the seasonally slow period.

The great news was that United Airlines beat Q3 estimates by $0.10 to earn $2.22 per share. Even better, the airline survived the storms in the quarter and still generated a $1 billion pre-tax profit.

The bad news is that the analyst community didn't like the answers surrounding capacity and cost pressures when discussing 2018. United Airlines is competing aggressively against ultra-low-cost-carriers and the market isn't too fond on this approach.

United Airlines originally provided these initiatives at the 2016 Investor Day last November. The forecast was for a massive earnings improvement of $1.4 billion from 2017 to 2018.

The analysts didn't like that management was evasive on the earnings call regarding those stated goals. Analyst after analyst peppered management on the ability to meet those stated goals.

My issue with the analysts are the discussions about 50 basis points here and there. This analysis is relevant to an ultimate price target. It isn't relevant to owning the stock now trading below $60.

The discussion is too much about the relation to the 2016 goals and not the actual reality of the current market. Looking back at Q3 results, PRASM was down 3.7 points from last year. The airline though still generated a large profit.

The guidance for Q4 PRASM maintained with the October traffic report is for a 2% decline at the midpoint with a hit from December traffic shifting to January. The expectations for October and November are for PRASM approaching breakeven.

The question is why the analyst community got so spooked on the answers from the earnings call if management safely guided the airline to significant profit and huge stock buybacks in the last 12 months. The answer is that the market still acts like the airline industry is headed back towards an unprofitable future when the real question is the actual level of profits.

Due in part to the storms, analysts greatly reduced EPS estimates for 2017 and 2018. The numbers though were reduced to slightly above $6 per share for each year.

UAL EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The stock trades at only 9x forward EPS estimates. Not the dire situation suggested by analysts like HedgeEye shorting the stock expecting a 50% downside scenario.

For those shorting the stock, United Airlines is repurchasing those shares. The airline bought $556 million worth shares during Q3. The company was willing to buy up at $67.08 per share even knowing about the competitive market with the ULCCs.

The key investor takeaway is that analysts and the market in general are spooked too easy by airlines. United Airlines might not reach the targeted profit bump next year, but the stock is too cheap trading below $60.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.