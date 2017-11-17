Innovative Industrial Properties - Get Into The Cannabis Industry

If you think cannabis is going to become legalized, IIPR offers significant upside.

I believe Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) is significantly undervalued and has potential upside of 30% in the next two years, without including dividend returns. IIPR has a one-year upside of 18% considering the four projects it currently owns.

Innovative Industrial Properties is a REIT focused on buying industrial properties from cannabis-related companies and leasing the properties back to the seller. The rationale is that the sellers are able to invest the capital they receive from the sale into other aspects of their cannabis business and grow.

IIPR has been able to buy and lease approximately $55.3 million, including tenant improvements, at an average cap rate of 13.8%. Leases include a weighted average annual growth rate of 3.69%, and leases are 15 years or more. All of the leases are triple net.

IIPR's Current Portfolio of Properties With Existing Leases

Properties Investment Initial Rent Term Growth Lease Type Cap Rate NY PharmaCann $30,000 $3,835 15 years 4.00% NNN 12.78% Maryland Holistic $16,900 $2,535 16 years 3.25% NNN 15.00% New NY Prop $4,400 $660 15 years 3.50% NNN 15.00% Minnesota $4,000 $600 15 years 3.50% NNN 15.00% Total $55,300 $7,630 3.69% 13.8%

Aside from these four projects, IIPR has a pipeline of projects worth up to $100 million. Management has stated that they want the REIT to remain with 100% equity, so I don't expect them to issue any debt -- at least not in the foreseeable future. I think that when IIPR needs capital they will issue preferred shares with attractive coupons, like they did a few months ago. They recently issued $15 million worth of preferred shares at $25 per share with a dividend of 9% per year.

Taking these factors into consideration, I have developed three different scenarios for valuing IIPR. The first scenario is the most conservative and only considers the current existing projects. I valued the real estate portfolio using a 13.8% cap rate and an annual rent growth of 3.69% based on existing lease terms. Assets and liabilities were taken from IIPR's latest 10-Q. Cash flows include the 9% coupon payment IIPR has to make due to the latest capital raise and assumes it's not invested anywhere, resulting in very conservative cash flows.

Under this scenario, the equity is valued at $63.64 million and a per share price of $18.18 (-7.17% downside). This scenario is unrealistic because it assumed IIPR raised $15 million, but is not investing it in anything. As a result, cash flows are significantly penalized.

Financial Model for the First Scenario

The second scenario assumes that IIPR invests the $15 million it raised in the next year under the same terms as the existing portfolio: a 13.8% cap rate and an annual rent growth of 3.69%. Assets and liabilities are the same as in the first scenario.

Under this scenario, the equity is valued at $80.74 million and a per share price of $23.06 (17.78% upside). I think this is a very reasonable and realistic scenario given IIPR has an existing pipeline of projects worth up to $100 million.

Assumption of New $15m Investment

Investment Initial Rent Term Growth Lease Type Cap Rate New Projects with $15mm $15,000 $2,070 15 years 3.69% NNN 13.80%

Financial Model for the Second Scenario

The third scenario assumes IIPR raises additional capital to develop an additional 20% of their portfolio from the second scenario. I believe management can successfully raise an additional $20 million to invest in more projects under the same terms as its latest capital raise. This scenario assumes IIPR raises capital at a yearly cost of 9% by issuing preferred shares. I am assuming they can invest the capital at the same terms as the past projects using a 13.8% cap rate and 3.69% annual rent growth. In this scenario, the equity is valued at $89.40 million and a per share price of $25.53 (30.40% upside).

Assumption of Additional 20% Portfolio Development

Investment Initial Rent Term Growth Lease Type Cap Rate Additional Pipeline $20,000 $2,759 15 years 3.69% NNN 13.80%

Financial Model for the Third Scenario

IIPR is able to charge its tenants such high rents because of the risks associated with the cannabis industry. Cannabis is legal in many states, but at a federal level it remains illegal. The federal government could at some point seize these properties and wipe out all the equity.

Another risk is that IIPR's tenants are new companies and they could go bankrupt. This would affect IIPR's cash flows and the value of the equity. If for any reason IIPR's tenants go out of business, IIPR will have a hard time finding tenants who will pay such high rents. IIPR would either have to withstand vacancies for long periods of time or rent at lower rates.

I believe the cannabis industry in the U.S. will continue to formalize and grow. I do not think the federal government will further interfere with the industry, and eventually it will become legal at a federal level. Once this happens, I think cap rates will shrink significantly since there will be less risk. IIPR is well-positioned to benefit from this because it has no debt, so there are no default risks and it can weather tough times if needed.

Once this happens, IIPR's portfolio will appreciate significantly. My models do not include any improvement to cap rates, so there is potentially more upside than I have identified. The model uses cap rates of 13.8%, and industrial cap rates in the U.S. are around 6%; any small improvement will unlock tremendous value.

For the reasons mentioned above, I think IIPR is significantly undervalued and will continue to appreciate in the next few years as the cannabis industry grows. I am happy to share the model with anyone interested in reviewing it and discussing it. Thanks for reading!

Note: Charts were made with information from IIPR's latest 10-Q and earnings release. All images are of my own financial models.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IIPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Currently own a small stake in IIPR. Considering adding more to my position and may do so in the next 72 hours.