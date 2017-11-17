Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services: From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - Another Update

This review updates my last look at Ladenburg Thalmann (LTS) as I reported it in my November 14, 2016, article, "Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - An Update

In that article, I concluded:

LTS has not performed especially well or badly over the past three months. Although its numbers were not great, I believe management has made and promised some moves that have buoyed both its commons and preferreds. Although I believe its preferreds remain a reasonably safe bet, I advise investing caution during this period of political and economic volatility.

Let's see how the commons of LTS have performed over the past year since I wrote the previous article. Because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.

Over the past year, LTS' share price has trended higher from $2.38/share on 11/15/16 to its current $3.20. Notice in the above chart that a single dividend was indicated. Intrigued, I decided to research further and discovered that LTS initiated a common dividend. Although tiny, 0.01, it is slightly encouraging. The following is a screenshot of that announcement.

According to Finviz financial highlights concerning LTS...

... this company is valued at $617.54 million. It lost $30.30 million on $1.22 billion of sales. It has a book/share value of 1.86. YTD it is up a healthy 31.15%. Its current D/E is reported at a virtually nonexistent 0.08, which I like a lot.

All considered it appears LTS has had a successful 12-months. The only fly in the ointment was the lost income of a tad more than $30 million. Consequently, I decided to take a closer look before making a recommendation.

The above highlights further encourage me that this company is here to stay and that a preferred investment might be a relatively safe one. However, as is my habit, I scrolled down to past the usual happy talk to the financial information that matters:

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the Company had revenues of $924.1 million , a 14.1% increase from revenues of $809.9 million for the comparable 2016 period. Net income attributable to the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was $1.1 million , as compared to net loss attributable to the Company of $22.9 million in the comparable 2016 period. Net loss available to common shareholders, after payment of preferred dividends, was $23.0 million or $(0.12) per basic and diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, as compared to net loss available to common shareholders, after payment of preferred dividends, of $45.4 million or $(0.25) in the comparable 2016 period. The results for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 included approximately $26.0 million of non-cash charges for depreciation, amortization and compensation, $0.3 million of income tax expense, $5.1 million of amortization of retention and forgivable loans and $1.6 million of interest expense. The comparable 2016 results included approximately $25.1 million of non-cash charges for depreciation, amortization and compensation, $8.1 million of income tax expense, primarily related to the increase in the valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets, $4.4 million of amortization of retention and forgivable loans and $3.5 million of interest expense.

However, the following makes me wonder about the past year's escalating share price appreciation.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2017, Ladenburg repurchased 753,468 shares of its common stock at a cost of approximately $1.9 million, including 680,801 shares repurchased under its stock repurchase program, representing an average price per share of $2.48. During the period from January 1, 2017 through September 30, 2017, Ladenburg repurchased 1,816,920 shares of its common stock at a cost of approximately $4.5 million, including 1,578,675 shares repurchased under its stock repurchase program, representing an average price per share of $2.45. Since the inception of its stock repurchase program in March 2007, Ladenburg has repurchased over 26.6 million shares of its common stock at a total cost of approximately $56.3 million, including purchases outside its stock repurchase program, representing an average price per share of $2.12. As of September 30, 2017, Ladenburg has the authority to repurchase an additional 8,421,325 shares under its current repurchase plan.

Here, I confess that I might be fighting above my weight, therefore, this is more of a question than a statement. Would the result of an aggressive program of common share buybacks drive up share price? I hope to answer this question with your help in the following comment section.

At the time I wrote the previous article LTS-A was priced at $23.75 offering an effective yield of 8.42%, currently, it is priced at $25.03 offering an effective yield of 7.99%. However, given the mixed messages of a profitable past year according to its share price appreciation, its share buyback program, and the net loss of its shareholder value, I'm forced to leave the decision in your hands alone. Remember, all that glitters is not necessarily gold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LTS-A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.