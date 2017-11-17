Tesla Truck And Sports Car: Remember The Model X Timeline?

The sports car was the “just one more thing” but was eventually expected anyway. A $250,000 car promised for 2020? Tesla returns to its “Toys for Billionaires” roots.

Tesla will build these trucks in which factory? A new one? 2019 sounds as unrealistic as when it promised, in February 2012, the Model X for year-end 2013.

Tesla made some conveniently round performance claims about its semitruck, such as 500 miles of range and 400 miles of recharge in 30 minutes.

Watching the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Semitruck event, I was reminded of the Model X event held in February 2012. Elon Musk took the stage and promised this car would be delivered in December 2013. It turned out to be two years late, and it delivered only losses.

At the Semitruck event, Tesla launched two de-facto kickstarter campaigns for two future products - truck and sports car. The purpose of the event was obvious before and became even more obvious as it happened: to raise money. With Tesla's access to capital getting more perilous because of its higher debt and falling credit rating, what better way to proceed than to ask future customers for a few hundred million dollars worth of advance payments? That may plug a month's worth of negative free cash flow, currently running over $400 million per month.

First, the truck.

What matters most in the trucking industry is durability testing and total cost of ownership. That takes many years to figure out, because you need a few years' worth of testing.

Tesla said truck deliveries would begin in 2019 but did not specify where or how, seeing as the Fremont factory is already full, producing Models S, X, and 3. As with most other Tesla products, add two years to that 2019 timeline. First, unless Tesla partners with an existing truck maker, Tesla has to build a truck factory. If it begins planning in the next few months, such a factory could be complete in 2020. Then, add a year to get production going. Expect production of test fleets starting in 2021.

Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) (OTCPK:DDAIF) is delivering electric trucks right now, today, having bagged UPS (NYSE:UPS), 7-Eleven, and others. Not in 3-4 years or more - the Fuso E-Canter electric truck is here today. And, Daimler did not need to start a de-facto kickstarter campaign to do it. The Fuso E-Canter had been undergoing testing since 2014 and is made in Japan and Portugal. Additional truck sizes and variants will be added to the Daimler electric truck portfolio in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and so forth.

And, let's not point out the obvious: Where will these trucks be charged and serviced? That is an infrastructure that will take a long time to build up, requiring a lot of capital.

The truck has seemingly impressive specs, if one is to believe Tesla's conveniently round numbers, such as 500 miles of range and 400 miles of recharging in 30 minutes. Those are the sorts of things that will need to be verified in the real world by independent testers, even before we get to the durability testing phase. Will such testing and verification start before 2020 or 2021, in more than just a handful of units?

If you are going to charge such a truck to 80% in 30 minutes, God help the electricity grid. It will be like plugging in a minor city to the grid at that particular interstate rest-stop. Can you spell brownouts? - no, make that blackouts.

It's probably wise to start selling electric trucks to the large and established market for short-range in-city trucks. So, many trucks never go much beyond 40-60 miles per day, which means you can do with electric trucks that have ranges from 70 to 100 miles, considering a prudent safety margin. Those kinds of in-city trucks deliver food, furniture, office supplies - you name it.

The city trucks return to the depot every night and can be recharged there, slowly overnight. It's the obvious application for electric trucks. Not the long haul, where you need to recharge quickly in the middle of the day, by sucking up all electricity - and more - that's available in the entire State of Nebraska.

Second, the sports car.

We all knew the Tesla sports car was coming at some point, and Elon had telegraphed a very long time ago already that it would - of course - have record acceleration. Seeing as the Model S was already at 2.3 or 2.4 seconds to 60 MPH, it's no surprise that the Tesla sports car shaves half a second from that number. Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) definitely will have a strong competitor perhaps in 2020 or 2021, and General Motors (NYSE:GM) already hinted in its two recent presentations that the electric Corvette (or equivalent) will be coming, perhaps as early as 2021.

Deliveries of the Tesla sports car were said to begin in 2020, which if it can be done inside an existing factory - Fremont - could be realistic if it has done most of the design work already and absolutely everything happens on time without delays. Which almost never happens, especially for Tesla. So, let's say 2021 realistically. If it has to build a new factory for it, consider 2022. Which will arrive first, GM's electric "Corvette", or Tesla's sports car?

But do ponder for a moment why as a shareholder you would want the sports car to take factory space away from the Model 3 production, which is already way behind plan?

The new Tesla sports car starts at $200,000, and the initial 1,000 units production run will be priced at $250,000. Let's see what government incentives will be in place for California billionaires to buy this electric Ferrari! Saving the environment, one California billionaire at a time.

That brings us to what was apparently not at the event: The Model 3

This is what Tesla is actually supposed to deliver this quarter. It was almost to the day 18 months ago that Tesla said that we should expect to see 100,000 to 200,000 Model 3 units before the end of 2017 (1Q 2016 conference call in May 2016).

Right now, in the middle of November 2017, we are somewhere around the 1,000 mark of Model 3 units delivered - plus or minus a couple hundred - cumulatively since the July 2017 "production" start. Clearly, production will uncork at some point, but it's not obvious that Tesla will be able to deliver much more than 100,000 Model 3 units in 2018, which is the low end of what it had promised for 2017 - let alone the 400,000 (or more) number it was so sure of relatively recently, for 2018.

Profits from these new products? Let's not even go there. Anyone care to guess what the GAAP version of Tesla's income statement will look like this quarter (4Q 2017) and next quarter? (1Q 2018) How about a loss of $600 million for each quarter, roughly in line with the 3Q 2017 loss?

As I wrote in my recent article just the other day, it would not surprise me if the stock rallies on the Truck announcement. However, once that initial fever goes over and cooler heads prevail, the investment focus will quickly return to the Model 3, as it should. All the truck and sports car stuff is years away, and any profits, should they ever happen, even further out than that.

