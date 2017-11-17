Stitch Fix Update: The Internet IPO That Won't Fail

At its lower price, Stitch Fix is poised to "pop" on Day 1 trading and break the trend of underperformance in Internet IPOs this year.

Stitch Fix's choice to downsize its IPO in an unstable market environment is the right move for the company to avoid dilution at a lower share price.

The offering will raise $120 million, only a little more than half of the original intention, and open at a $1.4 billion market cap.

Stitch Fix priced its IPO at $15, below its range of $18-20, and is also offering 8 million shares instead of the 10 million originally proposed.

In general, I'm fairly cautious on IPOs, especially those in the Internet sector. The most recent litter of companies to go public in the past month - like Altair (Pending:ALTR) and SendGrid (Pending:SEND) - I've shied away from. Stitch Fix (Pending:SFIX), however, is different.

Stitch Fix is probably the most well-covered IPO this year since Snap's (NYSE:SNAP) $3.4 billion IPO in March, despite being a fraction of the size. Almost every major media outlet that covers finance or technology - including the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, TechCrunch, and the New York Times - have put out pieces dissecting the offering in the wake of its pricing announcement.

Most of the headlines are announcing the same thing: Stitch Fix is pricing below range. So few IPOs price below range, and some investors take it as an omen of ill fate. I believe it's an opportunity.

As I wrote in a prior article, the company's founder Katrina Lake, a Harvard Business School grad and former VC associate, has been extremely conservative in financing her company. Stitch Fix has taken only $42.5 million in VC funding to date, a bizarre anomaly for a company that's reached a "unicorn" valuation. Lake also owns ~17% of the company - a fairly high ownership percentage for a founder, who in general gets whittled down to ~10% or below after its back-to-back VC rounds keep slicing down its equity.

Sensing frail appetite in the markets for another Internet IPO in the year of failed Internet IPOs, Stitch Fix rightly chose to downsize its offering and sell a smaller piece of the company; as it's done for the majority of its short lifetime, Stitch Fix has chosen to minimize dilution. By pricing at $15, it has a better chance to "pop" on Day 1 trading and grab sexier headlines, which, for a consumer company like Stitch Fix, is the majority of the appeal in an IPO anyway. It can always issue a follow-on offering at a higher price and raise more capital when the stock has proven itself in the market.

Also worthy of mentioning is the fact that Lake had originally planned on selling 1 million shares for $18-20 million in the original offering. Now, at the revised $15 / 8 million share plan, she isn't selling a single share, according to WSJ. There's probably no better inside indicator that shares are undervalued and have plenty of room to pop if the CEO isn't willing to let go at $15.

Stitch Fix will begin trading on Friday, November 17. This is a company that has built immense brand equity and the love of its 2.2 million active customers, and it benefits from the smart decisions of a sharp, conservative management team. The market might doubt it now, but for the reasons to be discussed in this article, Stitch Fix is the Internet IPO that has found the formula to break the mold and succeed. I believe the company is worth at least 3x its FY17 revenue of $977 billion, or a market cap of $2.9 billion and a share price of $30, implying 2x upside. This is still below large-cap e-commerce names like eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Final offering details

First, let's take a look at the final positioning for the offering:

Shares priced at $15, far below the initial range of $18-20.

8 million new shares tendered (8% of the company) versus original plans to sell 9 million new shares and 1 million CEO-owned shares.

95,411,815 shares in circulation post offering, indicating an opening market cap of $1.43 billion (versus an original intention for $1.8 billion).

$120 million raised in the IPO. After netting out standard investment banking fees, we expect the company will net $112 million in proceeds.

15% greenshoe option still outstanding, leaving room for the creation of 1.2 million more shares and raising an additional $18 million.

It's important to note that an IPO that tenders only 8% of the company is extremely rare. The average IPO - especially this year, when a lot of IPO candidates have been smaller caps - tends to sell between 15% and 20% of the total capitalization, with 2017's batch of IPOs leaning more toward the 20% side. This only serves to re-highlight how conservative Stitch Fix is being, and it's almost certainly setting itself up for a follow-on at a higher price.

In terms of major holders, as shown below, Katrina Lake owns ~17% of the shares; the primary VC owners are Baseline Ventures and Benchmark Capital Partners.

Figure 1. Stitch Fix major holders

Source: S-1 filing

What's weighing down on the offering?

So why did Stitch Fix succumb to pressure from its bankers and pull down its IPO pricing in the eleventh hour?

Most articles report that investors are cautious about Stitch Fix's profitability, especially after it noted that it will likely have to spend more marketing dollars to continue its growth trajectory as well as retain existing clients.

This is a fine cause for concern, but it's a major leap to start comparing Stitch Fix's profitability to money-losing machines like Snap and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN), the two ill-fated Internet IPOs that preceded Stitch Fix this year.

In FY17 (fiscal year ending in July), Stitch Fix had a GAAP net loss of only $0.6 million on revenues of $977 million. After rounding down decimals, this is effectively a 0% net margin. Compare this against Blue Apron, which had a net margin of -41% in its last quarter, and Snap, an even worse nightmare with a net margin of -213% in its last quarter. Stitch Fix is neither of these companies.

In fact, after adjusting for stock-based comp and non-cash charges, Stitch Fix actually posts a positive adjusted EBITDA, as shown in the table below:

Figure 2. Stitch Fix adjusted profitability metrics

Source: S-1 filing

Yes, adj. EBITDA declined in 2017 as the company ramped up for its IPO and spent more on ads, and yes, adj. EBITDA may continue to decline as the company begins to use IPO proceeds on a barrage of ads. But the fact that Stitch Fix is able to post any profits at all (even on an adjusted basis) is commendable. This is a high-growth startup, after all.

In addition, don't forget that Stitch Fix has achieved positive cash flow from operations since 2014, according to its S-1. The chart below shows operating cash flow of $38.6 million and $45.1 million in FY17 and FY16, respectively, and free cash flow of $21.5 million and $29.9 million, respectively.

Figure 3. Stitch Fix cash flow

Liquidity is a serious concern for Snap and Blue Apron, both of which are burning cash like crazy and eating into their IPO funding. Stitch Fix, however, is conservatively run and generates positive FCF, nulling concerns over its profitability. Even if the company dips into losses as it invests in its growth, it's no cause for alarm, especially when Snap, worth $15 billion and ~15x its revenues, is losing money at a ~200% net margin.

Yes, the subscription box model has its challenges. Blue Apron is losing customers to natural churn. Selling software subscriptions to enterprise clients is easy: once it's installed, it's extremely hard to rip out, given the bureaucracy involved with procurement departments and the fact that 6-12 months are spent implementing a system that nobody will be keen on displacing anytime soon. But selling subscriptions to consumers is a different story: with a push of a button on a website, they can cancel their subscription immediately.

Stitch Fix isn't immune to the natural churn of the consumer subscription business; its client retention rate is 86%, very high for a consumer business, but low relative to software companies that report net expansion rates well into the 110-120% range. But Stitch Fix's growth - and the fact that it has a massive base of 2.2 million clients - can overcome the churn problem. Stitch Fix also isn't like Blue Apron, whose large losses and limited liquidity are pressuring it to find a profitability solution soon. Stitch Fix - with positive FCF and an incoming ~$112 million IPO funding injection - has plenty of time to figure out how to grow at scale and generate profits, even if it posts several losses in the short-term. It's what's fundamentally best for the business and its growth, even if it's not what Wall Street wants to hear.

Valuation update: The IPO is cheap

At $15 per share and a revised post-IPO share count of 95.4 million shares, Stitch Fix will open at a market cap of $1.43 billion, which is a multiple of 1.46x LTM revenues and 24x LTM Adj. EBITDA.

A Bloomberg article presented a neat chart that stacks up Stitch Fix's revenue multiple against other retailers and e-commerce companies:

Source: Bloomberg

Note that this chart was created before Stitch Fix pushed its pricing down to $15, so its multiple is 1.46x as previously mentioned, slightly lower than what's presented in this chart. As is seen in this chart, Stitch Fix generally trades above mundane retailers like Macy's (NYSE:M) and Gap (NYSE:GPS), but substantially below larger and older ecommerce peers like Amazon and eBay. Stitch Fix is also trading below the revenue multiples of ecommerce companies that got acquired like Trunk Club, which was sold to Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) at a ~4.5x revenue multiple.

Given that Stitch Fix's ~$1.4 billion market cap is easily digestible to a larger-cap retailer, an acquisition isn't completely out of the picture and will likely set a floor on Stitch Fix's valuation.

Switching gears, the valuation to Wayfair (NYSE:W) is also an interesting one. Wayfair is an online retailer for furniture, and its stock has performed exceptionally well this year. Its financial profile (39% growth and -6% net margin), though at a larger scale (~$4 billion in annual revenues), is extremely similar to Stitch Fix, which has a slightly better margin profile at a slightly slower growth rate.

W data by YCharts

As shown in the chart above, Wayfair has returned nearly 2x for shareholders this year, despite being in the much-accursed Internet space. At $15 per share, Stitch Fix is expecting investors to treat it like a Snap or Blue Apron, whose shares have lost 28% and 70% of their value since IPO, respectively. Investors might overlook the fact that Stitch Fix might end up performing like Wayfair instead.

As previously mentioned, I believe Stitch Fix is worth at least 3x LTM revenues, still below large-cap ecommerce peers and implying a price target of $30. At a 34% y/y growth rate and basically breakeven margin with positive free cash flow, it won't be difficult for Stitch Fix to overcome its obstacles and attract a bullish following.

Key takeaways

Stitch Fix is the dark horse IPO of the year. Its path has been marred by the two Internet IPO failures that preceded it, even if its superior financial profile makes it very unlikely to become a cash-burning behemoth like Blue Apron and Snap.

The company did the right thing in the wake of investor uneasiness over the offering. Stitch Fix needs this IPO to raise cash and generate buzz for its product; delaying the IPO would have sent the wrong signal to the public. Instead, opting for a smaller IPO with fewer shares offered increases the chance for a "pop" while minimizing dilution, while at the same time creating the same amount of hype for the company. Win-win. And if founder Katrina Lake is willing to forego an instant $15 million payout and withhold her shares at the $15 price, it's a strong indicator that the shares are worth substantially more.

The market is fearful and uncertain of Stitch Fix's outcome, given the painful rollouts of Internet IPOs this year. They are overlooking Stitch Fix's fundamental differences that give it sustainability in an otherwise fickle retail environment, as well as its capacity to pull investment inflows from sagging retail stocks. A short amount of time (likely its first earnings release) will prove Stitch Fix's value to the markets, and in the meantime, savvy investors can profit from the market's uncertainty. Warren Buffett did say there's never a better time for buying than when the market is fearful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SFIX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.