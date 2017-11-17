Serabi Gold To Almost Double Production With Acquisition Of Coringa Gold Project

Source Seeking Alpha

Investment case

On 14 November 2017, Brazil-focused gold miner Serabi Gold (OTC:SRBIF) announced the acquisition of the Coringa gold project from Anfield Gold (ANKCF). I think that it's a win-win deal for both companies.

Serabi has been trying to acquire the project for years now. It expects to produce around 38,000 ounce of gold in 2017 and Coringa will add around 32,000 ounces per year at much lower prices when it's up and running. The USD 22mn price tag seems pretty good for a project with a post-tax net present value of USD 30.5mn at a 5% discount rate and USD 1,250 per ounce of gold.

Anfield, in turn, is now focused on monetizing assets ahead of its three-way tie-up with Trek Mining (OTCPK:LWLCF) and NewCastle Gold (OTCPK:CTMQF). Coringa was not going to be a core asset for the resulting company.

Serabi's current operations

The company currently operates the Sao Chico and Palito gold mines in the state of Para, northern Brazil. The two projects are operating at over 450 tonnes per day at 8-9 g/t gold. They have combined measured an indicated resources of 231,275 ounces at a grade of 8.21 g/t but Serabi has big expansion plans. It foresees to increase annual production to at least 80,000 oz in two years and drill out the two deposits with a 60,000 meter program targeting a 2.5 Moz mineral resource. By 2025 Serabi expects to reach an annual production of around 250,000 ounces of gold:

Source Serabi Gold

Serabi is more liquid in Canada than the USA and it had a market cap of CAD 45.4mn (USD 35.7mn) on 15 November 2017. My main concerns with the current operations of Serabi include the high costs (AISC of USD 1,058 per ounce in the first nine months of 2017) and funding requirements for the planned expansion over the next years. As of 30 September 2017, Serabi had USD 9.78mn in cash and cash equivalents, which is pretty good for a company of its size, but will in no way be enough for a company planning to go to 250,000 ounces per year.

Caringa gold project

The project is located at around 200 kilometers from Serabi's current operations, which means that the company will be able to achieve synergies for management and infrastructure and potentially a reduction of unit operating costs. Also, according to Serabi CEO Mike Hodgson, Caringa will be nearly a carbon-copy of the company's current operation, which should boost the development and future production potential of the project.

As a whole Coringa is a small project but it has very decent economics. It's expected to produce around 32,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 6.5 g/t over an initial mine of life of 4.8 years. Its post-tax internal rate of return stands at 30.1% while it's net present value is USD 30.5mn at a 5% discount rate at USD 1,250 per ounce. Average net cash operating costs are expected to be USD 588 per ounce while all-in sustaining costs are seen coming in at just USD 786 per ounce:

Source Anfield Gold

The project has probable reserves of 161 koz of gold and 324 koz of silver as well as indicated resources of 195 koz of gold and 396 koz of silver. I think that Coringa has a pretty good exploration potential as currently around 75% of its surface gold-in-soil anomalies are untested by drilling.

Anfield has already started construction of Coringa and has acquired a 750 t/d crushing, milling and carbon-in-pulp (CIP) process plant and has invested in initial infrastructure, including a 200-person accommodation facility, offices and laboratory facilities.

According to an interview with Hodgson in Mining Weekly, Serabi believes it's possible to reduce capital and operating costs at Coringa by using its existing gold processing facilities at Palito. According to the same article, the company plans to fund the acquisition of Coringa as much as possible from its cash position and tap the equity market and as well as a debt component for the later payments.

Conclusion

Sarabi Gold's acquisition of the Coringa gold project in Brazil seems like a great move from the company as it will allow it to almost double its production at much lower costs compared to its current operations. The project is nearly a carbon-copy of the company's current operations and is located at around 200 kilometers from them, which will allow it to achieve synergies and speed up development. Also, Serabi could reduce capital and operating costs at Coringa by using its existing gold processing facilities at Palito.

The USD 22mn price tag is good considering that Coringa has a net present value of 30.5mn and is wide open for exploration.

However, for now I would hold off buying shares of Serabi as the company is expected to fund the acquisition by raising an unknown amount of equity and debt. In addition, Serabi has a very ambitious plan to become a 250,000 ounce per year producer by 2025 which would need a very large amount of funding.

As a whole, I love the potential of Serabi and plan to watch them closely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.