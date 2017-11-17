This 12.6%-Yielding BDC Is A Speculative Buy On The Sell-Off

Shares have not yet recovered from the sell-off in early November. They are now selling for an exaggerated NAV discount of ~28 percent.

Triangle Capital Corporation (TCAP) may be a speculative buy on the drop for investors with a high risk tolerance. The business development company recently reported worse-than-expected third quarter earnings due to some credit issues, and slashed its dividend as a result. Further, Triangle Capital Corporation is in the process of exploring strategic alternatives, which could result in a buyout/takeover offer. Triangle Capital's shares sell for a steep discount to net asset value, and have an attractive risk-reward. An investment in TCAP yields 12.6 percent.

Triangle Capital Corporation invests - like most business development companies - in lower-middle market companies with revenues typically in a range of $20-$300 million and an EBITDA clocking in somewhere between $5 million and $75 million, and the company has aggressively grown its portfolio over time.

Source: Triangle Capital

That said, though, Triangle Capital's shares have not performed well at all in 2017 as portfolio issues and a major dividend cut are weighing on investor sentiment. Year-to-date, Triangle Capital's have lost a whopping 48 percent of their value and the BDC's shares took a particularly brutal beating after the company announced at the beginning of November that it would slash its dividend.

Triangle Capital's shares dropped 26 percent the day it reported earnings and cut its dividend. As a result, Triangle Capital is deeply oversold, making shares ripe for a technical rebound.

Here's the share chart.

Source: StockCharts.com

Why The Dividend Cut?

Three of Triangle Capital's portfolio investments went sour in the third quarter and the company was forced to write off some of its debt and equity investments as a result. Triangle Capital recognized realized losses of $16.6 million in the third fiscal quarter, which was the primary reason why the business development company adjusted its dividend payout. Total third quarter net realized losses amounted to $8.9 million thanks to realized gains on equity investments of $7.7 million. Due to the write-offs, Triangle Capital's net investment income slumped 14 percent year-on-year to $0.36/share, rendering its dividend payout of $0.45/share unsustainable.

In reaction to the portfolio issues, Triangle Capital reduced its quarterly dividend payout from $0.45/share to $0.30/share, reflecting a decrease of 33 percent. Another BDC, Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) also recently slashed its dividend payout by 28 percent on the back of insufficient net investment income. The sell-off was a good opportunity for income investors to capitalize on Prospect Capital's excessive NAV discount and soured investor sentiment.

BDC Is Exploring Strategic Alternatives, Potential Takeover Target

Triangle Capital said today that it has hired a financial advisor, investment bank Houlihan Lokey, which will assist management to explore and evaluate "a broad range of strategic alternatives to enhance long-term shareholder value". Experienced investors intuitively know what this means: The company is likely looking to sell itself, or a part of its business. Put another way, Triangle Capital has become more attractive to a potential acquirer or activist investor - thanks to the BDC's huge discount to net asset value after the latest sell-off.

Exaggerated NAV Discount

Part of the reason why Triangle Capital could attract a takeover offer relates to the company's steep net asset value discount. Triangle Capital's shares currently sell for a 28 percent discount to the third quarter net asset value of $13.20/share. The discount is huge, and it has largely been affected by emotional investors selling into the weakness when the BDC announced the dividend cut at the beginning of November. I think shares have fallen too far too fast, and are potentially undervalued (assuming no further credit issues and write-offs in the coming quarters).

Your Takeaway

Triangle Capital just slashed its dividend by 33 percent, and management has found help from a financial advisor that might guide the company through a buyout/takeover process. I think investors are overreacting to the dividend cut just as investors overreacted to Prospect Capital slashing its dividend.

Triangle Capital's new dividend of $0.30/share has been realigned with run-rate NII, which is good news. Considering the wide margin of safety on a net asset value basis, Triangle Capital looks like a promising speculative buy for investors with a high risk tolerance. Large NAV discount could attract a buyout offer, and, potentially, a takeover premium, too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.