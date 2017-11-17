Apache Corp.: Market Concerns Overblown

The company will likely continue to do well in the future due to higher realizations and an increase in production.

Wall Street is concerned about the future of Apache Corp. (APA), which may continue burning cash flows in 2018. But I believe Apache has all the bases covered. The Houston, Texas-based oil and gas producer has done a great job of managing the cash flow deficit in 2017 and should continue to do well in 2018.

This has been a tough year for Apache shareholders. The stock has tumbled a little over 30% this year, underperforming a number of its large-cap peers by a big margin, such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY) whose shares have fallen 4.3% or ConocoPhillips (COP) whose stock has gained 5.7% in the same period. Since the start of October, shares of most oil producers have posted single-digit gains, thanks to the improvement in oil prices. The industry benchmark fund, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas, Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), has risen 7.4% since the start of Q4-2017, but Apache stock has fallen 3.6% in this period. It seems like Mr. Market is concerned about Apache's future, even after the 11% increase in the price of WTI crude to $56 per barrel seen since the start of October.

On paper, Apache's performance in 2017 hasn't been that impressive. Although the company has shown in its latest quarterly results that it can generate a net profit in a below $50 a barrel oil price environment, it has posted a drop production volumes and weak cash flows.

For the third quarter, when the price of oil averaged just $45.56 per barrel in North America, as per data from Apache's earnings release, the company reported an adjusted profit of $14 million, or $0.04 per share, from oil and gas production revenues of $1.39 billion. But in the third quarter, the company produced a little over 448,000 boe per day, down 14% from the year-ago quarter. Its adjusted production, which excludes the impact of Canadian volumes, Egypt non controlling interest and tax barrels, came in at 353,600 boe per day, down 7% from a year earlier.

Apache generated $554 million of cash flow from operations in the third quarter, which wasn't enough to cover the capital expenditure of $698 million. As a result, the company faced negative free cash flows of $144 million. After accounting for $95 million in dividends, Apache's total cash flow deficit climbed to $239 million. So far, in the first nine months of this year, Apache has faced a cash flow deficit of $380 million, after accounting for capital expenditure and dividends. That's in contrast to some of the other oil producers, such as ConocoPhillips, who have successfully funded their capital spending and dividends with internally generated cash flows.

However, in my opinion, the market has been too harsh on Apache. Remember, the company's performance is actually in-line with its forecast. The company has been saying for months that the curtailment in investment and sale of some major assets, including the disposal of Canadian properties that represented roughly 50,000 boe per day of production, will have a negative impact on its production in 2017. Moreover, at the start of this year, Apache told investors that it could face a cash flow deficit of more than $1 billion in 2017, partly due to the $500 million of capital allocated to develop infrastructure at Alpine High.

Mr. Market is probably concerned that Apache may face a cash flow deficit of roughly $500 million in 2018 even if oil ends up averaging $55 a barrel, as per the company's guidance. But I believe Wall Street isn't giving enough credit to the company's ability to manage the cash flow deficit.

A look at the company's balance sheet reveals that it has done a decent job of managing the shortfall. The company's debt levels have actually declined, even though it faced a cash flow shortfall which often times fuels an increase in debt. At the end of the third quarter, the company carried a net debt of $6.54 billion, down from $7.17 billion a year earlier. The company's net debt ratio, which has stayed above 50% level in the last several quarters, fell to 48.3% at the end of September.

Apache has funded the cash flow deficit entirely from asset sales, without relying on additional borrowings. The company has said that it could continue going this way in the future. I believe that the company has ample liquidity of $1.9 billion of cash reserves and roughly $3.5 billion available under the revolving credit facility. On top of this, Apache can sell additional non-core assets, including monetization of Alpine High infrastructure assets in which the company has invested $389 million so far. This liquidity can be used to fund next year's deficit.

Note that next year's deficit will be driven largely by the $500 million expenditure on Alpine High infrastructure, which the company plans to eventually sell in 2018-19. This means that most, if not all, of next year's deficit, may get funded from the sale of midstream assets either in 2018 or in the subsequent year.

Therefore, I believe Apache is well prepared to face next year's cash flow deficit. Remember, Apache's earnings and cash flows will likely improve significantly in 2018, driven by improvement in oil prices. Apache has previously said that every $5 per barrel increase in oil prices can give a $350 million to $400 million boost to its cash flows on an annualized basis. Since the third quarter, the price has risen by roughly $7 per barrel. This can easily lift the company's annualized cash flows by well over $400 million. The growth will be accompanied by a rise in earnings as well.

On top of this, Apache is also planning to grow production, led by higher volumes from Alpine High and the Midland Basin. The Alpine High production growth will accelerate in the coming quarters as the company deploys the infrastructure assets, including two central processing plants which could come online in early 2018. Apache expects to exit 2017 with 25,000 boe per day of Alpine High production which could potentially double in H1-2018. By then, Apache will have completely replaced the high-cost Canadian volumes, which it lost earlier this year following the asset sale, with high-margin Alpine High production. That should have a positive impact on the company's production mix. At Midland Basin, the company has increased drilling activity and is now working with six rigs and three frac crews. That's up from the final quarter of last year when the company was working with five rigs and two frac crews.

The improvement in earnings and cash flows should have lift Apache stock. The sale of additional non-core assets, particularly Alpine High infrastructure, will act as a catalyst for upside in 2018. Therefore, I believe the weakness in Apache stock may be a buying opportunity. The company also has an attractive valuation. Due to the above-mentioned underperformance, Apache is now trading at a discount as compared to most of its large-cap peers, in terms of EV/EBITDA ratio (2018e. Thomson Reuters).

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.