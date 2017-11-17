PIMCO Dynamic Income: Finally A BUY

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to discuss the attractiveness of the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) as an investment option. I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocations, and trends in the market to explain why I feel PDI is a strong buy at current levels.

Background

First, a little about PDI. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective to seek current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Currently, the fund is trading at $29.45/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.2205/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.98%. Year to date, after accounting for distributions, the fund has given investors an impressive total return around 15%. While year to date performance has been strong, I recently covered PDI a little over a month ago and advised investors to be cautious - as it seemed the fund was getting a bit too pricey. Since then, the fund has dropped about 4.5%. However, given this drop, along with Pimco's updated undistributed net investment income (UNII) figures, there are some very compelling reasons to initiate positions in PDI, which I will explain below.

Attractive Valuation and UNII Gains

One of the key metrics I look at when evaluating any of Pimco's closed end funds (CEFs) is the premium or discount to net asset value (NAV) the fund trades at. This is important on both individual and relative terms. It can indicate if the fund currently has a reasonable or expensive valuation, or if better alternatives exist within the Pimco CEF family. On this score, PDI is looking very attractive, as it currently is trading at a premium under 2%. To put this figure in perspective, consider last month the fund was trading at a premium over 7%, so we have seen a nice pullback from those levels. Furthermore, when compared to other Pimco funds, PDI looks cheap. Out of the twenty CEFs on Pimco's website, only four trade at a lower premium (or discount) than PDI. The other fifteen trade at premiums above 2% all the way up to 44%, so PDI is attractively priced when compared to its peers. This means new investors should be drawn to PDI over many other competing funds because of its relatively better valuation.

Not only does PDI seem more attractively priced, but Pimco's updated UNII figures display a fund that is outperforming its peers in terms of income production. This really speaks to the value of the fund; investors are paying less for a fund that is performing better - hard to argue with that! Of all twenty Pimco CEFs, PDI currently has the second highest year to date distribution coverage ratio, clocking in at almost 106%. This means the fund is earning more in income than it is paying out in distributions, a healthy sign. This indicates the fund should have minimal problems meeting its stated distributions going forward and, if this continues, could set investors up for a distribution increase, something we have not seen for a while in many CEFs. I view this as a very realistic possibility because PDI's ratio, while very high, is also increasing rapidly. Its three month rolling distribution coverage ratio is almost 118%, which is the highest of all Pimco funds. Remember, these are all other funds (save four) that trade at higher premiums than PDI. Coupled with the fact PDI has positive UNII of $.11/share, about half one month's distribution, and the fund looks very safe indeed.

Increasing NAV

While premiums/discounts to NAV are important, sometimes they don't tell the whole story as to whether a fund is properly valued. A fund could be trading at a lower than usual premium because the market price has been justifiably dropping, which could spell a value trap rather than a value opportunity. Therefore, it's important to examine the fund's actual NAV gains throughout the year, and to gauge where it may be headed going forward. On this note, PDI scores again. PDI's NAV has been rising throughout the year, indicating the underlying value of the assets that make up the fund's portfolio are increasing in value. This is the primary driver of share price appreciation and is responsible for PDI's strong year-to-date performance. To illustrate, PDI started the trading year with a NAV of $25.85, which has since climbed to $28.89 (as of 11/15/17), representing an increase of almost 12% this year. Not only is this encouraging, but it makes sense given the underlying strength in the U.S. housing market. PDI has about two-thirds of its debt allocated to the mortgage sector and with mortgage delinquencies at ten-year lows, the fund should continue to perform well in to the new year.

Mixed Interest Rate Outlook Helps The Fund

One of PDI's biggest risks is that the fund is not well positioned to handle rising interest rates. PDI is highly leveraged, at over 44% of total managed assets. This comes with downside risk, especially during periods of rising rates. When interest rate rise, the longer-term securities held in the fund will fall in value, and the leverage used may magnify the drop and, therefore, magnify the losses. This leverage is high, and is much higher than other Pimco funds. Additionally, PDI has a total leveraged-adjusted effective duration of over four years, indicating a lot of debt will not be maturing soon. This will be a double whammy if rates do increase, because funds with debt that matures in the short-term will be able to reinvest those proceeds in new debt at the prevailing (higher) rates. So if 2018 sees multiple rate hikes, expect PDI to feel the pressure.

The good news here is that while investors unanimously expect a December Fed interest rate increase, the outlook for 2018 is very mixed. According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, investors are 100% certain of a increase next month, but are pretty evenly split beyond that. The majority opinion through Q1 next year is that rates will stay in the 125 - 150 basis point range (which assumes the December hike). For the May meeting the opinion is evenly split, so it is not until June of next year that a strong majority (75%) of investors expect rates above that 125 - 150 basis point level. Of course, this is just investor sentiment figures, which are liable to change, possibly swiftly, at any time. But the takeaway is that rates have a strong chance of staying put through the first half of 2018, which will be a positive for PDI.

Bottom-line

PDI has had a great 2017, but with recent volatility. However, strong underlying metrics for the fund means this recent pullback offers investors an opportunity to buy a solid fund at an attractive price. PDI has improved its coverage ratios and the fund now has some of the best figures out of all Pimco CEFs. While other funds have me questioning whether their distribution is safe, PDI's is in a position that could indicate an increase may be in its future. While interest rate risk remains, 2018's unclear outlook will probably work to the fund's advantage. As long as a high percentage of investors anticipate a dovish Fed in 2018, high yield funds will benefit. Rarely do I see a Pimco CEF with such solid figures trading at such a reasonable valuation, and I would encourage investors to consider initiating positions in PDI at this time.

