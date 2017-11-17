GM And Math Review: Local Maximum Or Global Maximum?

Introduction

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is one of the major American automotive industry giants. Home to auto brands Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac and GMC, GM has had an excellent year, strongly reflected in its increased stock valuation. Since reaching its YTD high of $46.11, it has since slid back down to $42.88 at the time of writing, representing an 8% correction.

I believe that GM is still undervalued, but investors may continue to see further corrections in the short term. However, from a long perspective, I think that GM is currently positioned in the market to capture a significant portion of the American electric vehicle and autonomous car markets in the future. The stock has good fundamentals, and the company has been able to increase profitability; while GM may be stalling out at the current time, we should expect to see continued growth long term.

First and foremost, I still believe that GM has a very solid balance sheet and good fundamentals. Considering the firm’s financial health today, it seems like a far cry from the old GM. In addition to its work in developing its brands, I think that in the long term, GM’s vision to investing in Lyft for $500 million and developing the Maven program gives it a head start on its competitors. Changing its operating model allows GM to only produce to meet demand instead of overproducing and selling overstock at a loss.

In this article, I would like to consider the impact of the growth of the Chinese market, as well as what implications governmental regulations could have on GM’s international revenue numbers. Furthermore, the technical indicators make for a very interesting time period for the stock, and we could be looking at another breakout for the stock.

Chinese Market: Wait and See

Instead of continuing to analyze the Q3 earnings report, I would like to focus on the potential for growth in the Chinese market. When considering the breakdown of sales, it is obvious that in addition to the domestic market, international demand will also affect GM’s bottom line. Total vehicle sales increased 4.3% from last year, and they are predicted to continue to increase at a similar rate. However, government policy plays a large role in determining whether new quotas on car sales will come into place, and how the future of the market will play out.



Fig.1: GM Q3 sales chart for global sales, Jan.-Sept. 2017 (Source)

The volume of GM’s cars sales in China is a very positive indicator for the health of the company. However, there is a potential for this demand to slow due to unforeseen government regulations. Already we see that many of China’s top tier cities, such as Shanghai and Beijing, already have some form of license auctioning, reducing the quantity of vehicles sold. Shenzhen in 2014 implemented a vehicle quota limit, and I expect other major cities such as Chongqing and Xian to follow a similar pattern in the next few years as the road infrastructure begins to reach its limits and policy makers face internal pressures to decrease congestion and promote public transport.

Fig. 2: Chinese cities with vehicle or driving prohibitions from 1986 to 2014. The license plate ban is a restriction on what cars can operate within the city. (Source)

However, it is not clear whether the same regulations will apply to electric vehicles. While it is still under some speculation, I believe that GM’s investment in developing a new generation of competitive electric vehicles will pay off in the long term. Growth in the domestic market for electric commuter cars and fleet vehicles, coupled with international demand, should help GM’s bottom line in the future, even with a global slowdown in sales.

Technical Analysis: Bullish, but Beware

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals and market strategy to indicate future growth, I also like to consider the technical analysis for GM.

Fig. 3: GM stock over the last six months, with a 50-period and 200-period moving average on 2h intervals (Source: TradingView)

One of the first things to note is that the stock has developed what seems to be a cup-and-handle pattern. These patterns generally point to a breakout in value, which I believe is possible since the stock has more room to grow than just its YTD value. While not indicated, the stock is on a strong support line since the slide was halted and the price has somewhat stabilized. However, this cup and handle occurs when the 50-period and 200-period moving averages appear to be converging. However, the 50-day moving average is still well above the 200-day moving averages; a death cross is not forming anytime soon.

Fig. 4: Stock performance over the past three months, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Accumulation/Distribution and Average Directional Indicator (ADX) below. The RSI and ADX use 14-day time periods (Source: TradingView).

Since the stock has taken a correction from its YTD high, I wanted to consider trend indicators. The A/D, ADX and RSI indicators are interesting to determine whether a trend will develop coming out of the cup-and-handle pattern.

Starting with the RSI, there have been multiple sell triggers when the RSI reached above 70, generally indicating an overvalued stock. However, I interpret these as false alarms since the stock was on a strong uptrend through much of this period we are considering. At around 50, I do not think the stock is necessarily overvalued or undervalued - at this point, this stock is worth holding until analysis states otherwise.

The A/D points out that the money flow has decreased somewhat from the stock’s YTD high, but investors have already been buying the latter part of the cup, staying steady through the handle part of the pattern. This is a good sign since there has not been a serious break with previous support in the A/D, nor are investors shying away from GM.

Lastly, the ADX has been high recently due to the momentum the stock had leading up to its YTD high, but after losing some momentum, the ADX is approaching 20, indicating that there is currently a weak trend. I think that the ADX warrants some caution, especially as the rest of the indicators are bullish.

Conclusion

The Chinese auto market will continue to drive GM revenue; the question is for how much longer. I think that GM’s investment in quality electric vehicles will pay off, especially in urban areas around the world. Despite the correction in stock price, the fundamentals behind the stock are all still well in order and continue to give me confidence in the performance of the company.

In addition, I believe that the technical analysis is also mostly bullish, coming from the cup-and-handle pattern the stock is currently in. However, I do not think that new investors should consider the stock just yet, because not all indicators show healthy growth. With these reservations, I will continue to watch the stock to determine whether we are looking at another major breakout.

In conclusion, I think that GM is still a very competitive stock, with a strong dividend and residual room to grow. While I ultimately believe the stock is still undervalued, market sentiment is an import aspect to consider. As a result, I would recommend existing investors to hold, and suggest potential investors to continue to watch until a clear buy sign appears. As the technical analysis suggests, the stock is currently at a crossroads, and I would recommend caution for those interested in entering positions in the stock for the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.