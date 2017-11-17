This 5% Yielding Home Services Company's Business Model Is Compelling

EnerCare’s plan to launch its Home Connected Solution in H1 2018 will be another growth driver in the long-term to its already strong business.

Introduction

I have invested in EnerCare (OTCPK:CSUWF) (TSX:ECI) for quite a while now because I like its business model and I am pleased with my investment so far. Like many other stocks, there have been times of ups and downs in the past. In most of September, the stock has been trading sideways in the range of C$20~C$21, and even declined by 5% in October. However, I am not concerned as EnerCare’s continual emphasis towards higher margin HVAC sales and rental programs will continue to generate consistent and growing cash flow. In addition, its new pro-active home monitoring solution should provide another growth driver for the company in the long-term. As EnerCare released its third quarter earnings on November 13, I thought it is again the time of the year to write my quarterly review on the stock.

Source: Company Website

Source: EnerCare Stock Chart by YCharts

Compelling Business Model: Recurring Revenues

EnerCare’s business involves services, sales and rentals of water heaters, furnace, air conditioners and other heating, ventilation and air conditioning (“HVAC”) products. Its business is located both in the United States and Canada. Of the different revenue streams, what I like about EnerCare’s business segment is its rental business. I am a fan of businesses that able to generate recurring revenue without much maintenance and services. EnerCare’s water heater and heating unit rental falls into this category. Below are three reasons why I like this business model:

1) A typical life time of a water heating unit can be over 10 years, and through monthly rental, the company can easily generate 2.5x of revenue than a one-time sale of the unit.

2) The rental business essentially creates a moat for the company from its competitors. Consumers who committed to a rental relationship is likely to continue paying the monthly rent for the entire life of the heating unit. It is difficult to switch to another service provider because that involves breaking the contract and removing the entire unit in their home. It is a big hassle versus continue to pay the monthly rent and receive EnerCare services when a problem arises. This is the same reason why we don’t switch our banks and credit card company too often as we often have setup automatic bill payments through our bank accounts or credit card accounts.

Source: Investor Presentation

3) Since there is often a “switching cost” involved as mentioned in the previous reason, EnerCare is able to increase its monthly rental price every year above the inflation. This ensures its business will generate and increase its operating cash flow every year.

Source: Company Report

Pivoting Towards HVAC Sales and Rentals

As discussed in the previous section of the advantages of recurring rental revenues, EnerCare continues to pivot its business towards rental revenue and higher margin HVAC sales. Pivoting towards HVAC unit is easily understood as they are typically more expensive and have higher margin than a regular water heater unit.

There are two main segments in EnerCare’s business, the original Homer Services segment, and newly acquired Service Experts segment. In the original Home Services segment, its rental income consists of 73% of its revenue, while rental income only consists of about 3% of its 2016 acquired Service Experts transactions in the latest quarter. Prior to the acquisition, Service Experts did not have a rental program.

As can be seen from the chart below, we see an addition of 642 rental units in the third quarter. As more rental units are added, I believe we will gradually see the positive benefit that these recurring rental revenues will have on EnerCare’s EBITDA. This is because there is an initial cost associated with each rental unit that EnerCare has to pay to the manufacturer. Had these contracts been sales as opposed to rentals, Service Experts revenue and EBITDA would have increased by approximately C$2.1 million and C$723 thousand respectively.

Source: Company Report

Growth in Recurring Revenue will be Enormous

The following two tables shows EnerCare’s revenue streams of the third quarter of 2017 vs the same quarter in 2016. As can be seen, EnerCare’s contracted revenue (mostly rental revenue) of its Service Experts segment in the third quarter in 2016 was about C$6.7 million. However, with the expansion and rollout of its rental program, this revenue had grown to about C$14 in the same quarter in 2017. Consider that Service Experts’ rental revenue is only a small fraction of its total revenue, the growth in recurring revenue will be enormous as time unfolds.

Source: Company Report

New Growth Initiative: Connected Home Solution

As the Internet of Things (“IoT”) era arrives, there will be tremendous opportunities for different industry sector. EnerCare will not be absent in this new era. In fact, it is launching a 100-household pilot project in the fourth quarter. The idea is to offer services to its customers to help them monitor and control heating and cooling appliances, monitor energy usage, detect leaks, and shut off water remotely. If the pilot project goes well, the company will launch initial customer offerings in the first half of 2018. I like this new business that EnerCare is prepared to engage in. It allows the company to move from a reactive business model towards a proactive business model. This will strengthen their relationship with their customer and inform customers when leakage, or when their heating and cooling appliances need services, etc. This offering will also bring recurring revenues. However, like its roll out of the rental units in its Service Experts segment, I expect higher SG&A expenses in the initial quarters of launching.

Source: Investor Presentation

Investor Takeaway

With a compelling business model, EnerCare is expected to continue to grow its recurring revenues through rental of water heaters and HVAC units. Because of that, its juicy nearly 5% dividend yield is well supported as its rental revenue is both stable and predictable. In addition, its Connected Home Solution which is expected to launch in the first half of 2018, will also bring another steady stream of recurring revenue in the long term. Overall, I believe EnerCare is a good choice for both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

