Has General Electric Hit Rock Bottom Yet?

There are short term factors that could make GE's shares go even lower over the next couple of weeks though.

There are multiple factors that could push General Electric's (GE) shares even lower in the short run, but the company is making the right moves in repositioning the company for future growth, thus the long term outlook is not bad at all for those buying at the current level.

General Electric's share price is at five year lows right now, which was the result of a prolonged weak share price performance over the last year that culminated in a double digit decline after the company announced a below-consensus guidance for 2018 and cut its dividend by half.

Short term pressures could persist

There are a couple of factors that could lead to ongoing pressure on General Electric's share price over the next couple of weeks:

General Electric has a rather low institutional ownership percentage (61%) compared to the broad market (80% of the S&P 500 index are owned by institutionals). That means that General Electric has an unusually high portion of retail investors, and it seems quite likely that a big portion of those have been holding the company's shares for the income they have been generating -- after all General Electric was trading with a dividend yield of well above four percent recently.

Since many of those income focused retail investors (who own 3.4 billion shares) will likely shift their money into other stocks with higher dividend yields after the recently announced dividend cut, additional selling pressure could hold on for a while.

At the same time investors who bought over the last year or before have another incentive to sell in the next couple of weeks: Since shares are down 45% from their high right now, investors who bought at much higher prices and who have significant book losses have an incentive to sell their shares now in order to offset taxable gains they made with other investments (due to the broad market trading close to record high most investors will have sizeable gains on other stocks). Tax-loss selling could thus lead to further supply of shares to the market, which could result in more pressure on General Electric's share price in the near future.

Both of these factors, dividend investors shifting out of the stock and tax-loss selling, are short term factors only, though, hence I believe that further price declines would be temporary only.

Repositioning General Electric

General Electric's relatively new CEO John Flannery seeks to reposition the company around three main pillars: Aviation, power and health-care. Such a move was not surprising, and yet it shows that management has learned from past mistakes: Empire-building and being active in too many fields has made General Electric too complicated, too bureaucratic and too inefficient -- cutting down the behemoth to a size that is better manageable (and focusing on the most attractive markets whilst doing so) is an opportune strategy.

General Electric has been cutting down its banking business (that was responsible for the company's problems ten years ago), and it looks like further divestments are coming: One option would be to sell GECAS, General Electric's aircraft leasing unit, which owns planes valued at $25 billion.

Another likely divestment is Baker Hughes (BHGE), 63% of which are owned by General Electric. That stake is worth about $8.5 billion right now, and possibly more of General Electric finds a buyer that wants to enter a big position in one transaction. Since Baker Hughes' oilfield service business is quite cyclical, divesting this business would make General Electric less dependent on economic conditions going forward, which should result in more foreseeable cash flows and earnings, which, in turn, might get rewarded by higher multiples for General Electric's remaining businesses.

Attractive markets

Focusing on aviation, power generation and health-care makes sense for General Electric, since those businesses are not only the ones General Electric is well positioned in, but also quite attractive ones from a market growth and margin standpoint:

Boeing (BA), General Electric's most important customer in its aviation business, is forecasting significant growth in global aircraft demand over the next decades: Boeing's current forecast sees a total market of $7.5 trillion over the next ten years, primarily made up by commercial aircraft ($3 trillion) and services ($2.5 billion) -- General Electric as a key supplier is poised to benefit from that as well. The Chinese market alone will require more than $1 trillion worth of new commercial aircraft over the next twenty years, and high passenger growth rates (which mean additional demand for new aircraft) are seen in many other countries (i.e. India) as well.

In the power market, which General Electric wants to focus on as well, the company is positioned for growth, too: One of the factors is that nuclear power generation is poised to grow significantly (by up to 56% through 2030 according to the EIA), which means that many additional reactors have to be built over the next decades: General Electric, via its GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy alliance, is one of just a few players that have the technology as well as the financial firepower to build a significant amount of nuclear reactors around the globe, thus higher demand for nuclear power should be beneficial for General Electric.

The same is true for another power source: General Electric also is a key player in the gas to power market, and that is poised to grow as well:

Natural gas consumption is forecasted to grow from 120 trillion cubic feet to 200 trillion cubic feet through 2040, which means that many new gas power stations will have to be built over the next decades -- that is not the only source of growth though: All these power stations will need services, spare parts, upgrades, etc. which General Electric will be able to sell to an ever increasing number of customers.

Last but not least, General Electric also believes that its healthcare portfolio will play a major role going forward:

The healthcare market is growing at a continuously strong pace globally, poised to hit $8.7 billion in 2020, driven by both global GDP growth as well as a rising relative amount of that economic output coming from the healthcare sector.

In addition to being influenced by positive long term growth factors (i.e. aging population, rising living standards in emerging nations, etc.) the healthcare industry is also not cyclical at all, rising importance of GE's healthcare division thus would help make General Electric a less cyclical company overall.

General Electric's healthcare business generates high margins (which is quite typical for the healthcare industry as a whole) and has a high cash flow conversion rate, something General Electric is struggling with in other divisions:

Despite producing solid net earnings General Electric's cash flows have been weak, by selling off / divesting more capex-heavy and cyclical businesses (such as Baker Hughes) and focusing on cash flow-heavy, high margin, low capex & less cyclical businesses such as its life sciences and medtech units General Electric should be able to improve its financials overall.

Financials

General Electric, which currently trades at $18 per share and which has a market capitalization of $158 billion, expects next year's earnings per share to come in at $1.04 and expects free cash flows of $7 billion.

Compared to the new dividend payout of $0.48 per share annually that means that the company plans to pay out 46% of its earnings and 60% of its free cash flows next year. At that level the dividend looks quite sustainable, although the free cash flow payout ratio is still not very low at all.

Trading at 17.6 times next year's earnings General Electric is not especially cheap either, but due to currently being in the midst of a repositioning that should lead to much improved results in a couple of years, that valuation is not very high either -- and investors who buy around $18 still get a 2.6% dividend yield which obviously is a lot less than what they would have gotten before the dividend cut, but which is still a better yield than what investors can get from GE's peer 3M Company (MMM), which pays a dividend yielding just 2.1% right now.

Takeaway

Retail investors who held General Electric's shares for the income will likely shift their money into other stocks, and tax-loss selling will play a role over the coming weeks as well, but apart from these short term headwinds things are looking alright for General Electric:

Focusing on the most attractive markets and cutting down non-core activities will make General Electric leaner and meaner: Higher margins, better cash conversion and growth in its core industries should result in significantly improving earnings and cash flows over the coming years, and when we factor that in, General Electric is not looking too expensive right here.

