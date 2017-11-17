Does China's Debt Management Poise A Risk To Shipping?

While discussing Chinese trade flows and commodity demand is important, one other aspect of China's economy should be taken into account.

China is perhaps the single most important nation when it comes to maritime trade.

With the supply side issues clearing up, it's time to turn our attention to the demand side.

Introduction

Recently, I have authored a few positive articles regarding China, dry bulk, and container shipping. But I would be remiss if I didn’t present some potential risks going forward. Therefore, I would like to discuss what I believe is probably the most important factor to watch regarding the outlook for China, dry bulk, and container shipping.

Overview

Over the past few years, an oversupply of vessels has been the most influential factor for practically all shipping segments. This supply side problem has dominated discussions and forecast models.

However, as noted in my recent round of supply side updates (crude tankers, product tankers, LPG, LNG, container shipping, dry bulk), this issue is clearing up in the short to medium term.

With a re-balancing underway, it's time to focus on other influential aspects of maritime trade. So, let's start with what may be the single most important nation when it comes to maritime trade, China.

China has grown rapidly over the past three decades and, now, makes up over one-seventh of the global economy. It is the world's largest exporter, a top tier importer, and has the largest base of consumers in the world. Though some reports indicate India may have eclipsed China in terms of population, they do not posses similar purchasing power. 2016 saw average Chinese annual income at 67,569 Yuan (roughly $10,209) as opposed to India which saw a 2015-2016 fiscal income average of Rs 93,293 (roughly $1,436).

China has long been the world's factory, but now, a strengthening consumer base, increasing car ownership, government directed shifts in energy policy, and a host of other factors have been playing a greater role in influencing maritime trade.

In fact, China's share of world trade has now surpassed the USA.

Source: Bloomberg

With over 80% of global trade by volume and more than 70% of its value being carried on board ships and handled by seaports worldwide, the importance of maritime transport for trade and development cannot be overemphasized. The fact is that China and shipping markets are inextricably linked, for better or for worse.

The UN noted in its October 2017 maritime trade report:

Strong import demand in China in 2016 continued to support world maritime seaborne trade, although overall growth was offset by limited expansion in the import demand of other developing regions.

As noted earlier, we will be paying special attention to dry bulk shipping and container shipping.

Dry Bulk

Let's start with a quick look at dry bulk.

Imports of iron ore, coal, and soy, for example, compose a majority of global dry bulk demand. In fact, China imports two-thirds of the world's seaborne iron ore, and its coal imports account for almost a quarter of the global coal trade. For now, we are going to focus on the role that iron ore demand plays in dry bulk with an emphasis on end use.

The vast majority of iron ore imported into China is utilized for steel making. Steel consumption in China has benefited from a massive build-out in infrastructure as well as a booming housing market prompting a major increase in residential construction.

In fact, infrastructure and real estate together form the backbone of steel demand. DBS points out that in 2016, the real estate, infrastructure, machinery, auto, and home appliance sectors accounted for 32%, 24%, 19%, 10%, and 2% of steel consumption, respectively.

Infrastructure is largely state sponsored. In August, the Financial Times reported:

China’s reliance on infrastructure to drive overall investment hit a new high last month, raising worries that Beijing’s intensifying crackdown on local government debt, which mainly finances infrastructure, will drag down overall growth.

Additionally, it noted:

The infrastructure share of overall fixed-asset investment hit 21.4 per cent in the year to July, the highest on record, according to FT calculations of official data. That compares with 17.7 per cent for real estate.

DBS was kind enough to offer a forecast as to how the current situation has developed and might play out.

Source: DBS

China aims to put at least 60% of its steel capacity in the hands of its 10 biggest companies by 2025 and has encouraged acquisitions and mergers. Additionally, it has announced cuts to capacity with 120 million mt already being shut down and plans for another 140 million mt to be idled. Environmental issues have been a main issue cited for these mergers and closures as heavily polluting and less efficient operations have been the main targets.

Of course, this shouldn't imply that China's state-sponsored infrastructure plans are completely dead. As many know, the One Belt One Road initiative has called for as much as $1.2 trillion in spending with about $500 billion already spent or allocated. There is still much to be done on that front, but let's face it, another initiative of this magnitude may not be on the table for quite some time.

China's housing market has also been red hot lately. This led to mortgage growth rates hitting a multi-year high in 2017. This boom has led to robust demand for associated construction materials such as steel, copper, and concrete.

As a New York Times headline recently proclaimed, China’s Economy Grew Steadily, Thanks to Loans and Homes.

But fears of an asset bubble have prompted Chinese officials to limit housing-related financing in the biggest cities, among other steps to stop the surge. In his opening remarks to the 19th National Congress, President Xi Jinping told officials, “Real estate is for living in, not for speculation.”

Forbes recently reported:

Chen Yuanyuan of the Institute for Advanced Finance at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics has projected that at its current pace, the ratio of mortgage debt to disposable income will reach 127%, which is equal to the amount held by American households just before the subprime crisis occurred in 2007. Already for some home buyers, monthly payments are greater than current income, which means that people must borrow money in order to keep their homes.

The UN stated:

Overall, weak global investment and industrial activity have weighed down on the dry bulk trade segment, which continues to be heavily dependent on developments in China. In 2016, world demand for dry bulk commodities grew at a modest rate of 1.3 per cent, taking total shipments to 4.9 billion tons. China remained the primary source of growth, owing to the positive impact of the stimulus measures introduced during the year. Policy-driven support measures helped increase infrastructure and housing market investment and in turn, the demand for commodities and steel.

Obviously, China's run up to this point has been a cornerstone of dry bulk demand, but the debt-driven (and therefore) unsustainable nature of this situation presents quite a problem.

Container Shipping

We all know China acts as the main supplier of goods. In 1990, it produced less than 3% of global manufacturing output by value; but in 2015, its share was at nearly a quarter. Approximately 80% of China's exports are manufactured goods which are carried on container ships to destinations across the globe.

Following a modest expansion of 1.2 percent in 2015, global containerized trade expanded at a faster rate of 3.1 percent in 2016, with volumes attaining an estimated 140 million TEUs.

Recovery in 2016 was driven by volume growth in the Asia-Europe trade. The UN reports:

Cargo flows on the route increased by 4.4 per cent in 2016, up from 1.2 per cent in 2015. The trans-Pacific containerized trade route dominated the East–West containerized trade lane in 2016, with volumes exceeding 25 million TEUs. Volumes on the Asia–Europe route increased by 3.1 per cent, reflecting some recovery in volumes following the 2015 contraction. Volumes on the transatlantic trade route increased by 2.9 per cent, with volumes reaching 7 million TEUs in 2016.

The changes are summarized below.

Source: UNCTAD

Aside from the previously stated East-West volume increases, it's noteworthy that backhaul volumes increased, reflecting greater East Asian demand for Western merchandise.

In fact, while we know that China is the number one exporter of containerized freight, some might be surprised to learn that it is the second largest importer of containerized freight. Together, its import/export market for containerized freight ranks as the most important in the world.

Let's look at it this way. In 2014, there were 127.6 million TEUs traded on the water. Of that total, China accounted for 36 million in exports and 14.7 million in imports, for a total of 50.7 million TEUs. Coming in second was the USA with 11.9 million in exports and 14.7 in imports, for a total of 26.6 million.

The health of the Chinese consumer as well as the Chinese manufacturer is therefore critical to the health of containerized trade.

As many know, China has started a transition from a manufacturing-based economy to a consumer-driven one. The significant percentage increases, especially along the North America-East Asia routes, reflect this shift.

For these trends to continue, Chinese consumer demand will need to remain strong. But much of this consumer strength comes from an increasing debt load calling into question the sustainability of this trend.

In recent years, China's household debt has soared. Chinese central bank data shows that consumer loans have grown almost 50 percent since the start of last year, when the government began encouraging more lending to households. Most of that has come by way of the mortgage market for housing, as well as car loans, but a significant portion of that has come from the consumption of overseas goods while credit card debt has rapidly expanded.

However, China's share of household debt as a percentage of GDP isn't anywhere near countries like Japan, the USA, Germany, or Britain (which is the highest of all mentioned), suggesting there is still room to run. But that room to run is limited.

Finally, China's focus away from manufacturing should be felt in the coming future. Bloomberg reports that manufacturing companies have some of the highest rates of bad loans. As China seeks to make this shift, credit may be restricted to an area once seen as crucial to economic expansion.

Policy Background

It was during the global financial crisis when China announced a series of macroeconomic policies to alleviate the negative impact. These fiscal and monetary policies were designed to boost domestic consumer demand and infrastructure construction.

A March 2014 report out of the US Federal Reserve noted:

China implemented bold, decisive fiscal stimulus programs that no other major nations dared to adopt. In particular, the Chinese government cleverly used its state-owned enterprises ("SOE") as a fiscal instrument to implement its aggressive stimulus programs in 2009, consistent with the very Keynesian notion of aggregate demand management through increased government spending.

But with these measures came a significant increase in debt. Total debt as a percentage of GDP has gone from around 140% at the start of 2009 to nearly 260% by the end of 2016.

Source: Bloomberg

China's debt level has continued to climb across all major measures.

Source: ABC

Another major concern has been a significant increase in household debt.

Source: CNBC

China critics are quick to point out how ongoing economic growth is tied to the unsustainable nature of increasing debt. The growing debt has been acknowledged by several key government officials. Central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan recently stated that corporate debt levels are relatively high and household debt is rising too quickly.

Worries about a rapid build-up in China’s debt prompted S&P Global Ratings to cut China’s sovereign credit rating last month, following a cut by Moody’s in May.

On October 19th, Bloomberg reported on Zhou's recent commentary:

"When there are too many pro-cyclical factors in an economy, cyclical fluctuations will be amplified," Zhou said at an event on the sidelines of the 19th Communist Party Congress in Beijing. "If we’re too optimistic when things go smoothly, tensions build up, which could lead to a sharp correction, what we call a Minsky Moment. That’s what we should particularly defend against."

Minsky Moment

A Minsky Moment is a sudden collapse of asset prices after a long period of growth, sparked by debt or currency pressures. The theory is named after economist Hyman Minsky.

It is based on the idea that periods of intense or prolonged growth will spur speculation. This speculation will eventually lead to crisis. The intensity or length of speculation has a direct correlation to the magnitude of the subsequent crisis.

The phrase "Minsky moment" was coined by Paul McCulley in 1998 while referring to the Asian Debt Crisis of 1997, in which speculators put increasing pressure on dollar-pegged Asian currencies until they eventually collapsed. These types of crises occur because investors take on additional risk during prosperous times or bull markets. The longer a bull market lasts, the more risk is taken in the market. Eventually, so much risk is taken that instability ensues.

For example, an investor might borrow funds to invest while the market is in an upswing. If the market drops slightly, leveraged assets might not cover the debts taken to acquire them. Soon after, lenders start calling in their loans. Speculative assets are hard to sell, so investors start selling less speculative ones to take care of the loans being called in. The sale of these investments causes an overall decline in the market. At this point, the market is in a Minsky moment. The demand for liquidity might even force the country's central bank to intervene.

We’ve seen this story before; the Soviet Union in the 1950s, Brazil in the 1970s, or Japan in the 1980s. In each of these cases, the governments pursued policies that encouraged investment - like capping interest rates so that businesses could take advantage of cheap loans, and artificially cheapening the currency to promote exports. Such policies make it profitable for businesses to invest, even when these investments don’t make economic sense.

And, in each of these cases, the long economic boom was followed by a painful bust. Brazil was plagued for years by inflation, slow growth, and political instability, following the collapse of their economy in the early 1980s. The Japanese suffered from a financial crisis in the early 1990s from which they’ve never really recovered.

More recently, Paul McCulley used it in 1998 to describe the 1998 Russian financial crisis. Later, McCulley dated the start of the financial crisis of 2007-2010 to a Minsky moment.

Now, China has been put on notice by Zhou that he’s worried. To get ahead of this Minsky Moment, speculation must be curbed. This means reining in credit excess and rising debt levels that have fueled this scenario.

Diminishing Returns

Now appears to be a proper moment to curb this significant reliance on debt since China's debt growth is not resulting in the same returns as it once did.

Source: Bloomberg

This is because of the economic law of diminishing marginal returns. The law of diminishing marginal returns goes by a number of different names, including law of diminishing returns, principle of diminishing marginal productivity and law of variable proportions. This law affirms that the addition of a larger amount of one factor of production, while all others remain constant, inevitably yields decreased per-unit incremental returns.

So, while there have been increasingly large amounts of debt introduced over the past nine years to stimulate growth rates, it has become less effective. At some point, the costs outweigh the benefits. It appears that officials are beginning to conclude that inflection point is drawing near.

Conclusion

Debt has been a key component in powering the Chinese growth engine for many years now. But concerns are mounting, and plans appear to be in the works head off any sort of potential economic downturn. Key government figures have suggested that debt must, and will, be reined in.

More borrowing, lower productivity borrowers, slowing growth, and greater systemic risk are all consistent with the story that China’s economy has become too dependent on cheap, plentiful often wasteful financing.

The degree to which Beijing will taper its Keynesian credit stimulus and resume its structural reforms is an important factor in determining Chinese economic growth. Slower economic growth will have its logical consequences for the rest of the world and maritime trade.

My main concern going forward is that two major segments of shipping may be impacted. The property sector, transportation, and infrastructure improvements are financed largely by debt issuance, new curbs on lending will discourage construction, reducing demand for various materials. This will impact dry bulk. Next, the container shipping segment may feel the impact due to a predetermined economic shift which may impact export volumes, coupled with lower import volumes due to an effort to slow household debt growth.

Twenty years ago, there was talk over Japan’s corporate debt bubble. It was seen as a clear and present danger to the banking system of what was then Asia’s biggest economy – and global stability. Officials urged Tokyo to get its house in order for everyone’s sake. We all know the outcome there.

It appears China has learned a lesson from that and will be ready to sacrifice small amounts of growth in the near term to maintain economic prosperity in the long run. Hopefully, it's not too late as some believe it may be.

To prevent major systemic shocks, this will not be a sudden shift but rather a slow process and, therefore, more of a medium to long-term issue to watch. All things considered, this may be an optimal time to reduce the dependence on debt. As an old saying goes, "the sun is shining, so it's time to fix the roof."

