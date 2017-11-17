Rosehill: Q3 2017 Review

With anticipated doubling of EBITDAX and an increased revolver, the company seems to have adequate liquidity to fund its growth.

Improved efficiency necessitated an expanded 2017 capital plan, which will carry 8-11 DUCs into 2018 thus setting the stage for an explosive production growth in the coming year.

In the quarter, the company’s net daily production averaged 5,296 boe/d net, up 29% yoy, which comprised 2,801 bo/d, 1,169 b/d of NGLs, and 8.0 MMcf/d.

It drilled 7 gross horizontal and two SWD wells, running 2 rigs. It completed 8 wells using one frac crew, with 10 DUCs exiting the quarter.

Rosehill acquired up to 9,100 net acres in northwest Pecos County, adding over 325 drilling locations, opening a second operating area in addition to the top-quality acres in Loving County.

On November 13, 2017, Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) (ROSEW) (ROSEU) reported its operational and financial results for 3Q 2017, which are highlighted as follows.

After closing the sale of the Barnett Shale assets, Rosehill now finally becomes a Delaware Basin pure play. In the Delaware Basin, the company acquired up to 9,100 net undeveloped acres in northwest Pecos County which would add over 325 potential drilling locations, more than doubling its acreage and inventory of drilling locations.

During the quarter, Rosehill drilled seven gross horizontal wells and two SWD wells, running 2 rigs on average. The company completed eight wells using one frac crew, with 10 DUCs at the end of 3Q. The management said during the 3Q2017 earnings conference call (see here), "Operationally, we remained focused on significantly increasing our production volumes and expanding our margins and decreasing our per unit operating cost metrics."

In 3Q 2017, the company’s net daily production averaged 5,296 boe/d net, up 29% yoy, which was comprised of 2,801 bo/d, 1,169 b/d of NGLs, and 8.0 MMcf/d (Table 1).

Table 1. Rosehill operational highlights, source: 3Q 2017 release of results (see here).

The company reported a net quarterly loss of $0.5 million, or -$0.08 per diluted share, including $1.9 million of non-cash hedging loss. It delivered adjusted EBITDAX of $5.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017, as compared to $5.9 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2016.

Increased borrowing base to $75 million effective October 30, 2017.

Table 2. Rosehill statement of operations, source: 3Q 2017 release of results (see here).

J.A. Townsend, Rosehill’s CEO, commented (see here), “Our production will continue to grow significantly as we complete more wells and bring them online, and the seven wells that recently began flowing back have yet to reach their full potential due to short-term facility constraints, choke management and continued clean up. This production growth will be highlighted by a higher percentage of oil production than our recent history and even higher percentage of oil revenues to total revenues, helping to drive value. Our operations team is drilling wells faster and more efficiently than we originally forecasted leading to an increase in our drilled and completed wells, and, as a result, we are increasing our 2017 capital guidance which will allow us to enter 2018 at or above 10,000 BOE per day and positively impact our 2018 results.”

2. So what

2.1. Landholding

The new land acquisition will establish two core operating areas in the Delaware Basin for the company, one in Loving and Lea counties and the other in Pecos and Reeves counties (see here). The total net acres will increase to 9,210 if only counting the first 4,565 net acres acquired, to 18,310 if the second batch of 4,535 net acres is purchased.

The company had a total of 252 drilling locations in ten benches in inventory prior to the Pecos County land acquisition. Now if it goes ahead with the purchase of the second batch of 4,535 net acres, its gross horizontal drilling locations may increase to 577.

The Loving County acreage of the company is situated in the thickest part of the Delaware Basin, with multiple source rocks, 10 distinct productive benches, several of which are overpressured with good porosity and thickness, have abundant natural fractures that increase drainage efficiency, and are proven to deliver strong EURs across multiple benches (Fig. 1 inset).

This acreage has a number of offset operators, e.g., Chevron (CVX), EOG (EOG), Anadarko (APC), WPX (WPX), Apache (APA), RSP Permian (RSPP), Concho (CXO), with numerous wells drilled in close proximity which proved this area is prone to high oil cut and shares similar geologic features and hence makes it possible for highly repeatable drilling. All these helped Rosehill to move rapidly up the learning curve. The company has been achieving excellent well results, e.g., the recently completed Kyle 26 ST-1 well flowed at a peak rate of 2,130 boe/d (84% in oil) from the 2nd Bone Spring sand (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The core acreage of Rosehill with well results shown, with inset at lower left corner showing position of the acreage in the Delaware Basin, source: company presentation in September 2017 (see here).

The company said in the 3Q2017 earning conference call (see here), "With an initial purchase price of $77.6 million for the initially identified 4,565 net acres, the deal at least doubled our acres position and, just as exciting, we have the ability to acquire up to an additional 4,535 net acres at the same price per net acre, which could ultimately triple our net acres position.

"The Pecos County acreage acquisition is highly contiguous and has a high average working interest with all acreage held by production or by at lease term through at least 2020. The contiguous acreage position enabled 7,500-10,000 foot lateral on a significant percentage of the acreage which can significantly improve well economics.

"We believe this acquisition is a creative to Rosehill and the full cycle economics will compete favorably with other parts of the Delaware Basin." The company promised to release further details when the deal closes.

As for why the land acquisition comes in with an option to the second batch, the management said this (see here):

"We did not pay anything extra for the option. The seller was in the process of acquiring additional acreage at the time and so this agreement gives him chance to finalize that acquisition of additional acreage. So that deal was about 90 days after the close of the asset purchase whatever acreages they acquire until the end of the 90 day period we will be buying so it’s not an option.

"There is another option of above and beyond that of another 2,100 acres of the right of first refusal. So the 9,500 acres as 4,500 so to speak initially identified, 4,500 acres that within the process of being acquired and closed and then 2,100 additional acres of a potential right of the first refusal.

Right now, we anticipate somewhere between three and six wells probably on the new acquisition acreage next year, as we drill wells to evaluate the acreage get some additional log and core data in order for us to optimize the development of that acreage."

2.2. Drilling

The company spudded 12 wells in 1H 2017 and 7 oil wells and 2 SWD wells in 3Q 2017. The company averaged 18 days from spud to TD over a 4,800' average lateral length, with drilling costs averaging $2.5 million per well (Fig. 2). With such improvement in drilling efficiency, the company now expects to spud a total of 27-29 gross operated horizontal wells and two SWD wells in 2017. In other words, it plans to spud another 8-10 oil wells.

Fig. 2. Optimized drilling (right) leading to the reduction in costs (left), source: company presentation (see here).

2.3. Completion

The company only completed one well in 1H 2017; in 3Q 2017, it completed 8 wells using one frac crew, exiting the quarter with 10 DUCs. At this pace, the company will carry 8-11 DUCs into 2018.

In October 2017, the company began flowback on a five-well pad, with wells producing from the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations. The pad remains constrained due to short-term facility constraints, choke management and continued flowback clean up. However, the pad is still producing 5,200 gross boe/d. From Gen-1 to Gen-2 completion techniques, the company had achieved well performance superior to the type curves (Fig. 3). The company is currently implementing Gen-3 completion techniques (Fig. 4). Townsend said (see here), “Our new completion techniques are showing positive results, which should help boost our reserves and type curves moving forward.”

Fig. 3. The well performance vs. type curves for Gen-1 and Gen-2 completion techniques, source: company presentation in September 2017 (see here).

Fig. 4. The improved completion techniques, source: company presentation (see here).

The management said the following of the operations during the 3Q2017 conference call (see here):

"We have been modifying our drilling and completion procedures based on our results and those of our offset operators. This has allowed us to decrease drilling days by 36% and estimated drilling costs by 17% while improving our production results.

"We are currently drilling 4,800-foot laterals using pad drillings to maximize efficiencies and minimize downtime impact on our offset well. Our 2017 drilling results have improved greatly with average drilling days decreasing from 28 days to under 18 days and with our best performance of 13 days achieved recently on three wells. This drilling performance has allowed us to reduce our drilling costs per well by nearly $500,000....

Our redesigned Gen-3 completion techniques are improved through the use of increased sand volume, frac fluid volume and nano-technology fluid outages. We continue to test different propensity, stage facing and pump rates utilizing microseismic frac mapping and advanced flow testing analysis. The increases in the sand and fluid volumes along with general price increases have driven completion costs higher, but we believe the Gen-3 completion techniques will lead to increased EURs and better economics. We recently finished completing our first five well path and have seen promising early results even with short-term facility constraints and continued flow back clean-up.

"The combined well results are very encouraging at approximately 5,200 boe/d gross, of which 80% is oil or over 200 boe/d in thousand foot lateral, despite the flow restrictions and limitations due to a well clean up and facility issues. These do not represent IP 30-day rate.

"I would also like to update you on the well we discussed on our last call that targeted 2nd Bone Spring bench. This well began to flow back with an impressive peak rate of approximately 2,100 boe/d gross with 84% oil. The well had 30-day IP rate of approximately 1,500 boe/d gross or just over 300 boe/d from thousand foot of laterals. We are excited with these early results and believe that it demonstrates favorable economics for the 2nd Bone Spring bench."

2.4. Production

It is worth noting that the company could not even keep a flat production from 1H to 3Q 2017 by completing 8 wells. It averaged 5,343 boe/d in 1H2017, with one well completed; it averaged 5,296 boe/d in 3Q 2017, after having completed 8 wells.

Then, in 3Q 2017, it produced over 7,100 boe/d net (75% in oil, 13% NGLs, and 12% gas) for the first 10 days of November 2017, driven by early results from seven wells that recently began flow-back (The 675 boe/d net from Barnett Shale was excluded here). The management said after the release of 3Q2017 results (see here), "Now we expect production to continue to grow and increase once the wells finished cleaning up and we work through short-term facility constraints."

Adding to this is that the company expects the production to double in 2018 with similarly-sized Capex (see below). I cannot wait for the next quarterly release to learn whether it was a more productive formation or the magical new completion design had made the difference.

2.5. Expenses

The cash operating costs for 3Q 2017 were $19.61/boe, which includes LOE, gathering and transportation, production taxes and G&A and excludes costs associated with the reverse recapitalization.

Sequentially, G&A was higher mainly due to the new employee incentive programs, LOE costs were higher primarily because short-term facility constraints required some water to be trucked for disposal, thus adding SWD costs.

3. Now what

3.1. Liquidity and capital plan

As of September 30, 2017, Rosehill had $4.7 million in cash and $50.0 million drawn on its revolving credit facility. The borrowing base under its credit facility has increased effective October 30, 2017, to $75 million, up $20 million from the September 30, 2017, borrowing base. The financial covenants for the credit facility are (1) funded debt to EBITDAX no greater than 4.0x; (2) current ratio not less than 1.0 to 1.0. The next regular redetermination of the borrowing base is scheduled around April 1, 2018.

During 3Q 2017, Rosehill incurred capital costs of $65 million, excluding asset retirement costs and leasing and acquisition costs. The company is increasing its capital guidance for 2017 due to faster drilling and additional completions occurring in 2017 as compared with previous forecasts (Table 3).

Those 8-11 DUCs carried over into 2018 may provide added fuel for production growth. The company may spend $150-200 million of capital, hoping to more than double production. At conservatively (from the vantage point of early November 2017) projected commodity prices, it looks to deliver an EBITDAX of 120-140 million (Table 3; Fig. 5).

Table 3. The 2017 guidance and 2018 forecast, source: 3Q 2017 release of results (see here).

Fig. 5. Operational and financial forecast of Rosehill, source: company presentation (see here).

3.2. Investor takeaways

The company's acreage in the core of the central Delaware Basin is of first-class quality. Learning from the local knowledge base accumulated by the numerous offset operators, Rosehill managed to quickly improve its drilling and completion efficiencies.

The newly acquired land in the Pecos County, away from the basin center, may not have a quality as high as the Loving acres. But the purchase more than doubled the inventory of drilling locations, greatly lengthening the growth runway of the company.

As a junior operator, the company unavoidably faces work scheduling inefficiency. For example, it only managed to complete one well in 1H 2017. But the pace of well completion has picked up and amazing results began to stream in by early November 2017. In 2018, the company is poised to double production and, with cost reduction, to achieve over 100% expansion of EBITDAX.

While it quickens the pace of development, the company will have greater needs of capital. For now, it borrows only from the revolving credit facility. Soon, that may not be enough to quench its thirst for capital, which is when debt and equity issuance may loom on the horizon. Nonetheless, at this point in time, the company seems to have been prudently managing its finance.

We think the stock is worth serious consideration for inclusion in an enterprising investor's portfolio, should the share price settle in the consolidation range that has been in the making since October 2017 (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The stock chart of Rosehill, after stockcharts.com.

3.3. One more thing ...

On November 13, 2017, Rosehill announced it had received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market, which informed the company that, absent an appeal, trading in the company’s warrants (ROSEW) and units (ROSEU) will be suspended from Nasdaq at the opening of business on November 15, 2017. Rosehill will appeal the decision to a NASDAQ hearings panel, which will stay the suspension of the company’s securities, pending the panel’s decision subsequent to the hearing.

The company received notification on November 6, 2017, indicating it has not demonstrated that it meets the minimum 400 round lot holder requirement for initial listing of its warrants, following the completion of the company’s business combination on April 28, 2017. In addition, NASDAQ has determined to suspend and delist the company’s units that are listed on NASDAQ on the basis that a component of the units, the warrants referenced within, do not satisfy NASDAQ’s round lot shareholder requirement. The company intends to appeal the decision by submitting a timely request for a hearing and to present at the hearing the company’s plan to demonstrate compliance with the round lot holder requirement with respect to its warrants and, if necessary, to request an extension of time within which to do so.

This does not impact the company’s Class A common stock, which is in compliance with all applicable listing requirements and will continue to trade on NASDAQ regardless of the panel’s decision on the continued listing of the warrants and units following the hearing.

