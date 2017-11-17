Tesla's Semi-Capital Raise

Late Thursday night, and early Friday morning in some areas thanks to Elon Musk's usual tardiness, Tesla (TSLA) unveiled its highly anticipated semi-truck, while also showing off a new Roadster. While the specs of these vehicles were quite impressive at face value, the company did little to answer many of the most important questions that consumers and investors still have.

Back in September, when I talked about the first delay for this event, I discussed Tesla using the showcase to bring in new customer deposits to offset any potential drops in Model 3 reservations from production/cancellations/etc. With the semi deposits starting at $5,000, this definitely will be part of the equation when we look at the end of the year balance sheet. Tesla also apparently wants to get its money right away, given it won't accept credit cards for these deposits, at least initially. You have to do a wire transfer.

However, things get even more interesting when we look at the Roadster. Deposits for this vehicle will be $50,000 each, or a quarter of the vehicle's $200,000 base price. Better yet, there will be 1,000 Founder's Series models, and for these you have to pay the entire $250,000 upfront! That amounts to a $250 million capital raise for Tesla, assuming that in the next month and a half the company can find 1,000 people willing to plop down a quarter of a million dollars for a car they won't get for at least two years.

Of course, the timelines for these two new products will be very questionable. Musk originally stated that the Semi would get to scale production within 18-24 months, but when he showed the slide showing consumers would get the Semi in 2019, it sounded like he said "two-ish" years from now. The beginning of the reservation page already has a disclaimer talking about timing of the order depending on development, manufacturing, and production schedules, among other factors. Many are also wondering how a 200 kWh battery pack can be fit into a vehicle smaller than the Model 3, when Musk said they couldn't even fit a 100 kWh pack into a Model 3.

Musk also did not answer some of the most important questions regarding these newest vehicles. Where are they going to be produced? Tesla's Fremont factory is bursting at the seams, so unless there is a new factory that breaks ground rather soon, these 2019/2020 timelines seem rather aggressive. Musk also talked about new "Solar Powered Megachargers" to help charge these Semis, but that will require even more investment from Tesla. Is the company going to place one at every loading dock in the world? Also, we're still waiting for a lot of the solar powered superchargers that were originally promised.

For all the support Tesla received last night, the company again proved it is not the technology leader that it claims to be. The live stream of the event crashed multiple times, as seen in the image below showing the dead stream, and this was after many people couldn't even access the website before Musk even showed up. I was one of those who initially was greeted with a 502 bad gateway error. Tesla can't even update its own web pages, given the old Model 3 production ramp schedule is still up.

Also, custom order cutoff dates for the Model S/X were supposed to be November 12th on the US East Coast, and yet five days later, the site still says you can get one in late December? Is there a demand problem there? It continues to amaze me that a company that considers itself a world leader in technology has so many issues with simple things like video streams and updating web pages.

Speaking of the Model 3, we did not hear anything about it last night, prompting the speculation of many on Twitter and other sites to believe there are still major production problems. There was a recent sighting of a few dozen Model 3 units located at a garage just a few minutes away from Tesla's event, with speculation that these units would be used somehow in the show. This wasn't the case, and that's probably a good thing, given a number of them had delivery inspection notes suggesting they weren't completely finished.

While talking about delays, I should mention that Musk's other firm SpaceX twice postponed a launch this week, the latest move to scrub a mission that was supposed to launch just an hour or so before the start of the Semi event. While the company said it was being cautious, it's likely Musk and others didn't want to risk one of their rockets blowing up just a few minutes before Musk walked out on stage.

Just like the autonomous vehicle coast to coast drive Musk promised before the end of 2017, it now appears a SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch that was originally thought to happen this year now won't. With more delays piling up for Musk, many joked on Twitter last night that Elon would be late for his own funeral.

Tesla shares are up about 1.7% currently on the news, but they are almost $10 off their pre-market highs. In the end, the Semi event was a needed distraction for the company to get attention away from Model 3 production problems, and it was a way of raising capital without tapping the equity or debt markets.

We'll likely see a huge jump in customer deposits on the balance sheet at the end of the year, especially thanks to the Roadster, but it's hard to know when customers will get these vehicles that at the moment have nowhere to be produced. Other than any working Model 3s, the only thing really missing last night was the giant Kool-Aid dispensers for the faithful.

