Tesla's Q4: Brace Yourself For Another Loss

Here’s the really exciting news: CoverDrive has scratched out some 2018 earnings forecasts, too. With the Model 3 in volume production.

Add the Q3 and Q4 losses to the SolarCity debt payment required for the August bond issuance and, poof, $1.8 billion of proceeds are down to $200 million.

The good news: CoverDrive is bound to be wrong one of these days. It hasn’t happened yet, but it has to happen eventually, right?

CoverDrive has offered his preliminary Q4 EPS estimates. I've got bad news, good news, and really exciting news.

Somehow, I awoke this morning to discover that, despite last night's staggering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) semi reveal, my mind was still within my skull, and not in some alternate dimension.

How about the rest of you? Are you all still there?

I must have dozed off at the part where Tesla explained where it would get the money to develop the truck, where it would build it, and why it's so confident that when it does so, it will have technology that does not yet exist.

But I loved that Tesla offered the warranty before it has the product. And that demonstration of the impact resistant glass? It brought back memories of the side-by-side tile durability tests at last year's Solar Roof event:

And in fairness to Tesla, I haven't read a single report of hail damage to their Solar Roof since then.

Oh, and a $200,000 Roadster ($250K for a Signature Edition). It looks really gorgeous, and it's wonderful Tesla found time to build a prototype and invent impressive specifications while also achieving volume production of the Model 3.

Based on past performance, it's doubtful the updated Roadster will arrive when promised. In the meantime, however, it will utterly confound any efforts to determine the number of Model 3 pre-orders from the "Customer deposits" number on the balance sheet.

"These numbers sound nutty," said Musk when he described the Roadster's specifications. On that, I think we are all agreed.

Did Musk say anything last night about the Model 3? The "mass market" car that, unlike the Roadster, is to forward Tesla's mission of changing the world? Because if he did, I missed it.

The Return of CoverDrive

I asked whether you still have your minds within your skulls because CoverDrive is back, this time with a forecast of Tesla’s Q4 losses. Trigger warning: it’s not a pretty number, so if that sort of thing might bother you, flip the channel to Elon Musk’s twitter feed and amble off to an alternate dimension.

You may remember that, mid-way through Q3, CoverDrive offered some Q3 EPS estimates. Did he do a good job? Well, he wasn’t perfect. But, once again, he was better than just about anyone else. You can read the wrap-up here.

We’re halfway through Q4, and CoverDrive is offering his initial take on how things will shake out. No doubt he’ll revise his numbers as more data comes to light – that’s the way it is with data-driven types – but his first take on Q3 was remarkably close to the final result, so I’m going to give him some air time for his first take on Q4.

Here’s how CD sees Q4 shaping up:

I'm thinking that Q4 will look very much like Q3. Here are the highlights: Auto sales and revenue: A little lower volume for Model S and Model X. For the Model 3, something in the range of 1000-1500 as they continue to debug the line. 26,300 total units. Revenues just slightly lower due to 75kWh model mix and influence of M3. Energy and Services/Other: Not significantly different from last quarter. Gross Profit: Down about $40 million (ex ZEV credits). Overall gross margin (ex ZEV credits) down 1%. Operating expenses: I would have estimated a 5% increase, but recent headcount reductions will probably neutralize the increase. ZEV Credit Sales: Somewhere between 0 and $100M. Hmm...I'll pick $50M. Operating Income: Essentially the same as last quarter. Sundries: Brings the adjusted GAAP net loss to $638 million, or $3.77 per share. Analysts prefer Non-GAAP, so right around $3.00 per share.

Hit Him with Your Best Shot

Feel free to take your shots at CoverDrive. And, while doing so, make sure to compare his forecasts with those of others.

You could start with other forecasts at Seeking Alpha. A truly respectable forecasting effort was made by Special Value last year. I'm sure he wishes he could have this one back: 2017 GAAP EPS of ($4.12) and 2018 GAAP EPS of ($1.34). At least he forecast losses in those years.

Moving further into bull territory, there is ValueAnalyst, who only four months ago was convinced Tesla would be profitable in 2018, and hence eligible to join the S&P 500.

Or, if you want to go full bull, consider Victor Dergunov, who in April was confident Tesla's average sales price would rise this year (it has fallen), and that Tesla would make 5,000 Model 3 cars per week in 2018 (oops), and that before 2018 ended Tesla would be making 10,000 Model 3 cars, with 500,000 total production next year (sorry).

And those pale in comparison to Mr. Dergunov's truly ebullient projections about Tesla Energy and SolarCity successes.

If you want to step things up a level, then compare the Q3 forecasts of CoverDrive with those of Ben Kallo, Adam Jonas, or Ron Baron.

So, as I say, feel free to put CoverDrive head-to-head with the competition.

I'll get things started by noting that CoverDrive has not accounted for any revenues from the sale of transferable tax credits in Nevada (Tesla was recently awarded another $20 million or so).

(GM's EV crossover: coming sooner than you imagine.)

Next Up: the 2018 Forecasts

In his most recent masterwork on Tesla, Andreas Hopf claimed the enterprise was “structurally unprofitable.” While Hopf offered an impressive amount of evidence and analysis to support that view, he did not attempt any financial forecast.

Hopf’s claim provoked CoverDrive to run some numbers. CoverDrive made some generous assumptions about how fast Tesla can ramp up the Model 3, and what gross margin Tesla can hope to achieve. He incorporated those assumptions into his financial model to come up with an estimate for Q1 2018.

CoverDrive then made some even more exuberant assumptions about the further ramp-up during the year, and came up with an estimate for Q4 2018.

And the results? Unfortunately, not quite yet ready for prime time. I have CoverDrive’s preliminary numbers, but he has indicated he’s unwilling to have the published until they undergo critical scrutiny.

The Montana Skeptic Brain Trust

And, who provides such scrutiny? Why, the Montana Skeptic Brain Trust, of course. The Brain Trust dates back to my first article, and its membership has been slowly growing.

The Formal Brain Trust

And who are the members of the (formal) Brain Trust? A dissimilar group of people with a wide range of ages, interests, geographies, backgrounds, political bents, and attitudes toward EVs. Some of whom I’ve met in person, and some of whom are only virtual acquaintances.

About the only thing the members of this formal group have in common is the confidence that, even if not adopted by all or any of the others, their views will be respected and considered. The differences in opinions and attitudes among the members are happily tolerated, and indeed appreciated, with not the slightest compulsion to conform.

The Informal Brain Trust

There is also a much larger informal Brain Trust. It comprises everyone who comments on my articles. While some portion of the comments is (unfortunately but inescapably) useless, there are many from which I learn a great deal.

That is as true of posts from those who tend to agree with me as it is of posts from some of who enjoy taking shots.

Among my most dogged critics has been doggydogworld (Dog Eats Dog World). When doggy puts me in the dog house, as he sometimes does with his informed and insightful posts, I usually deserve it.

Escaping the Inner Ring

Speaking of a brain trust, it's no secret that I'm an admirer of Daniel Kahneman's Thinking Fast and Slow. It is an extraordinary illumination of the cognitive biases that blind us all.

I have a follow-up volume to recommend: How To Think, by Alan Jacobs. (The subtitle is, A Survival Guide for a World at Odds.) Here's the review from The Wall Street Journal. For those who cannot access it, here's a shorter review.

Jacobs has been thinking about thinking for a long time. He appreciates that real thinking is not "thinking for yourself." It's thinking with others. And he appreciates the effort and awareness required to escape from what C. S. Lewis called the "Inner Ring" of conformity and belonging.

My sense is that, last night, those gathered for the semi unveiling were part of the Inner Ring.

