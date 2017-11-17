Tesla Truck Unveil: Desperate Times Calls For Desperate Measures

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) set high expectations for its Truck reveal in Hawthorne on Thursday, with CEO Elon Musk claiming that the unveil will “blow your mind clear out of your skull and into an alternate dimension”.

As such, there is rarely any doubt that Mr. Musk is talented when it comes to building excitement with desirable product ideas. However, none of these desirable product ideas - Roadster, Model S, Model X, Model 3, Powerwall, or Solar Roof - have proven to be cost effective or economical or made a dime for Tesla. The current prognosis for Model 3 is also grim.

With the Company losing hundreds of millions of dollars per quarter and burning cash at a rate of over a billion dollars a quarter, the question for the Thursday unveil was if Mr. Musk could come up with a truck unveil that could make any economic sense.

Instead, as we assess below, what transpired was a massive disappointment as what was unveiled made no economic sense to Tesla whatsoever.

Tesla revealed two different trucks at the event. Most of what we cover in the article is about the larger truck which was the focus of Elon Musk’s attention. In our view, with these trucks, Tesla now has yet another cash burn vector with no chance of ever recovering the investment.

Truck Specs

As to be expected, several specs on the truck are very attractive, at least on the surface:

0-60 in 5 seconds empty and 20 seconds fully loaded: While this is an attractive spec, one has to wonder about the truck longevity and safety implications of accelerating and decelerating a multi-ton behemoth at these rates.

While this is an attractive spec, one has to wonder about the truck longevity and safety implications of accelerating and decelerating a multi-ton behemoth at these rates. 500-mile range: This is an attractive spec, but the size of the battery to achieve this spec was not given. Tesla claims sub 2kWh per mile, which we do not find credible and suspect that is likely only in the most favorable of the situations. Even assuming a generous 2kWh per mile, which we repeat is unlikely even with excellent aerodynamics, we are looking potentially at a massive 1 MW battery.

This is an attractive spec, but the size of the battery to achieve this spec was not given. Tesla claims sub 2kWh per mile, which we do not find credible and suspect that is likely only in the most favorable of the situations. Even assuming a generous 2kWh per mile, which we repeat is unlikely even with excellent aerodynamics, we are looking potentially at a massive 1 MW battery. 4 independent motors: These motors provide redundancy in case of failure and thus increase reliability. According to Mr. Musk, the truck can run with even 2 motors.

These motors provide redundancy in case of failure and thus increase reliability. According to Mr. Musk, the truck can run with even 2 motors. 400 miles charge in 30 minutes: This charge capability claimed by Tesla, if true, would suggest that the charger is about a 2MW or larger. This type of load is not inexpensive to support. For reference, Tesla’s current Superchargers max out around 150 kW.

This charge capability claimed by Tesla, if true, would suggest that the charger is about a 2MW or larger. This type of load is not inexpensive to support. For reference, Tesla’s current Superchargers max out around 150 kW. Enhanced Autopilot is a standard safety future: We expect that this will likely be standard on most new trucks in the 2019 to 2020 time frame.

We expect that this will likely be standard on most new trucks in the 2019 to 2020 time frame. 1-million-mile guarantee: This is nice for the customer but comes at a cost to Tesla.

This is nice for the customer but comes at a cost to Tesla. 7c per kWh price of energy -Tesla guaranteed: It is unclear how Tesla will guarantee this. At first blush, this would appear to be an ongoing subsidy from Tesla to customers.

It is unclear how Tesla will guarantee this. At first blush, this would appear to be an ongoing subsidy from Tesla to customers. $1.26 per mile: This appears low, and the math shared by Tesla does not add up. We will address this in a future article.

This appears low, and the math shared by Tesla does not add up. We will address this in a future article. Pricing of $250K. Tesla does not make any money for Model S and X at an ASP of about $100K. Can Tesla make any money on a much bigger truck, much lower volume truck, with 10x or more the battery size, 4 motors, at an ASP of $250K? Call us skeptical. We view this as a likely yet another negative gross margin venture at the stated prices.

Tesla does not make any money for Model S and X at an ASP of about $100K. Can Tesla make any money on a much bigger truck, much lower volume truck, with 10x or more the battery size, 4 motors, at an ASP of $250K? Call us skeptical. We view this as a likely yet another negative gross margin venture at the stated prices. $5,000 reservation: With production in 2019, will there be many takers who will reserve today and hope to get the truck in two years or whenever it is that Tesla can produce the truck?

The Not So Good And The Answered

It was no surprise that Elon Musk took no questions at the event. As such, we do not believe many of the claims would not have stood to scrutiny with good questioning.

Also, in addition to not taking questions, much about the trucks was not revealed.

Neither the battery size, nor the battery weight, not the effective payload was discussed. There are important pieces of information necessary to evaluate the technology.

No customers or partners announced - one should have expected a large fleet operator to be prominently present for the unveiling of a development this size. Note that when Nikola One electric truck was announced last year, the Company claimed 7,000 deposits with orders of around $2.3B. Given that Mr. Musk has been claiming that Tesla has been working closely with customers on the truck design, it is quite telling that the Company did not announce any partners or orders.

No production plans were revealed. Where exactly is this going to be produced and how? With Fremont already bursting at the seams and no place to add anything, is the truck going to be produced at a different facility? If so, is 2019 production even remotely realistic? Note that, Model 3, which was supposed to be a simple effort, seems to be taking at least 2 years to go from prototype to production. Can a brand-new truck platform be done before 2020? We are extremely skeptical. We would not be surprised if this is a 2021 product.

The new Megacharger infrastructure is not going to be cheap. How is this going to be funded?

Elon Musk claimed the Megachargers will be powered by solar panels. How? Note that Mr. Musk made similar promise for Superchargers many years back, and these promises have not yet come to a pass for the simple reason that the logistics make no sense. At the root of it, solar panels do not have the energy density to support this application. How is Tesla going to do this for even bigger truck chargers? If Tesla is going to do it, where is the money going to come from?

It Is The Economics, Stupid

The problem with Tesla truck is that of simple economics.

As can be seen from the image below (source: Statistica), US Class 8 truck sales in all but two of the last 10 years have been less than 200,000 per year. The total truck market, including all types of trucks, is only about a million units. In other words, trucks are a small market compared to the approximately 17 million cars that were sold in the US during 2016. The Class 8 truck market, in particular, is tiny!

It is interesting to note that six vendors, Freightliner, International, Kentworth, Mack, Peterbilt, and Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF), have respectable share of the market, which they have been holding relatively steady over the last decade. The top players, in spite of their relatively dominant shares, have not been able to eat into the market shares of the other players significantly. This dynamic indicates that the market is fragmented with diverse needs and likely to remain fragmented regardless of if Tesla, or anyone else, offers a unique solution. All of these vendors have extensive service and distribution networks and customer relationships that will be hard to displace.

Can Tesla truck meaningfully gain market share in this segment?

It is also worthwhile to note that, several, if not all, of the vendors have active electric truck programs. Ahead of the unveil, market leader Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) pointed out that it is already shipping short haul electric trucks and has been running autonomous trials in Nevada since 2015.

As such, EV drivetrains and batteries are near commodity technologies, and there is literally nothing that Tesla can do that these other vendors cannot do in terms of BEV technology.

As far as autonomous driving is concerned, it is likely that most of these vendors will not fund in-house efforts but will partner with autonomous technology suppliers such as Waymo, Aurora, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Delphi (NYSE:DLPH), Bosch, Embark, TuSimple, nuTonomy, Optimus Ride, etc. In other words, these vendors are likely to get to a similar competitive position as Tesla without significant capital expenditures.

In our view, given the diverse market with strong incumbents, and lacking service, support, and charging infrastructure, Tesla will struggle to get even 1% of this market by 2020. Note that, after 5 years of shipping Model S, Tesla’s market share for the last several quarters has saturated at about 0.5%.

Even if Tesla can be wildly successful and get to about 10% market share by 2025, we are looking at shipment rate of about 20,000 units a year. At an ASP of about $250,000 per truck, in revenue terms, this is roughly equivalent to selling about 40,000 Model X cars. This level of business is inconsequential to Tesla in light of its massive valuation, which is based on expectations of millions in annual shipments.

It is also important to note that Tesla will need to make massive capital expenditures in terms of truck design, autonomous design, truck manufacturing, service infrastructure, distribution infrastructure, and charging infrastructure. Competitors who enter into BEVs will have all of this infrastructure except for the charging aspect. In other words, the competition in the space will be at a huge advantage in terms of getting to BEV trucks.

Given Tesla is starting from a market share of “0”, it will find it extremely hard to have positive gross margins on its truck. Even at a 10% market share, 20,000 units is not a lot of units to allocate the massive capex burn.

Given the low volume and large capex, the chances of Tesla ever making any profit on these trucks are slim to none. Given entrenched competition and slow ramp, we are skeptical that Tesla truck business can reach profitability even a decade after it starts shipping its first truck.

Even to get started, the plan requires that Tesla produce a reliable and manufacturable truck. Given Tesla’s track record, with manufacturing problems in 7 of the last 9 quarters, this is no easy task. More so given that there is, as of yet, there is no manufacturing plan for the truck.

All things considered, Tesla has a tough path ahead of it, and we fail to see how the Tesla truck can make any meaningful contribution to Tesla in the intermediate or long term. Beyond providing an excuse for raising capital, we fail to see the purpose of the truck unveil.

Roadster

In a surprise announcement, Elon Musk also unveiled a new Roadster. The specs for the car, in typical Elon Musk style, are truly spectacular. It is going to be very nice sports car. At $250K or so a piece, it is also going to be a small niche car.

But this vehicle will not be in the market until 2020! Why is Mr. Musk unveiling products that are three years away?

We suggest that desperate times call for desperate measures. Mr. Musk understands that, given the Model 3 problems and no profitability in sight, at a billion plus per quarter burn rate, Tesla needs massive capital infusion.

Announcing products like the trucks and the Roadster that are, at the minimum, 2 or 3 years away, achieves two purposes:

Crowdfunding through deposits.

Capital raise through yet another bright object on the horizon.

