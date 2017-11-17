Alkermes: Bearish Technicals But Several Value Drivers In 2018

Readers who have done their due diligence should purchase a pilot position in the stock. I would look for technical strength and positive developments to confirm the turn around before adding.

Stock price performance has disappointed over the past year and three years. Bearish technicals suggest a move even lower is possible in the near term.

Shares of Ireland-based Alkermes (ALKS) have fallen close to 15% in 2017 and finished the past three years slightly in the red as well. With shares at lows, bearish technical action suggests the stock could fall back into the low $40 range.

ALKS data by YCharts

The company has been plagued by a string of bad news that has brought the share price down to current levels. They missed first quarter estimates due to "seasonality and pricing", with management blaming inventory destocking for weaker Vivitrol sales. Results presented from a study evaluating ALKS 5461 for addressing treatment resistant depression left Wall Street wondering how approvable the drug candidate was. Things got worse when a New York Times article highlighted questionable lobbying and marketing tactics, accusing the firm of "shrewd use of political connections despite scant science to prove the drug's efficacy". Data from a pivotal study evaluating antipsychotic drug candidate ALKS 3831 in schizophrenia achieved its primary endpoint, but concerns over weight gain "weighed" shares down further. Regulatory and political uncertainty in addition to continued questions regarding Vivitrol sales trends pushes bearish sentiment even higher.

Things got bad enough that the company had to issue a public rebuttal to disparaging comments made by Senator Kamala Harris, who made public his intention of investigating the way that Alkermes marketed Vivitrol to lawmakers and prison officials. The company was asked to hand over marketing and financial records in addition to internal reports. Strong words exchanged included the following comment from Dr. Anna Lembke, chief of addiction medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine

Alkermes has taken unethical drug promotion to new depths by enlisting judges, law enforcement personnel, and legislators to favor Vivitrol over proven treatments. Alkermes' actions undermine public health.

While I typically avoid companies under such public and government scrutiny or in those in the midst of a possible investigation, I still wanted to look under the hood here and see if there were any catalysts coming up that could cause shares to rebound.

For the third quarter the $7 billion dollar company announced cash and equivalents of $568.9 million, while total debt amounted to $282 million. Management lowered expectations for full year 2017 revenue to a range of $850 million to $880 million (from a previous range of $870 million to $920 million). This included lowered Vivitrol net sales estimates of $265 million to $275 million, down from a prior range of $280 million to $300 million. Research and development expenses were predicted to fall in a range of $400 million to $420 million.

On the bright side, third quarter revenues rose 21% to $217.4 million, while sales of proprietary products grew 34% year over year. GAAP net loss for the quarter was $36.3 million. Quarterly net sales of Vivitrol grew from $55.8 million to $69.2 million, while net sales of Aristada grew 75% to $24.5 million. Manufacturing and royalty revenues (from Risperdal Consta, Invega Sustenna/Xeplion and Invega Trinza/Trevicta) grew slightly to $79.4 million, while manufacturing and royalty revenues from Ampyra/Fampyra almost doubled to $24.5 million. Keep in mind that after a judge invalidated four of Acorda Therapeutics' (ACOR) patents for Ampyra, generic competition could enter the market in mid-2018 instead of 2027.

Looking ahead, I believe there are several catalysts and factors that could cause shares to bounce back in 2018.

Recently results from a National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA)-funded study were published in The Lancet, which compared Vivitrol and buprenorphine-naloxone (two treatments for opioid dependence). The drugs were found to be similarly effective, and it is possible that with its small market share this and other studies could help Vivitrol further penetrate the market. Management also believes that positive commentary from FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb on the need to promote use of existing approved therapies to combat opioid addiction could be translated into policies that boost sales. An example of this would be the 21st Century Curest Act providing $1 billion in new funds to battle the opioid epidemic.

Figure 2: Vivitrol growth potential scenarios (source: corporate presentation)

On November 16th the company announced that their NDA for Ariprazole Lauroxil NanoCrystal Dispersian (designed for initiation of Aristada extended-release injectable suspension in treating schizophrenia) was accepted by the FDA. They were granted a PDUFA date of June 30th- this would be an important development because administration would replace the need for 3 weeks of concomitant oral aripirazole with the first dose of Aristada. In addition to providing this convenient single injection product, phase 4 data presented in September could also boost sales. Results showed that switching patients with inadequate response or intolerance to Invega Sustenna to treatment with Aristada led to improvement in schizophrenia symptoms at the end of six months.

Figure 3: Launching into high growth market (source: corporate presentation)

NDA submission in January to the FDA for ALKS 5461 is an important catalyst that shouldn't be overlooked. Chief Medical Officer Craig Hopkinson stated that the novel drug candidate is an important medicine in the depression disease space and one of the key reasons he joined the company. He believes that healthcare providers will be quite receptive to a safe treatment option for patients who don't adequately respond to traditional anti-depression therapy.

Figure 4: Substantial opportunity for ALKS 5461 (source: corporate presentation)

ALKS 3831 is the company's oral, broad-spectrum antipsychotic candidate for treating schizophrenia for which positive results were already reported from the first pivotal study. Wall Street will now be paying attention to metabolic properties and effects on weight gain, and the company is guiding for additional data to be presented in the near term and next year. Top-line data from the second phase 3 study assessing weight gain of olanzapine versus ALKS 3831 should be forthcoming in fall of next year.

Figure 5: Arrested weight gain in mid-stage study (source: corporate presentation)

Submission of their NDA for ALKS 8700 in the blockbuster oral multiple sclerosis market and important data for ALKS 4230, their immuno-oncology agent, are expected next year as well. The later candidate is designed to activate intermediate affinity IL-2 receptors and could increase the number of tumor killing immune cells. Management has stated that four dose escalation cohorts have been enrolled with encouraging results to date to be presented at a major medical meeting in 2018. So far data has clearly shown a dose-dependent effect on circulating CD8 T cells and natural killer cells with minimal effect on immunosuppressive regulatory T cells.

Alkermes is a Buy

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the stock. I would look for technical strength and positive developments to confirm the stock is turning around before adding to the position. This idea is also more appropriate for readers who wish to avoid stocks with only one key asset or extreme binary risk, as Alkermes has several irons in the fire and potential value drivers.

There are several risks to thesis that should be taken into account. Disappointing data for any number of early and late stage studies (ALKS 3831 and ALKS 4230 come to mind) could result in significant downside, as would delays in the NDA filing and approval process for late stage assets such as ALKS 8700 or Ariprazole Lauroxil NanoCrystal Dispersian. Regulatory downthumb is a significant concern that would weigh down shares in the event of a CRL or other delays, while investigation into sales and marketing practices (along with continued government scrutiny) is an important risk factor as well.

