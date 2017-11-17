The Right Time To Buy Johnson & Johnson

Based on a DCF, DDM, and comps model, JNJ is certainly not on the clearance rack, but has an enticing valuation for the benefits you get from the stock.

The right time to buy a dividend growth stock is widely debated. No investor wants to feel like they are over paying for a stock, yet mega cap dividend aristocrats like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter &Gamble (PG) and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) are widely sought after. These stocks are attractive because of their dividend and stable gains. To add insult to injury, the nine year bull market has stock valuations at an all time high. This leaves investors who want to buy these stocks with two fundamental options: hold onto your cash and wait for the market to correct, or invest today and pray said correction does not occur anytime soon. The risk of the former is your cash potentially stays stagnant for years and you miss out on gains, while the issue with the latter is the market could crash tomorrow and you'd be in the red. Neither option sounds ideal and accurately timing future market moves is near impossible.

Investment Thesis

For a young investor, now is a decent time to buy JNJ. The stock is currently priced about $140. This is by no means a value play at this price, but according to my DCF, dividend growth model, and comp model, JNJ is trading at a reasonable valuation. The dividend, stable growth, and future pharmaceutical opportunities that JNJ possesses is worth paying a little extra for. For people who have been in the stock for 20 years, now may not be the best time to add. However, young people, or those who have just started buying stock, never had the opportunity to buy JNJ 20 years ago when it when trading at $30 per share.

Future Growth & Stability

Below is a graph of JNJ's EPS and the dividend growth. That is what stability looks like. The stock has been steadily increasing EPS while rewarding investors through an annual dividend increase of roughly 15-20 cents. It makes sense that the valuation of this stock is high, because you are getting a high quality and relatively low risk investment. From a fundamental analysis perspective, there are no complaints about JNJ. They have a current ratio of 1.32, so their ability to cover their debt obligations is not an issue, their ROE has been steadily gaining to its current level of 27.38. Finally, overall healthy growth of revenue and free cash has been observed. The conclusion from analyzing financial performance of JNJ is that there are no red flags.

Data from Zack's investment research

The innovative pharmaceutical pipeline of JNJ is one of the main reasons I think this stock will continue to climb. JNJ is tackling difficult diseases and their products aim to increase the quality of treatment to their customers. The consumers and medical devices businesses provide stability and some growth to JNJ, but the pharma segment is where the most potential exists to drive growth. JNJ currently has about 20 individual therapies in their pipeline that are at least in stage three. These 20 therapies aim to treat over 40 conditions. Most of their late stage drug pipeline is focused on oncology. Their treatments are targeting cancers including lymphoma, prostate cancer, and ovarian cancer. For a full list of their pipeline click here. They also are developing drugs to better treat depression, psoriasis, HIV, and the flu. Their therapies are innovative and have the potential to better treat common diseases that do not all have reliable treatments at this point in time. This pipeline brings JNJ a vast amount of potential. Company leadership at JNJ has the knowledge and experience of how to develop quality drugs that are approved by the FDA, which is critical due to the difficult approval process.

Although JNJ has a robust pipeline, there is some concern around patent expiration. One of their leading therapies, Remicade, now has a competing product called Infectra produced by Pfizer. This is one issue that JNJ management addressed during their Q3 earnings call saying that in markets where JNJ competes with biosimilars, the JNJ product has held 90%+ market share. This is reassuring data in the short term and it appears that JNJ has maintained first mover advantage even after their patents have expired. However, as time goes on, more opportunity is presented for competitors to bring products to market and to advertise their products. This could potentially degrade JNJ market share slowly over time.

Another interesting thing worth noting is insider trades and institutional trades of the stock. Insiders recently have been selling more than they have been buying, which could be a result of great stock performance to date or a gloomy outlook expected. Nonetheless, it is still interesting to take a look at the actions of people who know the ins and outs of the business and its outlook extremely well. For me this is not a deal breaker, rather just another data-point to consider. From an insider trades aspect, it has mainly just been two people selling of shares over the last six months. I do not think this is overly alarming. I also do not think that the institutional data is anything to fret over. There is a mix of companies buying and selling JNJ shares. If it was completely one sided that all institutions were selling, I would be more concerned, but investment professionals are always going to be in disagreement to some extent about different names.

(Image is from CNN Money - last six months of insider trades)

(Image is from CNN money)

Discounted Cash Flow

The first valuation method used to analyze JNJ is a discounted cash flow model. To project future revenue and free cash flow, numbers from the past ten years were analyzed. The revenue outlook is a YOY growth rate. From the image below, it is evident that in recent years JNJ's revenue growth has slowed by about 1.3% annually, to about 2.1% YOY. It is reassuring that the 5-year and 10-year figures for mean and median numbers are not vastly different. This means that the revenue growth generally stays consistent every year.

The free cash numbers seen below is a number as a percent of total revenue. Overall, JNJ has consistently had about 20.75% of their revenue become free cash. Having stable revenue growth and free cash metrics makes it so that the DCF model is more accurate. It can be expected that for a mature company like JNJ that numbers stay in these guidelines, barring any significant business shift.

Author made these images using MorningStar Data

In the DCF model a revenue growth rate of 2.12% was estimated over the next five years and a FCF % of revenue figure of 20.75% was inputted. This results in the FCF estimate in 2018 of $15.2B is less than the 2017 actual number of $18.4B. In 2017, JNJ FCF % of revenue was 25%. This is significantly higher than their median and average numbers over the past 5-10 year. To be conservative I used the 5-year median percentage until further data supports that JNJ can continually have a FCF % of revenue figure of 25%.

Author made this image using MorningStar Data

To estimate the terminal value in this model, the Gordon Growth technique was used. A perpetual growth of 2.2% was assumed. This is slightly outpacing the economy, and given that JNJ is a mature company and is growing revenue at over 2% annually, a growth rate of 2.2% is viable. From here, cash flows were discounted at a WACC of 7.07% to get a fair value price per share of $110.66. This price per share value is approximately 20% below what JNJ is currently trading at.

Author made these images using MorningStar Data

Dividend Discount Model

The next methodology used to value JNJ was the dividend discount model.

The following assumptions were applied to the calculate a fair value of about $437:

Dividend growth rate of 6.5% - Average growth over the past 8 years is 6.98%. JNJ has been one of the most consistent companies when it comes to increasing their dividend. Due to slower dividend growth in the past 4 years, the terminal growth rate was adjusted to 6.5%. There is no indication that JNJ intends to stop increasing their dividend at around this rate.

2018 dividend of $1.36 - This assumes that JNJ increases their quarterly dividend from 84 cents to 88 cents in 2018, equaling $3.52 total year dividend. This is a conservative estimate, typically the quarterly dividend is hiked by 4-5 center per quarter in recent years.

CAPM of 7.31% (See WACC image above for calculation inputs)

Based on the dividend JNJ pays the fair value of the stock is $437. I do not think that JNJ is going to appreciate in price by a 3X multiple anytime soon, but it is interesting to see how the DDM result is so different from the DCF model when changing the metric (Dividend versus free cash) that the stock is being valued on. Based on the DDM, JNJ has a tremendous amount of growth potential.

Comparable Company Analysis

The final valuation technique performed for JNJ is a comparable company analysis. The chart below shows that JNJ is on par with their peer group and industry for the most part. JNJ also seems to be relatively on par with the market as a whole. A couple highlights are JNJ's P/E multiple and the Price/FCF are attractive compared to the market and the industry. Overall, looking at multiples does not provide overwhelming evidence that JNJ has a ridiculously high valuation, but the stock is not cheap.

A couple other noteworthy data points are the following: The three year average P/E for JNJ is about 19.8 and the current forward P/E is 18.1 This provides evidence that JNJ is propped up a little higher than usual currently. However, in lieu of strong earnings the forward P/E is below the current P/E of 24.3. I do not live and die by the P/E ratio and ultimately do not give it that much weight in the overall due diligence process. However, I think that tracking it overtime provides a decent baseline for valuation purposes.

Conclusion

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder after analyzing JNJ. There is no doubt that this mega cap is a high quality stock to own. The company has had superior financial performance, offers stability to a portfolio, and pays a great dividend. I am personally long on their future pipeline and thing that there will be big top line pickups in 2018-2022. However, these assumptions were not baked into the DCF because the FDA approval process is extremely rigid and many variables can change in the next few years before products are on the market. In addition to that, since JNJ has a $65B top line, a new product will have to be on the market for a few years before it is able to gain the momentum to have a noticeable impact on revenue numbers. Based on data from the DCF and comparable company model, the valuation is not cheap however, I do not think it is overly inflated compared to other stocks in today's market. Trying to invest in JNJ at a cheap valuation would be extremely difficult to do, since this name does not typically go on sale. I believe that JNJ can jump to $160-$180 per share over the next year and is worth adding if you have the capital and do not already own a stake in the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JNJ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you have any questions or would like an excel version of my model please email me at seanwarneke@gmail.com