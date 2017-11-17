Play The Death Of Retail With 2 New ETFs

If you are a believer in the death of retail, two new ETFs launched today, which may be of interest to investors. Today, ProShares launched the Decline of the retail store ETF (EMTY) and the Long online/short store ETF (CLIX).

EMTY

The appealing aspect of EMTY is the fund plays on the theme that online/e-commerce retailers will continue to eat into their businesses and will continue to decline. EMTY offers daily short exposure, through a basket of equally weighted retailers who generate the majority of their sales in-store. As is shown in the index description below, to be included in the index a company has to have at least 75% of its sales from in-store sales. To get a rough idea of how the underlying index would perform there is some data available from the index provider, since the index was created at the end of June 2017. Since EMTY shorts this index, the chart shows that the index has declined since its inception, which is a positive.

Index/Benchmark Description

"To be included in the Solactive-ProShares Bricks and Mortar Retail Store Index, a retailer must be characterized as receiving at least 50% of its revenue from retail operations; receive 75% or more of its retail revenues from in-store sales; and be a U.S. company. In addition, a retailer must have a market capitalization of at least $500 million, a six-month daily average value traded of at least $1 million, and meet other requirements. The index is rebalanced monthly and reconstituted annually." EMTY Index description

Portfolio Holdings

Since EMTY is equally weighted there is no valuable information from looking at the top 10 holdings, the more valuable information can be seen by looking at the industry breakdown of the companies that EMTY holds. Apparel, department stores and supermarkets make up the top 3 industry groups for EMTY and those 3 areas are where there is the most distress.

CLIX

The appealing aspect of CLIX is the fund plays on the theme that online/e-commerce retailers will continue to take market share from traditional retail stores. CLIX offers 100% long exposure to a basket of companies classified as online/e-commerce retailer, and offers 50% short exposure to brick & mortar retailers, which is the same group of stocks that EMTY shorts. To get a rough idea of how the underlying index would perform there is some data available from the index provider, since the index was created at the end of June 2017. The chart shows that the index has performed very well since its inception and is up over 11%, compared to the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), which is down over 2%. As you will see when I cover the holdings of CLIX, one of the main reasons for the outperformance is the large weighting to Amazon (AMZN) & Alibaba (BABA).

Index/Benchmark Description

"The ProShares Long Online/Short Stores Index combines two specialized retail indexes into one. It is 100% long the ProShares Online Retail Index, which tracks retailers that primarily sell online or through other non-store channels, and 50% short the Solactive-ProShares Bricks and Mortar Retail Store Index that brings together traditional in-store retailers. The positions are rebalanced monthly: Retailers in the 100% long portion of the index include U.S. and non-U.S. companies. To be eligible, retailers must: be classified as an online retailer, an e-commerce retailer, or an internet or direct marketing retailer, according to standard industry classification systems; have a market capitalization of at least $500 million; and have a six-month daily average value traded of at least $1 million and meet other requirements. When the index is rebalanced, it is weighted so that no company may exceed 24% of the value of the index, the sum of companies individually weighing more than 4.5% may not exceed 50% of the value of the index, and the total weight of all non-U.S. companies will be capped at 25% of the value of the index. The long portion of the index is rebalanced monthly and reconstituted annually." CLIX Index description

Portfolio Holdings

Unlike EMTY, which is equally weighted, CLIX is top heavy, because Amazon holds a 24% weighting and Alibaba holds a 15.84% weighting. Combined these two make up nearly 40% of the long allocation of CLIX and have been the driving force behind the performance of the underlying index of CLIX.

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe both these ETFs are worthy of further research because they are right at the center of a major trend and offer investors a way to tactically play the retail landscape either by shorting brick & mortar retailers or pairing a long position in e-commerce companies with a short position in brick & mortar in one package. For investors considering these funds there are risks to consider like each fund being brand new, EMTY is an inverse fund, so there is the compounding of daily returns risk and with CLIX it has concentration risk given two companies account for roughly 40% of long exposure.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in CLIX sometime in the future.