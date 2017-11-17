Home Depot: Total Return And Dividend Growth Play

Home Depot three-year forward CAGR of 12% is good and will give you good growth with the increasing need for home improvement products as the population and economy grow.

Home Depot Has increased its dividend for 8 of the past ten years and presently has a yield of 2.2% which is an above average.

This article is about Home Depot (HD) and why it's a buy for the dividend growth investor and total return investor. Home Depot is one of the largest retailer and renter of home improvement equipment and building supplies.

Home Depot is 8.8% of The Good Business Portfolio. HD has had good times and sometimes even better times. The company has steady growth and has plenty of cash it uses to buy back shares and increase the dividend.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Home Depot has a great chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for all five years.

Fundamentals of Home Depot will be reviewed on the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Home Depot passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Home Depot does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with eight years of increasing dividends and a 2.2% yield. Home Depot is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The five year average payout ratio is moderate at 42%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by opening new stores in foreign countries, increasing the dividend and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. HD easily passes this guideline. HD is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $195.0 Billion. Home Depot 2017 projected cash flow at $10 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.8% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The one-year forward CAGR of 12.0% easily meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Home Depot can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth in the United States and foreign economies. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. HD passes this guideline since the total return is 174.28%, more than the Dow's total return of 78.75%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $29,900 today. The total return in the good year of 2013 was 32.59% compared to the DOW gain of 27%, a moderate beat. This makes Home Depot a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow and the need for more home improvement products are needed. As an added plus we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes (both domestic and foreign) which will increase earnings. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. HD's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a recently increased target price to $171.0, passing the guideline. HD 's price is presently 4% below the target. HD is under the target price at present and has a fair PE of 20, making HD a fair buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants great future total return growth and an above average increasing dividend. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and an above average yield makes HD a good business to own for income and growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes HD interesting is the potential long-term growth as the economy grows and you have an increasing dividend for the dividend growth investor.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Home Depot beats against the Dow baseline in my 58.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 58.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 174.28% makes Home Depot a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steady increasing income. HD has an above average dividend yield of 2.2% and has had increases for eight of the last ten years making HD also a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The Dividend is estimated to be increased in February 2018 to $1.00/Qtr. from $0.89 or an 11% increase.

DOW's 58.0 month total return baseline is 78.75%

Company Name 58.0 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Home Depot +174.28% +95.53% 2.2%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on November 14, 2017, Home Depot reported earnings that beat expected by $0.02 at $1.84 and compared to last year at $1.60. Total revenue was higher at $25.0 Billion more than a year ago by 8.0% year over year and beat expected revenue by $450 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line is increasing and having a good increase compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out in February 2018 and is expected to be $1.88 compared to last year at $1.44, a good increase.

Business Overview

Home Depot is one of the largest retailer and renter of home improvement products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters

The Home Depot is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers. Its DIY customers are home owners purchasing products and completing their own projects and installations. The Company assists these customers with specific product and installation questions both in its stores and through online resources and other media designed to provide product and project knowledge. Its DIFM customers are home owners purchasing materials themselves and hiring third parties to complete the project or installation. Professional Customers are primarily professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, repairmen, installers, small business owners and tradesmen."

Overall Home Depot is a great business with 12% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing need for more home improvement materials. The good earnings and revenue growth provides HD the capability to continue its growth as the cash flow increases. One concern is the extra debt HD is taking on to aggressively buy back shares of its stock.

Also as a tailwind, we have President Trump wanting to lower corporate taxes on income. As the corporation tax rate is lowered earnings of Home Depot business income should increase.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.9%), and the FED has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The FED projects for one more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slowly; they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From November 14, 2017, earnings call Dennis Craig A. Menear (Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and President) said

Sales for the third quarter were $25 billion, up 8.1% from last year. Comp sales were 7.9% from last year, and our U.S. stores had a positive comp of 7.7%. Diluted earnings per share were $1.84 in the third quarter, up 15% versus last year. I'm incredibly proud of our performance given that this quarter was one marked by an unprecedented number of natural disasters, from hurricanes and flooding to earthquakes and wildfires. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all of our associates and communities who are directly impacted. As they always do, our associates and suppliers did an incredible job supporting those in the paths of these natural disasters. They worked tirelessly and under difficult circumstances to get product where it needed to be, often as they too faced disruption in their own lives. Though our store teams worked tirelessly to reopen stores as quick as possible in the wake of these events, several of our stores, particularly in the areas like Puerto Rico, St. Thomas and St. Croix, were forced to remain closed for an extended period of time. Our solid performance in the quarter was driven by outstanding execution across the entire organization, though our results were not solely due to storm-related activities. We saw a broad-based growth across our geographies. Every region posted positive comps in the quarter, but the storms did impact the variability in performance across the regions. Internationally, both Mexico and Canada posted another quarter of positive comps in local currency."

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Home Depot business and shareholder return with an increase in future cash flow growth. HD has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows.

HD has increased its machine-tool rental business and even rents large digging machines as shown below.

Source: Home Depot Web site

Takeaways

Home Depot is a good investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its slightly above average yield and a great choice for the total return investor. Home Depot is 8.8% of The Good Business Portfolio and is in trim position. I have been greedy and have let Home Depot grow to a large position of the portfolio, and I will trim it a bit in the future. If you want growing dividend income and great total return HD may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

Recently on November 16 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 11.4% of the portfolio to 11.2%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Dubai Air Show was great for Boeing, and they beat Airbus in orders.

Increased the position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.0% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income and to take advantage of the recent dip in price.

Wrote some LB December 15, strike 47.5 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out.

Increased the position of L Brands (LB) to 3.2% of the portfolio, I believe the downturn in LB is well overdone.

Increased the position of GE to 4% of the portfolio, a full position. GE has now become a value and income play. You have to let the new CEO have some time to turn around this giant company.

Sold Harley Davidson (HOG) position from the portfolio and will watch it see if President Trump cuts corporate taxes or brings foreign profits back at a low tax rate. This sell gets rid of an underperformer and makes room for a company with more present growth.

Added a starter position of 3M (MMM) at 0.5% of the portfolio. They have a good steady dividend history, a dividend king with 58 years of increasing dividends and great total return. Please see my article on 3M, " 3M: Dividend King With Great Total Return ".

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.8% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 6.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot is 8.8% of portfolio and Boeing is 11.2% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 11% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Home Depot beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report. S&P Capital IQ raised its one-year target to $272.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over in a couple of weeks.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, AMT, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, LB, MMM, ADP,

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.