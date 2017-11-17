Lexington Realty Trust: Am I A Fool?

A look at what kind of growth I expect for LXP going into 2018.

One of the most read authors on SA suggested LXP is a value trap and buyers are yield chasing.

Prolific SA author Brad Thomas wrote an article on Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) a few weeks ago, suggesting that LXP is a value trap. In that article, he wrote:

I am amazed to see so many investors who own shares in a REIT simply because of the enticing yield, without any consideration as to whether the principal is safe. Thanks in large part to the internet, stock writers are consistently pumping yield 24-7 without providing any fact-based analysis as to whether the stock is safe or whether the dividend is sustainable.

I am confident that I do not own any REIT simply because of an enticing yield. I am a total return investor and invest in stocks with a wide variety of yields, currently ranging from 0% to 15.3%. Even when I buy my riskiest, highest-yield stocks, such as Uniti (NASDAQ:UNIT) or Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG), my thesis includes a belief in capital appreciation.

It was precisely the lack of capital appreciation potential that caused me to label Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) a value trap and avoid investing in it despite its attractive dividend and dividend growth rate.

Naturally, I am aware that my thesis for capital appreciation can be dead wrong. The fundamental nature of a "value trap" is that a stock appears to be cheap because it is trading at a low multiple when there is actually something fundamentally wrong that will prevent it from trading at a higher multiple in the future.

Often, it is easier to see a value trap from the outside, but it is important to take as honest a look possible at our own investments to determine if we fell into a value trap. Am I a fool who stepped into a trap?

So-So Performance

I initially started due diligence of LXP late in 2016. At the time of my first article on the REIT, I was not a shareholder, but it was on my watchlist. I stated:

Overall, I believe that Lexington is currently at a bargain price and expect that it will continue to be a bargain as REIT values in general face headwinds.

I purchased my first shares in March of 2017 and became an enthusiastic buyer in May. All of my purchases have been at under $10.

Source: TradingView

As things sit right now, I have a total return around 10% over the last six months, with about a third of that being in the form of dividends. However, that is only part of the story, several times since I have purchased, the price has dipped low enough that I have little to no capital appreciation.

Taking a look at the broader chart:

Source: TradingView

The trend has been relatively flat for the year. So while the short-term gain of 10% in six months is great, there is a reason to suspect that is more due to fortuitous timing than a stable upward trend when looking at the chart.

Should I sell now, realize my gains and redeploy my money? I have no problem being a "trader" if it gets better returns. Does my investment thesis still stand? Can I expect ongoing growth in both the share price and dividends?

Brad's Concerns

Brad does an excellent job relaying the facts as far as LXP's progress in transforming its portfolio. Readers unfamiliar with their efforts should take a look at his article. Instead of rehashing what has already been said, I will focus on the areas that Brad suggests are negatives that lead to his conclusion that LXP may be a value trap.

One of the core points of Brad's argument appears to be LXP's office exposure. He states:

Note: As noted, LXP has over 50% of the portfolio leased to office tenants. The percentage of investment-grade rated tenants is 37%. There is more risk in owning office buildings, as the buildings require more capex when a tenant vacates.

He then posts three tables, which he uses as a basis for commentary, and concludes:

As I ponder LXP's 6.8% dividend yield, I think out loud… The payout ratio is high, so modest dividend growth is expected The portfolio has enhanced office exposure with higher risk lease rollover The consensus growth is weaker than the peers The company has a history of dividend cuts

The most sensible way to approach Brad's points is to take them one by one and see how much impact they have on my initial thesis.

#1 High Payout Ratio

Source: Brad Thomas

89% is indeed a high payout ratio. However, this number does not match what LXP is reporting in its supplement.

It calculates a 73.9% payout ratio year to date using $0.525 in dividends and $0.71 in AFFO. There is a very large difference between the two payout ratios; which one do we believe?

AFFO can be a tricky thing; there is not a specific standard for calculating it. That allows for AFFO between different REITs to be less than fully comparable. And it also allows for things to be hidden from the headlines.

Given the radically different numbers suggested, I think it is important to take a closer look at how LXP is calculating AFFO.

Source: Q3 Supplement

This cutout is taken from the Q3 supplement page 13, showing AFFO adjustments from Q3 for 2017, 2016 and nine months 2017 and 2016.

The purpose of AFFO is to provide a picture of cash flow on an ongoing basis. It is adjusted to ignore any one-time costs or benefits.

The adjustments that LXP makes from FFO to AFFO are limited and appear sensible. The litigation reserves are funds that were set aside to pay a legal settlement, which clearly falls into the one-time expense category. The good news is that the legal fees have amounted to a few million over the last year and were accounted for under G&A, so ongoing, we should see lower G&A expenses.

It also makes an adjustment for gains from debt satisfaction and one-time loan losses. Finally, it adds back in funds spent on transaction costs. All of that appears to be reasonable, and it leads to a reasonably sized net adjustment.

Capital Expenditures

There is one reality that is not included in the AFFO adjustments, which might be of concern if your goal is to determine how easily LXP is covering its dividend. As Brad pointed out several times, office buildings have higher cap-ex when a tenant vacates.

In theory, TI and leasing costs are voluntary. In a cash squeeze, LXP could simply stop negotiating new leases and these costs would go to zero. As a practical matter, a REIT that cannot negotiate new leases has one foot in the grave. So I want to make sure it can afford a level of TI and leasing costs appropriate to the size of its portfolio in addition to the dividend.

Since LXP's portfolio has a significant number of office buildings, we want to make sure we are accounting for that cost. The challenge is that the TI costs are associated with the particular lease and are not run through the income statement. Instead, it is recorded on the balance sheet as an asset and then depreciated over time on the "depreciation and amortization" line.

Since the FFO calculation starts with net income, the cap-ex is never included. Some companies will include an adjustment in their AFFO calculation for recurring cap-ex. LXP has chosen not to do so. These are the kinds of differences you have to watch out for when comparing AFFO between companies.

To find the capital expenditures, you need to look at the cash flow statement, under "cash flows from investing activities". Unfortunately, this line item does not differentiate between cap-ex for tenant improvements and other cap-ex. However, LXP has done the work for us and includes another number it calls FAD (funds available for distribution).

Source: Q3 Supplement

Again, these numbers are provided in the supplement available through the investor relations website. It provides numbers from left to right of Q3 2017, Q3 2016, first nine months of 2017 and nine months of 2016.

These adjustments start from the AFFO number and remove the impact of non-cash items and add the impact of cash items excluded from the previous calculations.

One thing that is more common in office REITs in the straight-line adjustment tends to be rather large. This is due to long-term leases that have regular escalators, resulting in much larger rents being collected towards the end of the lease.

GAAP straight-lines the rent over the term of the lease, which results in a gap between actual cash being collected and revenue being recorded. Early on in the lease, the revenue recorded using GAAP is higher than cash, and towards the end of the lease, GAAP revenue will be lower.

LXP has a rather large impact from straight-lining due to its long lease terms. Since we are concerned about the safety of the dividend in the near term, not if tenants pay their contracted rent 10 years from now, that is a crucial adjustment.

Additionally, we have the adjustments for TI and lease costs, which are immediate cash expenses, even though they will be amortized over the term of the lease.

Overall, the adjustments appear to be sound and it leads us to $53,953. When calculated per diluted share, that gives us $0.218 for Q3 and $0.637 for nine months. That suggests a dividend payout of 80.2% and 82.4% respectively.

I would suggest that using the FAD calculation is a more conservative measure of dividend safety than AFFO.

#2 Turnover Risk

Source: Q3 Supplement

Above is page 30 of the Q3 supplement. One of the elevated risks of office properties is turnover. Since these leases often involve elevated TI and leasing costs, it is important that a REIT actively manages its rollover schedule to avoid significant spikes.

It appears that LXP's schedule is well-laddered, and it has been proactive in renegotiating leases before they expire. One of the things I like about LXP is that it provides very detailed information about its leases. In its supplement, pages 31-38 sort the leases by type and expiration date. Allowing high visibility of significant expirations.

Two major expirations were addressed in the recent conference call; Swiss RE accounts for roughly 1/3rd of expiring revenue in 2018 and is expected to leave. LXP is exploring leasing or selling the building, and in the worst case scenario, there is a $33 million non-recourse mortgage on the building. The second is a FedEx (NYSE:FDX) building that management seems confident will renew. That accounts for roughly 20% of expiring revenue in 2019.

Management is guiding for $20-25 million in TI and leasing expenses in 2018, which are slightly lower than the expected $28 million this year. Going forward, there appears to be a stable rhythm to lease rollover. There is high visibility of what leases are coming up, and management has been upfront with which leases are likely to be the issues.

Additionally, LXP has made consistent efforts to reduce its office exposure, and increase industrial, which tends to have lower costs. Its goal is 55% industrial to 45% office. It has been approaching this target methodically, buying industrial properties and selling office properties.

In my opinion, the risk is being managed and does not present a threat to the dividend.

#3 Consensus Growth

Source: Brad Thomas

Much of Brad's article relies on consensus AFFO estimates from FAST Graphs. The problem with consensus estimates is that they can be wrong. In this case, we know they are not even close to accurate because LXP just reaffirmed its guidance for $0.95-0.97 for 2017.

Therefore, the -17.7% that looks so scary is actually -1% to +1%. Taking the midpoint, 0%. Going into 2018, there is no reason to believe that AFFO is going down. LXP has $691 million in acquisitions and build-to-suits coming online in 2017. The acquisition activity was heavily weighted to the third and fourth quarters, meaning it has not yet experienced a full quarter of revenue for about $400 million of that activity.

Meanwhile, its dispositions are going to come in around $300 million. This means that LXP has been a net acquirer in 2017 and will be experiencing top-line growth in 2018. There will be some drag in early quarters of 2018 as LXP expects to dispose of another $250-300 million, much of which will be weighted towards the first half. That impact should be offset as those funds are redeployed.

The bottom line is that being a net acquirer this year will create top- and bottom-line growth next year. Additionally, the bulk of the expirations is Swiss RE, which expires in December, so that will not have a material impact on 2018's numbers.

LXP should have good AFFO growth in 2018; I estimate 8-10% for an AFFO of $1.04-1.06.

#4 History Of Dividend Cuts

Yes, LXP did cut its dividend in 2009... so did a lot of other REITs. My advice that if you suspect we are headed for another similar real estate driven recession is to get out of all REITs. Even those that managed through without cutting their dividend experienced significant price declines.

One of the biggest benefits to buying stock in REITs as opposed to investing directly in property is that you can sell it nearly instantaneously and come back a year or two down the road and buy back in after the pain is over.

I do not put a lot of emphasis on history. No company cuts their dividend... until they do. If they do, it does not really matter if it is their first time. Having a rule against investing in a company that has cut their dividend would cross out a lot of quality REITs. Including names that are praised by Brad Thomas such as Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), Kimco (NYSE:KIM) and First Industrial (NYSE:FR).

REITs in general have very high payout ratios compared to most other dividend-paying corporations. In part, due to tax rules, and in part due to investor expectations. Investors like REITs because they pay out substantially all of their taxable income. The catch is that when economic factors cause a significant drop in taxable income, REITs do not have the ability to have significant retained earnings to cover the dividend if the situation is not resolved quickly.

When you invest in a REIT, you are taking on the risk associated with their assets being able to continue producing revenue. That is why much of my analysis of REITs is focused on the micro level, and the properties they are purchasing or selling.

On that level, I think it is very clear that LXP is fundamentally a different REIT today than it was in 2008. Indeed, my entire investment thesis relies on my belief that LXP has a superior property mix, higher-quality properties, and a stronger balance sheet than it had in the past.

Concerns about dividend cuts should be determined by looking at the financial situation today and expectations for the future. Companies that have never cut their dividend should not be exempt from such scrutiny.

Conclusion

After diving into the data, it appears to me that LXP has a dividend payout ratio in the low 80s, using the more conservative FAD number. That is low enough to be in my comfort zone, and I think the recent dividend raise to $0.71 is conservative.

I believe that the dividend could start growing more aggressively in a year or two; however, I do not consider this a strong dividend growth investment. I expect most of my gains to come from the current dividend and capital appreciation.

In my opinion, LXP has its lease rollovers well laddered. Future turnover should be manageable and will continue to provide opportunities to reduce office exposure through sales to reach the stated goal of 45% office and 55% industrial.

Office buildings require a little more time from an investment standpoint to pay attention to significant lease expirations given the potentially high costs of TI. That is certainly something investors should keep their eye on to spot on developing issues. However, office leases have benefits as well that have faded from the Wall Street narrative. Namely, they are very long, which lends itself to high occupancy levels and reliable, built-in rent increases.

The consensus estimates are absurd numbers that are clearly wrong. Looking into the near future, AFFO is going to be flat for 2017, mostly due to the significant dispositions in 2016. Since LXP was a net acquirer in 2017 and will be in 2018, AFFO growth should resume at a healthy rate.

My expectations for LXP are 8-10% AFFO growth, low dividend growth and potential for some multiple expansion assuming the market responds favorably to the year/year growth and the increased industrial exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LXP, UNIT, WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.