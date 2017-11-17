Dissecting The Miller Opportunity Trust With A Risk Model

Expect the Miller Opportunity Trust to have twice the volatility of the S&P 500, based on its current risk profile.

I saw an article earlier this week in the Washington Post entitled "Bill Miller is staging one of Wall Street's most closely watched comebacks." It goes over his much publicized fall from fund manager fame nearly a decade ago and how he’s trying to make a comeback with his own company and his old funds, namely the Miller Opportunity Trust (MUTF:LMORX) and the Miller Income Fund (MUTF:LMCMX). There is little actual data in the feature except that his Opportunity Trust is outperforming the S&P 500 this year. I took a look at Miller Opportunity Trust (“the Trust”) through the lens of a risk model. I found some telling data points that I wouldn’t expect to find in such an article. But, in my view, these data points are far more informative as they point specifically to what has to go right to deliver Bill Miller the redemption he seeks.



The analytics package I used makes estimates of future volatility based on current portfolio holdings. It also provides return attribution information such as passive, active, factor-driven, and idiosyncratic components, but I’m going to stick to a static risk analysis to keep this article concise.



The first thing I noticed was that, as of 9/30/17, Miller Opportunity Trust’s long equity holdings had an estimated market beta of about 1.6. Said another way, all else held constant, if the market were up 10%, the Trust should be up about 16%. Or if the market dropped 10%, the Trust should be down about 16%.



For perspective, below is the Trust’s market exposure history:



Miller Opportunity Trust - Historical Market Exposure

Source: AlphaBetaWorks Mutual Fund Analytics

The first thing of note above is that the Trust’s portfolio market exposure in late-2007 was 180% (1.8 market beta). One does not have to dive into a heap of granular attribution data to surmise that high market beta was likely a major reason behind this fund’s poor performance during the financial crisis. But I digress. Current market exposure stands at 160%, has been steadily increasing since mid 2015, and is at its highest level since early 2011. As far as equity mutual funds go, most have market betas ranging from 0.80 to 1.20. Miller Opportunity Trust is currently on the high end of the mutual fund spectrum for market risk.



The Trust has additional exposures beyond market beta. The chart below provides a snapshot of its major factor risk exposures versus the S&P 500:



Miller Opportunity Trust - Significant Factor Exposures

Source: AlphaBetaWorks Mutual Fund Analytics



Above, the red bars represent the factor exposures of the Trust while the black bars represent the S&P 500. The 1.6x market beta mentioned earlier is shown on the left. In addition, other factor exposures featured above include tilts more heavily toward sectors such as Financials, Consumer Discretionary, Health Care, and Industrials as compared to the S&P 500. Relative under-weights include Consumer Staples, Technology, and Utilities. The negative Size factor above is indicative that the Trust leans toward smaller cap companies (or at least companies with small-cap characteristics), while the slightly negative Value tilt suggests the Trust leans slightly toward a growth profile over value.



These tilts reflect tacit bets made by the manager toward (and away) from these factors and / or factor exposures that are a byproduct of good old bottom-up fundamental analysis and research. But how a portfolio arrives at given factor profile - the investment process - is largely irrelevant here. The risk profile speaks volumes.



How important are these tilts towards high market beta and other factors? Or, rather, why should one care? Below I provide two charts.



The chart below shows the proportions of expected future variance (volatility) between factor and residual (stock-specific) components for the Trust:

Miller Opportunity Trust - Factor and Residual Risk Components of Predicted Variance

Source: AlphaBetaWorks Mutual Fund Analytics



Above, factor-based variance dominates, while stock specific variance is relatively small. These proportions are not atypical of mutual funds. What is notable, however, is the total predicted annualized volatility of 18%. By comparison, the predicted annualized S&P 500 volatility is on the order of 9.5%. In short, investors should currently expect the Opportunity Trust to be twice as volatile as the S&P 500.



Finally, let’s look at a buildout of the factor risks that create this difference in the Trust’s expected volatility versus that of the S&P 500:

Miller Opportunity Trust - Significant Factor Exposures relative to S&P 500

Source: AlphaBetaWorks Mutual Fund Analytics

Above, high market beta is the largest driver of the Trust’s expected variance from the S&P 500. In addition, the Trust’s smaller cap exposures as well as tilts towards financials make a difference. Finally, the Trust’s very low Technology factor exposure will have some impact on variance versus the S&P 500.



In summary, there is a host of insight to be had by using a robust risk model with holdings data to analyze a any fund, whether it be mutual, smart beta, or hedge. With the above data, one cannot predict whether Bill Miller will indeed make a comeback with strong nominal returns. But if he does, given his most recent risk profile, such a return to mutual fund fame would be largely predicated on a major up-move in the market, financials, and/or smaller-cap stocks, with the market being the most impactful among these variables.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.