Tesla Unveils Trucks It Doesn't Need And A Car It Does

Rethink Technology business briefs for November 17, 2017.

Tesla's Semi will be better than diesel in every way, but can Tesla afford to build it?

Tesla (TSLA) unveiled its long awaited semi trucks at its Hawthorne, California design center last night. In virtually every way, the Tesla Semi is superior to a diesel semi. Not only will the Tesla Semi perform better than a diesel truck, but Tesla claims that it will offer lower total cost of ownership.

The Semi offers better performance by virtue of the high torque provided by its four electric motors. The unladen Semi is capable of 0-60 mph in 5 seconds, a number that until the advent of the Model S was respectable sports sedan performance. Even with a full load of 80,000 lbs, the Semi still reaches 60 mph in 20 seconds, far faster than a diesel.

The Semi is also better at climbing hills, and can tackle a 5% grade at 65 mph versus 45 for diesel. But what is truly remarkable about the Semi is its range of 500 miles, carrying a full 80,000 lb load at 60 mph. Tesla doesn't quote the size of the battery pack, but based on the specified energy consumption per mile of 2 kWh, a 500 mile range would require a million Watt-hour pack.

The Semi is packed with innovations. It offers a sleek exterior with a 0.36 drag coefficient. The driver sits in the center of the cockpit with two touch panels providing all information. Tesla will provide the ultimate connected truck, with fleet management built in. And Enhanced Autopilot is standard. Tesla guarantees Semi against breakdowns for a million miles, partly on the built-in redundancy of its four electric motors.

Musk is very serious about breaking into trucking, so much so that he plans to offer the Semi with a lower total cost of ownership than diesel. Semi will offer 20% lower cost/mile, at $1.26/mile for a typical route carrying a full load.

The innovations and performance offered by the Semi should make it very desirable, but the claimed lower cost of ownership compared to diesel should scare Tesla investors. The diesel semi has evolved into its current configuration because it offers the lowest cost/mile for cargo transportation on highways. If Tesla intends to beat that, it probably means that Tesla is going to take a loss on its trucks.

And this is why Tesla didn't need the trucks. The last thing Tesla needs is more loss making products. I sympathize with the noble intention of providing a more environmentally friendly form of truck. But Tesla's need to make a profit should still take priority. Tesla does no environmental good if goes bankrupt.

Tesla is now accepting $5000 deposits on the Semi, with deliveries scheduled to start in 2019. I doubt that the deposits will constitute a de facto capital raise as with the Model 3. The trucking industry is probably going to hang back for the most part, to see if Tesla actually delivers on its Semi promises.

Musk's “Easter Egg” in the Semi

Hidden inside one of the Tesla Semis at the event was Tesla's next Roadster, which rolled out with Franz von Holtzhausen, Tesla's chief designer, at the wheel. Franz took the car for a brief spin around the audience before delivering it back to the stage.

The new Roadster is a ground-up rethinking of the exotic sports car. It has all wheel drive powered by three motors that can push it from a standing start to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds, and 100 mph in 4.2 seconds. Musk wouldn't quote a top speed, but said it would be more than 250 mph.

Even more remarkable than its performance is the car's range. The new Roadster packs a 200 kWh battery pack that gives it 620 mile range at 60 mph. The large pack is necessitated by the fact that most owners will not drive the car so sedately.

The Roadster carries a supercar price tag as well, with the Founders Series at $250,000. Even a base reservation is $50,000. At those prices, I don't expect Tesla to be flooded with reservations, but its not inconceivable that Tesla could raise $1 billion or more. That would come to 20,000 base model reservations. Tesla may not know how to make a profit, but it knows how to raise capital.

The car Tesla should be building rather than the Model 3

It occurs to me that the new Roadster is the car that Tesla should be building now, rather than the Model 3. The Roadster, if it ever gets built according to plan (by 2020) will almost certainly be a profitable car.

If we think about Tesla building the new Roadster today rather than in 2020, and in place of the Model 3, the picture of Tesla becomes very different. The Roadster is clearly not a mass market car and doesn't require a miracle of high volume production on the order of the Alien Dreadnought. It could be accommodated at Fremont with little capital investment.

Swapping the Roadster for the Model 3 also removes the raison d'etre for the Gigafactory. Without the enormous capital expenses of the Gigafactory and a new production line for Model 3, Tesla becomes more sound financially, with less debt.

With the much larger gross margin of the Roadster, Tesla would probably be profitable, even if still saddled with the ridiculous SolarCity merger. Tesla would have found its niche as an ultra premium car brand, and be well positioned to introduce a much improved, better made Model S2.

Tesla would become the Apple (AAPL) (as in the days of the early Macs) of the automotive world, profitable but perhaps not taken seriously. But Tesla could have built upon that base, as Apple has, whittling down its manufacturing costs, while introducing innovations such as a self-driving car that actually works. Eventually, Tesla would have moved down market, introducing the Model 3 sometime around 2025.

The new Roadster is a gorgeous car and a missed opportunity. I continue to rate Tesla a sell.

