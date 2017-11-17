Federal Reserve Watch: The Declining Balance Sheet

This will be particularly true during the upcoming holiday season and that is why we must keep a close eye on Fed operations to understand exactly what is going on.

Still, there is a lot of other things going on in terms of Federal Reserve operations that cloud the interpretation of what it is doing.

Over the past eight weeks, the Fed's securities portfolio has declined, and the size of the Fed's balance sheet has also fallen.

The Federal Reserve has been in its new regime of balance sheet reduction for eight weeks now, and the total assets recorded at the Fed have dropped by $10.1 billion to just under $4.5 trillion. This is the decline that has taken place in the Fed's balance sheet from September 20, 2017, until November 15, 2017.

I am watching the Fed's actions so closely at this time because of the major importance of this activity at this time.

Over this eight-week period, the amount of US Treasury securities in the Fed's portfolio has dropped by $8.8 billion. Note, however, that the amount of mortgage-backed securities in the Fed's portfolio has risen by $5.4 billion. Reducing the size of the securities portfolio is not the easiest thing to do.

Confusing the issue somewhat is what is happening to Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks, a proxy measure of the excess reserves in the commercial banking system. Since the Federal Reserve began its current operations, excess reserves in the banking system have increased by $128.4 billion to reach a total of $2,357.8 billion.

The primary reason for this increase is that the Federal Reserve believes that it needs to back off from its very high level of reverse repurchase agreements, a tool that uses the securities that exist on its balance sheet, in order to smoothly remove securities its portfolio.

Reverse repurchase agreements have been used since October 2014, the time that the Fed ended the third round of its quantitative easing program in order to reduce the amount of excess reserves that are in the banking system.

Note that the use of reverse repurchase agreements neither changed the size of the Fed's securities portfolio nor did it reduce the amount of total assets on the balance sheet. It did, however, reduce the amount of excess reserves in the banking system, something that Fed officials wanted to do in order to continue its program of periodic increases in the Fed's policy rate of interest.

Allowing these reverse repurchase agreements to run off not only gets the Fed's balance sheet back to a more normal mode of operation.

Furthermore, the reduction in reverse repurchase agreements also results in the increase in excess reserves at this time and provides extra liquidity to the banking system to offset any dislocations that might be caused by the reduction in the Fed's outright holdings of securities.

All other parts of the balance sheet have stayed pretty much the same since the balance sheet reduction efforts began.

At the present time, the Federal Reserve is still planning to increase the target range for the Federal Funds rate by another 25 basis points in December. And, Fed officials are still talking about three more 25 basis point increases during the calendar year of 2018.

There has been some concern lately, however, about the flattening out of the yield curve. Right now, the yield curve is the flattest it has been for a long time.

There are two worries about a flat or even a negatively sloped yield curve.

First, there is the concern about bank income as a flat yield curve lowers the net interest margin that commercial banks can earn on their lending. Second, a flat or negative yield curve is usually connected with a looming economic correction.

Neither of these options are good for the Federal Reserve.

So, as we now move into the holiday season of the year, we will get more and more operational factors hitting the Fed's balance sheet. For one, currency in circulation usually increases seasonally as the use of cash generally rises beginning with the Thanksgiving season and continues to rise through the end of the year. This movement of cash usually reduces excess reserves in the balance sheet unless the Fed offsets the movement by open market operations.

In addition, Federal government deposits generally tend to increase during the last six weeks or so of the year. This, too, tends to reduce excess reserves in the banking system unless offset by open market operations.

These two reasons may also contribute to the Fed's rationale for the recent buildup of excess reserves in the banking system due to the reduction in the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

Needless to say, these operational factors can hide what the Fed is trying to do during this time of the year. We will just need to watch what the Fed does during this time to get as good a read on whether or not the Fed is really executing its program to reduce the size of its securities portfolio and reduce the size of its balance sheet.

