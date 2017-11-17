Keryx: The Solution Is The Problem

Yes, I am still long Keryx (KERX). Sometimes it seems unbelievable even to myself. I first bought the stock before Auryxia was approved as a phosphate binder, rode it up to $18 and then down to $3.50, adding several times to my position, so that I am down "only" ~20% on my average price. I was patient through the supply interruption and held my breath until the drug's approval for IDA. Never I would have expected the stock to hover close to its all-time low after the IDA approval, but this is where it stands now. - As we will see, in an intricate way this very success has significantly contributed to the current slump.

First of all, the most recent figures:

In the third quarter, doctors wrote 24,900 scripts for Auryxia, which translated into net revenues of $13.6m (leaving aside the small international contribution, which I will ignore throughout this entire article). Just these two figures, together with the gross retail price of $1,100 per 200 pills and the sustained expenses (excluding R&D), tell us quite a lot of things:

Average net revenue per script $466 Annual net revenue per patient $5,592 Average net revenue per pill $2,33 Gross/net discount 58% Weekly script run-rate 1,900 Patients on Auryxia as of 9/2017 (each patient needs 12 scripts per year) 8,256 Current annual revenue run-rate $46m Patient life time value (patients stay on dialysis for 4 years on average) 22,368 Patient acquisition cost (9m expenses of ~$90m / Net patients acquired in 9m) (Patients on Auryxia as of 12/2016 were 4,345) $23,000

First of all, the substantial discounting has lead to an enormous erosion of net revenue per script and, as a consequence, to a huge reduction of patient life time value. As a reminder: in Q4/15 net revenue per script was 30% higher!

So this means that, despite better script growth, Keryx still spends more on patient acquisition than a patient's life time value. I.e. it destroys value.

But why did the gross/net discount rise so much? Presumably the company wanted to have perfect coverage in place at the time of the IDA launch and needed to accept greater discounts in order to get some of the larger payers on board. So this is why the solution to all of Keryx worries, i.e. the IDA approval, suddenly appears itself to be a huge part of the problem.

Now consider that IDA scripts will be for only 90 pills and you see why investors are nervous: While IDA patients will stay on the drug for a much longer time than phosphate binder patients, they also take significantly less pills, so their overall life time value might not be that different - while Keryx would need to greatly reduce its patient acquisition cost in order to start generating value.

Another factor contributing to the sell-off certainly was the total absence of any company guidance coupled with the near impossibility to gauge progress from IMS figures, given that IMS will simply show the sum of all scripts without differentiating between IDA (90 pills) and phosphate binder (200 pills).

Add that the company has obviously lost some trust due to the supply interruption plus a perceived general lack of predictability and you will understand why the stock is down. The market simply wants to see sales first.

So why am I still long? Simple: I figure that overall expenses won't rise much, as the same nephrologists that prescribe phosphate binders also treat the majority of IDA patients. This is why patient acquisition cost will come down a lot. Moreover, there is not much promotion in IDA and Auryxia is the only FDA-approved drug for this indication. There are hundreds of thousands of patients suffering from IDA that don't tolerate generic iron supplements and hundreds of thousands that are on IV iron and would certainly like to get rid of infusions. In addition, the substantial discounts affect over-proportionally the dialysis setting where many more patients don't have commercial insurance compared to pre-dialysis IDA patients.

So even if the average discounts remained at the current level, the company should do fine, but I expect net pricing to improve over time, as payers will appreciate Auryxia's excellent value proposition. Effectively, the drug would still save them money even if it had a much higher cost per pill, as it reduces the need for IV iron infusions inclusive of potential related complications and improves the general wellbeing of IDA patients.

What is currently priced in by the market is simply too little and requires a profound distrust in management to make at least some sense.

There are currently over 8,000 patients on Auryxia and, despite the many headwinds, Keryx has demonstrated that it can effectively double their number in about one year. While the overall phosphate binder market declined, Auryxia grew market share. Assuming another 5,000 patients until Q3/18, the annual net revenue run-rate would reach $74m and almost cover expenses. We just need a relatively small number of IDA patients and the company breaks even.

How many exactly? - Assuming an annual burn-rate of $120m, Keryx needs another $46m of revenues, corresponding to roughly 20m pills or 18,500 patients taking 3 pills per day. Given the huge, untapped market opportunity and the very broad label, this should be easily achievable. Consider that despite all its struggles Auryxia has a 3.7% market share in the highly competitive phosphate binder market. The same share in the much easier IDA market would already lead to over 30,000 patients on Auryxia, representing roughly $75m of net revenues and leading to significant net profits for Keryx.

I understand the market's skepticism (and agree with some of its reasons), but ultimately the bare facts and figures talk a different language. There is an excellent chance for Keryx to succeed. Everything north of a weekly script run-rate of 5-6,000 will be profits.

And finally, this company's value is not determined by its net profits, as every large pharma with its established sales force could simply add Auryxia to its bag and probably do an even better job in acquiring patients at a much lower cost. So at a fully diluted current market cap of roughly $800m (including the implied dilution of the convert in the share count), the market is pricing in only ~$200m of peak sales, representing ~4% market share in both the phosphate binder and the IDA market - which means it is probably too fearful of yet another failure. My bet is that Keryx will do better this time.

