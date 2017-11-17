Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Holds Its Own On SPX Surge

As the SPX surged and continued with strong follow through, the VIX gave back some ground but did not dive as in similar past sessions.

Stocks (DIA, SPY, QQQ) surged higher Thursday, particularly small-caps (IWM) and the Tech sector (XLK). CNBC cited strong earnings data (especially from Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO)), as well as the passing of the tax reform bill by the House of Representatives as the primary drivers of the move upward.

Utilities (XLU) and Energy (XLE) were the only sectors to post losses as prices fell for both WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) and Brent crude (NYSEARCA:BNO). Baker Hughes' rig count will be released Friday.

Financials (XLF) also largely missed out on Thursday’s growth as Treasury yields were little changed.

The dollar (UUP) appreciated against some currencies and depreciated against others, though by Thursday evening the dollar index was up about 10 basis points.

The primary driving force was likely the House’s passing of the Tax Reform bill, although it was widely expected. Eyes are now on the Senate, where there is less certainty as to the results.

A potential market mover for Friday is the release of October Housing Starts data.

Shout Out

Today, we feature an article from MarketWatch written by Ryan Vlastelica:

Beneath a calm surface, the stock market is undergoing a major change.

At the beginning of the paper, the author notes a few interesting characteristics of the behavior of the S&P 500 in 2017:

There have only been eight sessions where it closed with a move of at least 1% in either direction. The benchmark index also recently set a record for how long it has gone without a decline of 3%. As of November 14, it hasn’t closed with a drop of 0.5% in 50 sessions, the longest such stretch since 1968, according to data from LPL Financial.

The “major change” referred to in the article’s title is with regard to the correlations of the S&P 500 with its component sectors, as well as the individual stocks of which it is comprised. Mr. Vlastelica writes:

Beneath the daily moves of the major indexes, however, things have been a lot more dramatic, with individual stocks no longer marching in lockstep with the overall market, as had largely been the case for years… Per DataTrek’s analysis, average sector correlations were 81% between 2012 and October 2016. Last month, however, they came in at 37%, the lowest level since the crisis.

And this phenomenon is not limited to the S&P 500. As seen in the chart below, markets all over the world are experiencing some of the lowest correlations and volatility in recent history:

From there, the author goes on to discuss the impact of lower correlations on active management, suggesting that lower correlations might facilitate increased potential for active managers to outperform their benchmarks.

At the end of the article, Mr. Vlastelica cites Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, who had this to say about the relationship between volatility and sector correlation:

"Correlations are the ’secret sauce’ in equity market volatility,” Colas wrote. “When correlations are high, volatility will be elevated because sectors tend to trade in the same direction. When sectors move more independently, actual volatility will drop (everything else equal) as marginal winners offset losers."

We believe that Mr. Colas is correct in his assessment, and in particular we believe that active managers really do have the opportunity to reassert themselves. That game can be quite dangerous however, as much of the performance in equities this year has been driven by momentum names such as the FAANG stocks. This implies that while it may be easy to "add value" as an active manager, paradoxically it may still be quite difficult to beat the market.

We’d be interested to hear your thoughts on that last claim. Do you think the relationship between sector correlations and low volatility is as definitive as Mr. Colas makes it out to be? Let us know in the comments section.

Thoughts on Volatility

The large run-up back near all-time highs in SPX indeed did reduce spot VIX on the Thursday session, as may well be expected. But the impact on futures was reasonably muted, which to our mind indicates the hesitation on the part of active players to buy into the thesis of a return to bargain basement levels in vol. The front-month came down a bit. We saw the M1-M2 widen out some, but the spread is already quite wide given the time left to expiration on the Dec. contract (32 days left to expiration).

Even the spot VIX itself was not that exaggerated given Thursday’s action:

We believe that spot VIX’s reticence to dive as it has in past session on strong upward movement signals more pushing about in upcoming sessions.

On Tax Reform

Jackc77 offered his interpretation on tax reform and market reaction in the previous MVB.

Jackc77 does offer interesting commentary on perhaps why this round of tax reform differs from past reductions. We agree that there is very little meat left on the bone for explicit long-term reductions in capital gains (always possible I suppose; New Zealand for instance has no capital gains tax at all).

What tax reform is really about so far as it concerns investors boils down less to cap gains and more reductions in corporate tax rates and a repatriation holiday of sorts. So in this sense, it is rational for investors to get excited over these kinds of changes to the code.

As a follow up to how corporate tax reform issues may well still impact investment portfolios in the here and now, igorvass offered the following scenario a couple sessions ago:

The final paragraph is what most interests us, and we find the scenario to be rather plausible.

Realized Volatility Distributions

One of the ongoing themes of 2017 has centered not on low implied vol but rather on how low realized vol has been. Understanding realized vol has important implications not only for vol traders (VXX, XIV, etc.).

It is in this spirit that we would like to consider the historical distribution of monthly S&P returns going back to inception. SA Contributor Vance Harwood shares an interesting study on how SPX realized 20-day volatility compares empirically vs. a “True Gaussian Process”. We take this to mean that if we used the empirically derived mean vol and variance and used those statistics to build a bell-shaped curve, it would look more like the reddish distribution (Gaussian Sim).

The blue data shows the actual distribution that has unfolded since 1950. Mr. Harwood demonstrates through the visualization just how skewed the data have in fact been.

We would like to point out three important differences exist that are worthy of consideration in today’s historic low-vol environment. Relative to the Gaussian Sim:

The realized distribution is shifted to the left: significantly lower average vol than the Sim would predict. Has a very long right tail. So while the typical realized vol is quite low compared to “the average”, realized vols that are very much higher than the Sim have turned up with great frequency over the last 67 years. The peak of the realized distribution is quite a bit lower than the peak of the more orderly Sim. Note how much bulk lives left of the realized peak.

Naturally, it is important not to treat past as prologue. But there is value in looking at the distribution and ascertaining how differences between theory and reality may provide scope for improving one's trading or investing strategy.

Our belief is that the shifting of realized vol to the left of theoretical vol probably results in more "winning streaks" for those short volatility via options or associated products than many intuitively guess at. On the other hand, on the rare occasion where there is a blow-up, committed short-vol strategies tend to get burned pretty bad. Months of gains can be forfeited in a matter of a few days.

We’d love readers' thoughts on this topic. How does it impact trading strategies? How should it impact trading or investment tactics?

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section. As always, trade ideas, questions, and general sharing are appreciated.

We are looking to get a piece out on the ECB wind-down of its QE program along with the Fed’s methodical and well telegraphed reduction of its balance sheet in the next couple days.

As a final note, we’d like to thank readers for the quantity and quality of contributions.

