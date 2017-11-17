Lockheed Martin Inches Closer To My Price Target

Over the last two weeks or so, I’ve spent a lot of time looking at the Aerospace and Defense sector. The sector's gain of 30% in 2017 has almost doubled the S&P 500’s return. While I am bullish on the sector, I felt that Raytheon (RTN) and Northrup Grumman (NOC) are overvalued at current levels. I found General Dynamics (GD), on the other hand, to be undervalued. Which camp does Lockheed Martin (LMT), a name my wife and I own in the March to Freedom Fund, fall into? Defense spending by the United States government is expected to be approximately $600 billion next year. As the world’s largest military weapons manufacturer, Lockheed Martin stands to be a major beneficiary of this spending increase. Let’s examine the company’s third quarter earnings report to find out if the stock is trading at an attractive valuation.

LMT reported Q3 earnings numbers on 10/24/2017. Earnings per share were $3.24, a 10% drop from last year’s number. This number also missed analysts’ expectations by 2 cents. EPS were down primarily because the company had a nice gain after taking a controlling stake in the Atomic Weapons Establishment in the United Kingdom last year. Adjusting for this one-time event, earnings per share were down a few pennies on a year over year basis. Revenue came in at $12.17 billion. This was a 5.4% increase from Q2 2016, but still missed estimates by $640 million. Management did mention that the company’s backlog now exceeds $100 billion. Even with the miss on EPS and sales, Lockheed’s management raised their 2017 outlook EPS figure to $12.85-$13.15 from $12.30-$12.60. Revenues expectations were raised to $50 billion - $51.2 billion from $49.9 billion - $51 billion. As you might recall, management had previously raised these figures in the Q2 conference call.

Aeronautics drove much of the company’s sales growth. Aeronautics is responsible for making fighter jets and military transport air craft such as the F-35 Lightning II and the C-130J Hercules transport plane. The F-35 was credited as being a major reason this division saw 14% growth year over year. Aeronautics is predicted to generate more than 40% of revenue in 2017. Rotary and Mission Systems, which will likely account for less than a third of 2017 revenues, grew 3% in the quarter. This division houses combat ships and naval electronics as well as Sikorsky’s Black Hawk helicopters. Missiles and Fire Control grew 3% in Q3. Missiles and Fire Control develops and produces a wide range of missile systems, such as the THAAD and JASSM tactile missile programs. Space Systems, which makes satellites and space transportation systems saw a slight decline of 1% from last year’s third quarter. MFC and Space Systems make up the remaining 30% or so of revenues for LMT.



During the quarter, the company generated $1.8 billion from operations. LMT returned $1 billion of this to shareholders, split evenly between dividends and buybacks. The following graphic shows the company’s 2017 capital return through the end of the 3 rd quarter.

Source: Lockheed Martin’s 2017 Q3 Earnings Presentation

Year to date, Lockheed has seen almost $5 billion in cash from operations. The company has returned 72% of this cash to shareholders, almost equally divided between dividends and buybacks. The company expects to make as much cash or more in 2018 as they will in 2017. And that is after you include a $1.6 billion contribution they will make to their pension program. From 2015 to 2017, Lockheed Martin expects to generate $16.5 billion in cash. Even after more than $3 billion in pension fund contributions, LMT is forecasting $16 billion in cash generation from 2017-2019. Lockheed Martin's ability to generate free cash flow is very impressive. From this pile of cash, the company can buy back more stock, make an acquisition or increase the dividend.

Lockheed Martin has raised dividends for the past 15 years. Over the past 5 years, the average raise has been almost 16% a year. The most recent raised, announced on 9/28/2017, was for just under 10%. With the company planning to create a lot more cash from operations, the company’s ability to keep raising dividends looks very good. Time to examine the company’s evaluation to see if the stock is worthy of being bought.

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 2.57% 15 15.80% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $370 $213.21 $284 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 23.9 15.6 Under $305

F.A.S.T. Graphs says the current PE is 24, with the average price to earnings multiple over the past 5 years coming in at 15.6. By this measurement, LMT is 35% overvalued. CFRA recently raised its 1-year price target $30 to $370. Based off the 11/16/2017 closing price of $312.65, shares are trading at a 18.34% discount to target price. CFRA’s fair value is $213.21, a 31.81% premium to the recent closing price. Morningstar recently raised their fair value $5 to $284. Shares are at a 9.16% premium to closing price. Average these numbers out and I find shares to be more than 14% overvalued. I am usually only willing to pay 5% above what I think is fair value. Because I feel that LMT is best of breed in the aerospace and defense sector and that the company will be major benefactor of increased defense spending in the coming years, I think Lockheed Martin is poised for future growth. For LMT, I am willing to ignore the price to earnings multiple. Taking the average of CFRA’s target price and fair value along with Morningstar’s fair value estimate, I find shares to be about 7.5% overvalued. Under $305 and I’ll be adding to our small position in LMT.

What are your thoughts on LMT? Is there another stock in this space you prefer? Feel free to leave a comment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long lmt.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.