Total: Strong Q3 Performance And Dividend Create Investor Appeal

On Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, integrated French oil and gas supermajor Total SA (TOT) reported its Q3 2017 earnings results. Overall, these results were quite impressive as the company both beat the expectations of its analysts and showed relatively strong improvements year-over-year in nearly all aspects of its business. While this is not necessarily a sign that the oil and gas industry has finally begun to turn the corner, the string of relatively strong reports that we have been seeing recently certainly show that the industry has adapted to the current pricing environment. Total is the latest example of this.

As many of my long-time followers are no doubt already aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of those results. This is because these highlights serve to provide background for the remainder of the article and provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Total's third quarter 2017 earnings results:

Total achieved an adjusted operating income of $3.062 billion in the third quarter of 2017. This represents an increase over the $2.748 billion and the $2.332 billion that the company reported in the second quarter of 2017 and the third quarter of 2016 respectively.

Total achieved an average combined production of 2.581 mboe per day during the third quarter. This represents an approximate production increase of 6% year-over-year.

Total managed to achieve an average realized price of $52.10 per produced barrel of Brent crude, representing a 14% year-over-year increase.

The company took over as operator of the giant Al-Shaheen field in Qatar and announced the acquisition of Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF). These two items will serve to increase its growth going forward.

Total achieved a reported net income of $2.7 billion in the third quarter of 2017, representing a 29% increase year-over-year.

Undoubtedly, one of the items that will most appeal to an investor in Total that is perusing these highlights is that Total's earnings climbed fairly significantly on both a quarter-over-quarter and a year-over-year basis. While one reason for that is that the market price of both oil and natural gas increased over the period, resulting in the company generating more revenue per unit of energy produced. In addition however, Total also managed to grow its production in the latest quarter.

There are a few reasons for this. In July 2017, Total completed a multi-year process to obtain a 30% ownership stake in the Al-Shareen oil field, located offshore Qatar. Al-Shareen is one of the largest known oil fields in the world, producing approximately 300,000 barrels of oil per day (roughly 40% of the Qatari total). Thus, Total completing this deal in July 2017 would naturally increase the company's production quarter-over-quarter. In addition, investors will be pleased to note that the company's role in producing at this field is valid for the next 25 years, so Total will continue to generate revenue from this field for quite some time to come.

For a number of years, Total was one of several oil companies that was involved in the development of the massive Kashagan oil field located in the Caspian Sea. While this project experienced many troubles over the first decade of its existence, it finally began production on Sept. 11, 2013, although it was expected that it would take several years to expand to full production. Total is one of the companies that has continued to benefit from increasing production from Kashagan to this date and saw a production increase from it in the most recent quarter. It seems likely that Total will continue to see its production from Kashagan grow going forward as the ramp up continues and due to the size of this field, production can continue at the site for a number of years to come.

As many investors that follow the industry are already well aware, oil and gas companies the world over have been actively working to reduce their cost structures. This is largely a necessity given that it seems likely that the current oil pricing environment is going to continue for quite some time. Total is no exception to this and has implemented its own cost reduction program to attempt to keep its costs down. According to Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne, commenting on the company's results (see link to results above):

Investment discipline continues. Organic investments were $3.1 billion in the third quarter 2017 and $10.0 billion in the first nine months, in line with the target of $14 billion this year, and cost reduction will be more than $3.6 billion, surpassing the target for this year.

In effect then, Total reduced its annual costs by $3.6 billion year-over-year while still managing to grow its production. As the oil and gas industry is a very capital-intensive industry, this is certainly an impressive feat and should prove to be quite appealing to investors. While this undoubtedly increased the company's reported profits, it also has the effect of increasing the company's cash flows in the face of the "new normal" oil price environment compared to where they would otherwise be. This provides some support to Total's dividend, which historically is quite appetizing.

One thing that has always appealing to investors about Total is the firm's dividend. The company quite often boasts one of the highest dividends in the oil sector, even among its European peers. In the latest quarter, the company was able to maintain this streak, declaring a quarterly dividend of €0.62 ($0.73205) per share. As of the time of writing, Total had a stock price of $55.21 per ADR, giving the company a dividend yield of 5.30%.

As is the case with many oil and gas companies, Total has a history of assisting its dividend over time, assisting income-focused investors in keeping their income growing to keep up with inflation. The company has either maintained or increased its dividend for more than 30 years, a track record that is quite similar to its American peers such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Chevron (CVX) in this regard. Unfortunately, this has not always translated into a dividend increase for American investors, as shown here:

Total may actually be one of the better energy companies to own for those investors that desire or require income as it does boast one of the highest dividend yields among its peers.

Please note that, as with many foreign companies, U.S. citizens are often better served by holding their shares of Total in a standard brokerage account as opposed to some form of tax-advantaged vehicle. This is because France imposes a withholding tax on dividends paid by Total. This rate will either be 15% or 30% (typically 15% for individuals) depending on the status of the owner of the shares. Individuals, however, are able to take a credit against their tax returns for this amount, thus reducing their U.S. tax liability but this credit cannot be claimed if a tax-advantaged vehicle holds the shares but the tax will still be paid after the tax-advantaged account receives the dividend. This is the reason why it is recommended to hold your shares outside of your retirement account.

