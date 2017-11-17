Perspective On Dick's

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) has recently reported earnings, and shares reacted negatively, only to start rebounding today. In this column, we will discuss the results of the earnings and how they impact our forward projections. In addition, we will discuss why we believe that, on a valuation basis, DKS is now cheap. We are most interested in what segments of the store are performing well and which are performing poorly, and offer our thoughts as to what you the investor need to watch for going forward.

Income

Let's start right with the headline numbers. We were looking for earnings per share of $0.27 on an adjusted basis. In Q3 2017, the company reported net income of $31.9 million ($0.30 per share) on an adjusted basis. Not only did this surpass our bullish expectations of $0.26 per share but it also surpassed the company’s own expectations, which is welcomed news. Of course, this is indeed a substantial decline from last year’s $53.6 million or $0.48 per share in earnings.

Let us be very clear. The falling performance has been baked into share prices, with shares down by over 50% in a year. With the outperformance relative to our own expectations, we believe this result was solid. However, we need to look further into sales to put these earnings results in context.

Same Store Sales

What do we mean? It is possible earnings were simply strong due to extreme costs savings initiatives, while sales were pitiful. While cost savings are always welcome, we care about sales. More specifically, although the overall top line matters, most importantly, we care about same store sales.

Looking into same store sales, there is good news and bad news. As is customary, we will start with the bad news. Comparable same store sales fell. They were negative. That is usually a massive red flag. However, the company expected a low single digit decline while we were projecting a decline of 1.5-2.0%. As such, while the number reported on paper looks bad, it was significantly better than expected, and we believe this should be taken as a positive. Shares were priced for weakness in this is key indicator, and we believe, with our projections being surpassed, that investors should consider the magnitude of the decline, not just the decline itself.

While there was a decline in same store sales, year-over-year revenue generated at these stores rose 7.4% to $1.94 billion in Q3. This was above our projections for $1.91 billion in sales. The outperformance is attributed to the fact that same store sales, although negative, were significantly better than expected.

Improving Online Sales

The one segment we have been watching is e-commerce. Considering the fact that companies like Amazon (AMZN) are regarded as “destroying traditional retailers,” we have been watching closely how Dick’s and others have managed their online sales. Dick’s has increased its online sales presence tremendously. While sales are down overall, the company continues to increase the amount of sales made online and has increased the percent of revenues from online sales:

Source: SEC Filings, Author Calculations, Graphs Made in Excel

One word of caution the bears may give us is that more and more consumers are doing their shopping online, so the trends we are seeing in the above graphics of both growing online sales and the percentage of overall sales may not be organic. However, we believe that while there is some truth to this bearish premise, the growth in online sales is part of the plan for Dick’s. Last quarter, Edward W. Stack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We continued to capture market share in eCommerce, footwear and golf…By design, we will be more promotional and increase our marketing efforts…as we will aggressively protect our market share. We continue to believe [online] retail disruption creates opportunities for us as we look long-term.”

Given the results we have seen and the plans to protect market share, we believe the trend is highly organic. However, the promotional activities to protect market share have hit margins.

Margins

Earlier this week, shares of Dick's fell because of a warning on margins, and as such, earnings per share could see pressure next year. As the company preliminarily guided for 2018, it said earnings could fall next year due to further promotional spending. In the present quarter, gross profit margins slipped to 27.5% from 30.5% last year. As we look ahead to our projections, we are keeping in mind the fact that Dick's is fighting for market share and, as such, is willing to sacrifice margins. At the same time, we can expect further aggressive property management, with the closing of underperforming stores and the opening of stores in key target markets.

Effective Property Management

As we look deeper into the sales issues and the impact of promotions, we believe it is key to realize that the company gained market share in several places, like in golf and footwear, while other segments like apparel and hunting are still facing pressures. As a result, Dick’s has gotten more aggressive with closing under-performing stores, and this is one of the best strengths of this company. What we mean is that Dick’s wastes no time and shutters losing operations quickly. The company opened 15 new stores and shuttered 2 failing concept stores in the quarter. At the end of the quarter, the company operated 719 stores in 47 states. In addition, it operates 98 Golf Galaxy stores in 32 states and 35 Field and Stream shops in 16 states. Such activity has led to some increased borrowings.

Balance Sheet

One concern we do share with bears is that, while fighting to protect market share and making difficult decisions about closing and opening stores, it can be costly to the balance sheet when operating revenues are declining. In other words, you have the issue of spending more money with less coming in. Recently, the company stepped up borrowing and spending, but the balance sheet is still decent, with moderate debt and a good cash position. Dick's entered the quarter with $132 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $187 million in outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. However, using cash to remodel stores, boost online sales, and to continue share repurchases and quarterly dividends, the company increased its borrowings to $455 million while having $112 million remaining in cash and cash equivalents.

Valuation

Now that we have a solid understanding of the performance of the name in context, let us discuss valuation. The stock trades at 10 times trailing twelve months earnings and less than 12 times forward earnings (assuming a decline in earnings next year). While an expected decline in earnings could keep a lid on prices, the overall valuation is vastly different compared to when shares were over $50. What about on price-to-EBITDA basis? Right now, it trades at a 4.4X 2017 EBITDA, making the stock priced more like a store seeing immense pressure (think Macy’s (NYSE:M), or Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) a few years ago). Essentially, the market is assigning a strong discount to shares because it believes Dick’s is at risk of going the way of other retailers (i.e. continued severed sales declines, margin pressure, and earnings).

Our Projections

It is important to keep in mind that when discussing valuation, we need to keep in mind forward projections. If earnings fall in 2018, and Dick's has warned they could, then we are still priced at a major discount to forward earnings (~12 times). However, our outlook is more bullish, thanks to Dick’s outperformance in recent quarters, its online and mobile sales push, and Nike’s (NYSE:NKE) decision to “scale back exposure in undifferentiated retail.” That basically translates to “we will stick with what we know, and stick with the strongest retailers.” We very much consider Dick’s one of the top partners. This impacts our 2017 and 2018 initial projections.

For 2017, we are projecting same store sales to decline 1.5% on the year, with revenues of $8.5-8.6 billion, with adjusted earnings per share of $2.94-3.00. Looking ahead to 2018, we are indeed predicting earnings declines, thanks to heavy promotional activities, but believe that sales will continue to grow. This is an initial look, but based upon the online sales push, the growth in key market share segments, and the aggressive promotion, we see revenues rising 3-5% over 2017 and earnings falling 5-10%. This translates to our initial projections for revenues between $8.74 billion and $8.94 billion. Assuming margins decline in the mid-single digits, we are targeting earnings per share of $2.63-2.85.

Our Take On The Stock

At present levels, shares are attractive on a valuation basis. Those looking for retail exposure may want to consider this name, following the beat down shares have sustained, in addition to the solid 2.6% dividend yield on the name. While short-term pressures could keep a lid on the stock, we really like shares under $27. Investors in Dick's should keep a close watch on key partners and competitors, as their results will be a proxy for future performance of Dick's. In addition, we want to closely keep an eye on promotions and their subsequent hit to margins. After watching the stock fall this far, while it is improving operations for the future, we think you need to take advantage of this sale.

