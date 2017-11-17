The Buckle's (BKE) CEO Dennis Nelson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 17, 2017 09:30 AM ET

Executives

Dennis Nelson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Tom Heacock - Vice President of Finance, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

Kelli Molczyk - Vice President of Women’s Merchandising

Bob Carlberg - Senior Vice President of Men’s Merchandising

Kyle Hanson - Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Analysts

Tiffany Kanaga - Deutsche Bank

Jared Edlin - South Dakota Investments

Members of the Buckle’s management on the call today are Dennis Nelson, President and CEO; Tom Heacock, Vice President of Finance, Treasurer and CFO; Kelli Molczyk, Vice President of Women’s Merchandising; Bob Carlberg, Senior Vice President of Men’s Merchandising; and Kyle Hanson, Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Tom Heacock

Good morning, and thanks for joining us this morning. Our November 17, 2017 press release report net income for the 13 week third quarter ended October 28, 2017 was $19.9 million or $0.41 per share on diluted basis, which compares to net income of $23.4 million or $0.48 per share on a diluted basis for the prior year 13 week third quarter, which ended on October 29, 2016. Year-to-date, net income for the 39 week period ended October 28, 2017 was $47.7 million or $0.99 per share on a diluted basis, which compares to net income of $62 million or $1.28 per share on a diluted basis for the prior year 39 week period ended October 29, 2016.

Net sales for the 13 week third quarter decreased 6.2% to $224.3 million compared to net sales of $239.2 million for the prior year 13 week third quarter. Comparable store sales for the quarter were down 5.9% in comparison to same 13 week period in the prior year, and our online sales decreased 1.2% to $23.4 million. Year-to-date, net sales decreased 9% to $632.2 million for the 39 week fiscal year ended October 28, 2017 compared to net sales of $694.9 million for the prior year 39 week fiscal year ended October 29, 2016.

Comparable store sales for the year-to-date period were down 8.8% in comparison to the same 39 week period in the prior year, and online sales decreased 4.3% to $64.7 million. For both the quarter and year-to-date periods, UPTs increased approximately 2.5%, the average unit retail decreased approximately 6.5% and the average transaction value decreased approximately 4%.

Gross margin for the quarter was 40.5%, even with the third quarter of last year. Despite de-levers, occupancy buying and distribution expenses resulting from the comparable store sales decline, gross margin was flat year-over-year due to 55 basis points improvement in merchandise margins and a 60 basis point benefit as a result of the fiscal 2016 sunset of our old Primo card loyalty program, under which rewards recorded as a cost to goods sold at the time of redemption.

For the year-to-date period, gross margin was 39% compared to 39.1% for the same period last year with the slight year-to-date decrease being due to deleveraged occupancy buying and distribution expenses, resulting from the comparable store sales decline and being offset by a 70 basis points improvement in merchandise margins and 120 basis point benefit related to Primo card sunset.

Selling expense for the quarter was 22.6% of net sales compared to 21.2% of net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2016. For the year-to-date period, selling expense was 22.8% of sales compared to 20.8% of sales for the same period in the prior year. For both the third quarter and the year-to-date period, the increase in selling expense, as a percentage of net sales, was the result of increases in store payroll, online marketing and fulfillment and certain other selling expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter were 4.1% of net sales compared to 3.9% of net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2016. For the year-to-date period, general and administrative expenses were 4.6% of net sales compared to 4.3% in the prior year. For both the quarter and year-to-date period, the G&A increase is due to increased professional and consulting fees.

Our operating margin for the quarter was 13.8% compared to 15.4% for the third quarter of fiscal 2016. And for the year-to-date period, our operating margin was 11.6% compared to 14% for the same period last year. Other income for the quarter was $0.8 million compared to $0.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2016 and other income for the year-to-date period was $2.6 million compared to $1.5 million in the prior year.

Income tax expense, as a percentage of pre-tax net income, was 37.3% for the third quarter above fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2016, bringing third quarter net income to $19.9 million for fiscal 2017 compared to $23.4 million for fiscal 2016. Year-to-date, income tax expense was also 37.3% for both fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2016, bringing year-to-date net income to $47.7 million for fiscal 2017 compared to $62 million for fiscal 2016.

Our press release also included a balance sheet as of October 28, 2017, which included the following; inventory of $128.8 million, which was down approximately 13% from inventory of $148.2 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2016; and total cash and investments of $275.8 million, which compares to $264.6 million at the end of fiscal 2016 and $232.8 million at the same time a year ago.

As of the end of the quarter, inventory on a comparable store basis was down approximately 13% and total markdown inventory was down compared to the same time a year ago. We ended the quarter with $156.1 million in fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation. Our capital expenditures for the quarter were $3.8 million and depreciation expense was $7.3 million. For the year-to-date period, capital expenditures were $11 million and depreciation expense was $23.1 million.

Year-to-date, capital spending is broken down as follows; $10 million for new store construction, store remodels and store technology upgrades and $1 million for capital spending at the corporate headquarters and distribution center. During the quarter, we did not open any new stores or complete any full store remodels, but did closed two stores. We also opened our last new store of the year in Stockton, California on November 2nd, completing our planned new store and store remodeling projects for the year, and bringing our year-to-date count two new stores, seven full remodels and seven store closures.

As a result, we now expect our fiscal 2017 capital expenditures to be in the range of $13 million to $17 million, which concludes primarily new store and store remodeling projects and certain IT investments. Buckle ended the quarter with 461 retail stores in 44 states compared with 470 stores in 44 states at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2016. As of the end of the quarter, 392 of our 461 stores were in our newest format.

Additionally, our total square footage was 2.37 million square feet as of the end of the quarter compared to 2.403 million square feet at the same time a year ago.

And now, I’ll turn it over to Bob Carlberg, our Senior Vice President of Men’s Merchandising.

Bob Carlberg

Good morning, everyone. I’d like to start by highlighting the performance of our Men’s Merchandise categories for the quarter. Men’s Merchandise sales for the quarter were down approximately 0.5%. Average denim price points decreased from $89.15 in the third quarter of fiscal 2016 to $85.30 in the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

For the quarter, our men’s business is approximately 49% of net sales compared to 46% last year and average men’s price points decreased approximately 6.5% from $55 to $51.50. Knit’s accessories, footwear and these all grew in dollars as well as units for men’s Q3. In knits, our future price points long sleeve screen prints and new brands performed well. For accessories, glasses, fragrance, socks, boxers and hats were drivers and used it with denim and short sleeve tees which lead to the increase.

Denim and button fronts have stabilized and finished close to flat. Sweaters and outerwear continue to move lower end of the season and become more of a Q4 business. For both men's and women’s we will anniversary our GWT program for Thanksgiving Specials to reward our guests. We're encouraged by the trends we're seeing across several categories and excited about the potential moving to the Q4 and holiday.

And with that, I will turn it over to Kelli Molczyk, Vice President of Women's Merchandising to discuss the performance of our women's merchandise categories.

Kelli Molczyk

Thanks Bob. Women's merchandise sales for the quarter were down approximately 11.5%. Average denim price point decreased from $87.20 in the third quarter of fiscal 2016 to $81.35 in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. For the quarter, our women's business was approximately 51% of net sales compared to 54% last year, and the average women's price points decreased approximately 6% from $47.35 to $44.45.

In regards to the denim, our total denim inventory, as well as our inventory and markdown denim remained down from a year ago. However, our denim inventory position in sales improved as we progressed through the quarter. Our denim inventory mix has continued to shift to more entry level price point brands, ranging from $40 to $70. Positive responses in Q3 were centered around comfort fabric, a variety of finishes and the expansion of Signature Fit.

For footwear, we saw a nice response to our expansion and our quality footwear selection by introducing Tessa from Sorel for select stores and expanding our Tessa brands such as Ugg and Timberland. We saw resurgence in our lifetime leather category, as well as continued success in our casual shoe and boot assortment. With this strategic approach and pushing back the release of our heavier fall categories, such as sweaters and outerwears in Q3, we saw a nice reaction consistently through the quarter.

For sweaters, we saw gains in sales throughout the quarter and for outerwear the majority of our heavyweight mix arrived at the very end of the quarter, impacting our quarter results. We did however see increases as the quarter progress as we continue to focus on consistent role of buy now wear now third layer option. The newness continues to evolve received by our stores and guests as the quarter strengths centered around casual comfort value pieces and competitively priced goods. Important also note the continued growth in dress, romper, and skirt categories although it's still a small part of the business.

Based on our current inventory levels and planned receipts, we believe we are well positioned heading into holiday season. On a combined basis, accessory sales for the quarter were down approximately 5.5%, while footwear sales were down 3.5%. These two categories accounted for approximately 8.5 and 6.5 respectively of our third quarter net sales, which compares to 8.5% and 6% for each in the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

Average accessory price points were up approximately 1.5% and average footwear price points were down approximately 5%. Again, on a combined basis for the quarter, denim accounted for approximately 43.5% of sales and tops accounted for approximately 34%, which compares to 45% and 32% for each in the third quarter fiscal 2016. Our private label business continues to grow and represented approximately 38% of sales.

And with that, we welcome your questions.

Question-And-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Tiffany Kanaga with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Tiffany Kanaga

We just heard from Abercrombie, which are seeing second half gross margin declines much deeper than expected. And you're rolling off the favorable compares to the loyalty program. While your gross margin increases over the past two quarters have certainly been impressive. Do you think you can continue to drive increases, especially on what looks to be a potentially more promotional holiday season in the mall? And as you're still seeing mid-single digit apparel price point declines. Additionally, what do you see as the timeframe until we can expect price point stabilization?

Tom Heacock

So we feel good about our inventory, at this point. So we would feel that the margins that we can continue to do well there. At price points I think we’ll probably could be the start of summer for the ladies to have the price point’s level out and in the men’s denim area, might even be into the second quarter.

Tiffany Kanaga

And as a follow-up question, the tick-up and private label penetration was a change from higher trends. Can you talk about any shift in strategy there and if there are particular categories where you’re seeing penetration increase?

Tom Heacock

Bob, do you want to handle that for men’s?

Bob Carlberg

What we’ve done is we built extra private brands to make sure that we are able to address any lifestyle. And so, two years ago, we added Departwest, which has become somewhat of an introductory price point and fashion for us. And we introduced Outpost, which is the finest fabrics and a little bit more expensive to go along with reclaim BKE and Buckle Black that we had. There were holes in both of those places, both on a nationally branded side and even within our own private brands. So I think that was the key determinant of our growth in the private label side, and both of those brands are full departmental brands. So they include everything from footwear to the…

Tom Heacock

Kelli, do you have some…

Kelli Molczyk

I’d say it's very similar on the women’s side. We build private label brands around categories or products that we don’t find in the market. And we continue to build labels around what their categories that we wouldn’t find elsewhere.

Tom Heacock

And I believe our BKE brands on both the men’s and women’s continue to do very nicely and helping that growth in private label.

Tiffany Kanaga

Do you have any breakdown in private label growth trends in the quarter versus branded?

Tom Heacock

We’ve had that -- something we’ve ever out just a percentage of the business.

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Jared Edlin with South Dakota Investments. Please go ahead.

Jared Edlin

Can you talk about any geographic areas, where you’re seeing either strength or weakness and any change in that year-over-year?

Tom Heacock

For the most part, we are -- continue to see strength in our Western stores and improvement through certain Midwest stores. But a lot of it is dependent on the store managers and their teams and how they’re developing. So I wouldn’t be able to call out like a certain region that is total region is being affected by business. But it’s on a case-by-case business.

Operator

Tom Heacock

There is no additional questions here, we can wrap it up. We can be quick today and thanks everyone for participation, and have a happy Thanksgiving.

