Apple HomePod Delay No Big Deal

On Friday morning, shares of Apple (AAPL) were a little weaker thanks to the broad market being lower, but we also received some short term negative product news. The highly anticipated HomePod smart speaker has been delayed to 2018, which will certainly disappoint those who wanted it for Christmas. This isn't a big surprise in my opinion, and as such, investors should not change their opinion of the stock due to a small delay.

(Apple HomePod images released back in June at WWDC)

Originally, the HomePod was supposed to start shipping to customers in December, but now that time frame has been adjusted to "early 2018". This might not be a total surprise, if you remember back in September I talked about there being some disappointment that there was no HomePod discussion at the iPhone event. With no other major Apple events in October or anything scheduled for November, I am not totally surprised that the release was pushed back.

This looks exactly like what we saw last year with the release of the AirPods. Apple delayed its release because the product was "not ready for customers". While some will worry about production problems, just like we saw with the iPhone X, it is clear that Apple is prioritizing quality here, not wanting to ship a brand new product until it is 100% ready. That didn't seem to impact sales of the AirPods at all last year, given they've been one of the company's hottest items this year.

The major question here that investors will ask is how much will this impact the company's financials? Well, even if there had been a December launch, I'm guessing that Apple was going to be supply constrained at launch like it usually is, so I wasn't banking on anything more than maybe a few hundred thousand units at most before the end of 2017 anyway. With management providing a $3 billion range for its revenue guidance in the period, there was easily enough room to absorb this "hit", if you are one that assumes management was originally counting on revenues coming this quarter. At a $349 price, even a million units was only $349 million in revenue, a drop in the bucket when you are looking for more than $86 billion in the period.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page - Reminder that December 2016 period contained an extra week, so actual revenue/EPS growth percentage is higher for normalized periods)

Now it is completely possible that management excluded any contribution from HomePod in the period when it gave guidance. As you saw in the image above, analysts are already expecting much more growth in the March period as the iPhone X ramps up, as well as the HomePod. If you think that the timeline will be pushed back a bit, maybe the street will push some March quarter revenues into the June period, but at this point it shouldn't be anything significant that will change the overall story.

At the same time, we're still waiting to hear news about the other major product coming from Apple in December, the new iMac Pro. This is the most powerful desktop machine that the company has ever built, and the incredible tech specs give it a premium $4,999 price. The Mac line was perhaps the star of the show in the September quarter for Apple, not only showing 10% unit sales growth over the prior year period, but 25% revenue growth, easily surpassing estimates. Average selling prices will rise further once this iMac Pro beast starts shipping to customers.

So while Apple may have disappointed some customers Friday with the news that it is delaying shipments of the HomePod smart speaker until early 2018, I don't think investors should react in any big way to this news. Just like with the AirPods last year, Apple wants to get it right, and that's the best strategy. We just have to shift some revenues a bit forward, but there probably isn't going to be any major impact to the December period anyway given expectations for just a few week of sales were likely low given normal supply constraints at launch. As I've continued to state, any weakness in Apple shares for investors is an opportunity to add more, and news like this likely could play right into that notion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.